Nanofiltration Markets and Technologies Analysis 2023-2024, Forecast to 2029 by Material Type, Configuration, Filtering Technique, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofiltration: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nanofiltration Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 17.60%.

The report covers three material types of nanofiltration membranes: organic, inorganic, and hybrid. Of these, organic membranes account for the majority of the market. The inorganic segment is largely about the inclusion of ceramic and metallic nanofiltration membranes.



The types of membrane configurations offer varying degrees of adaptability to changing feed conditions. By configuration, the market is divided into spiral wound and tubular, hollow fiber, and plate-and-frame. Among these, the spiral wound and tubular segment accounted for 92.7% of the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7%.



The market's application segment consists of water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and petrochemicals, and others. Of these, the water and wastewater treatment segment accounted for 76% of the market in 2023, followed by food and beverages with not more than 9.1% of the total market value in 2023.





Report Scope



This report studies the global nanofiltration market for 2023 to 2029. In this report, 2023 is the base year, and 2024 to the end of 2029 is the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in millions of U.S. dollars. This report entails an in-depth analysis of the nanofiltration industry in a qualitative and quantitative manner.



The market is segmented by:

Material type: Organic, inorganic and hybrid.

Configuration: Spiral wound and tubular, hollow fiber and plate-and-frame.

Filtering technique: Crossflow and dead-end.

Application: Water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical and others.

The report includes:

52 data tables and 61 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for nanofiltration

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimate of the market size and a revenue forecast for the global nanofiltration market, and a corresponding market share analysis by material type, configuration, filtering technique, application, and region

Insight into new technological developments related to nanofiltration, while outlining current technical issues

Information on global R&D activity related to nanofiltration membranes, resulting in the issuance of patents

Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline

A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the nanofiltration industry

A market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, alliances, and other market strategies

Profiles of the leading players, including: Veolia Environnement S.A., 3M, Donaldson Co., and Xylem Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Introduction to Water Treatment Methods

Physical Contaminant Removal

Introduction to Nanofiltration

Need for Nanofiltration Technology

Nanofiltration Process

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Advantages over Reverse Osmosis Government Intervention in Wastewater Treatment Applications in the Desalination Process Restraints and Challenges Energy-Intensive Prone to Membrane Contamination Opportunities Rise in Demand for Non-Chemical Water Treatment Focus on R&D on Nanofiltration Technologies



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Biomimetic Membranes and Advanced Membrane Materials

Smart Nanofiltration Membrane

3D Printing in Nanofiltration Membranes

Patent Analysis Significance of Patents Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Applicants Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Material Type Organic Material Inorganic Materials Hybrid Material

Market by Configuration Spiral Wound and Tubular Hollow Fiber Plate-and-Frame

Market by Filtering Technique Crossflow Dead-End

Market by Application Water and Wastewater Treatment Food and Beverages Life Sciences Chemical and Petrochemical Other Applications

Market by Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Shares of Global Nanofiltration Market

Strategic Analysis

Product Launch

Expansion

Partnerships and Acquisitions

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Nanofiltration Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Nanofiltration Industry

ESG Practices in the Nanofiltration Industry

Concluding Remarks

Environmental Goals

Social Goals

Governance Goals

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles Alfa Laval Donaldson Co. Inc. DuPont Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Co.) Kovalus Separation Solutions Mann+Hummel NX Filtration B.V. Parker Hannifin Corp. Prominent Simpore Synder Filtration Inc. Terapore Technologies Toray Industries Inc. Veolia Xylem



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz9i02

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment