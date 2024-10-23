Nanofiltration Markets and Technologies Analysis 2023-2024, Forecast to 2029 by Material Type, Configuration, Filtering Technique, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanofiltration: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nanofiltration Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 17.60%.
The report covers three material types of nanofiltration membranes: organic, inorganic, and hybrid. Of these, organic membranes account for the majority of the market. The inorganic segment is largely about the inclusion of ceramic and metallic nanofiltration membranes.
The types of membrane configurations offer varying degrees of adaptability to changing feed conditions. By configuration, the market is divided into spiral wound and tubular, hollow fiber, and plate-and-frame. Among these, the spiral wound and tubular segment accounted for 92.7% of the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7%.
The market's application segment consists of water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and petrochemicals, and others. Of these, the water and wastewater treatment segment accounted for 76% of the market in 2023, followed by food and beverages with not more than 9.1% of the total market value in 2023.
Report Scope
This report studies the global nanofiltration market for 2023 to 2029. In this report, 2023 is the base year, and 2024 to the end of 2029 is the forecast period. The revenue calculated in this report is in millions of U.S. dollars. This report entails an in-depth analysis of the nanofiltration industry in a qualitative and quantitative manner.
The market is segmented by:
- Material type: Organic, inorganic and hybrid.
- Configuration: Spiral wound and tubular, hollow fiber and plate-and-frame.
- Filtering technique: Crossflow and dead-end.
- Application: Water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical and others.
The report includes:
- 52 data tables and 61 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for nanofiltration
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimate of the market size and a revenue forecast for the global nanofiltration market, and a corresponding market share analysis by material type, configuration, filtering technique, application, and region
- Insight into new technological developments related to nanofiltration, while outlining current technical issues
- Information on global R&D activity related to nanofiltration membranes, resulting in the issuance of patents
- Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies, and product pipeline
- A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the nanofiltration industry
- A market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, alliances, and other market strategies
- Profiles of the leading players, including: Veolia Environnement S.A., 3M, Donaldson Co., and Xylem Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|149
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Introduction to Water Treatment Methods
- Physical Contaminant Removal
- Introduction to Nanofiltration
- Need for Nanofiltration Technology
- Nanofiltration Process
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Advantages over Reverse Osmosis
- Government Intervention in Wastewater Treatment
- Applications in the Desalination Process
- Restraints and Challenges
- Energy-Intensive
- Prone to Membrane Contamination
- Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Non-Chemical Water Treatment
- Focus on R&D on Nanofiltration Technologies
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Biomimetic Membranes and Advanced Membrane Materials
- Smart Nanofiltration Membrane
- 3D Printing in Nanofiltration Membranes
- Patent Analysis
- Significance of Patents
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Applicants
- Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Material Type
- Organic Material
- Inorganic Materials
- Hybrid Material
- Market by Configuration
- Spiral Wound and Tubular
- Hollow Fiber
- Plate-and-Frame
- Market by Filtering Technique
- Crossflow
- Dead-End
- Market by Application
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Food and Beverages
- Life Sciences
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Other Applications
- Market by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Shares of Global Nanofiltration Market
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launch
- Expansion
- Partnerships and Acquisitions
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Nanofiltration Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the Nanofiltration Industry
- ESG Practices in the Nanofiltration Industry
- Concluding Remarks
- Environmental Goals
- Social Goals
- Governance Goals
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
- Company Profiles
- Alfa Laval
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- DuPont
- Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Co.)
- Kovalus Separation Solutions
- Mann+Hummel
- NX Filtration B.V.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Prominent
- Simpore
- Synder Filtration Inc.
- Terapore Technologies
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Veolia
- Xylem
