Europe Medical Ceramics Market Report and Company 2024-2032 Featuring CeramTec, NGK Spark Plug, 3M, Kyocera, Morgan Advanced Materials, DSM, Straumann, and BioMerieux

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Ceramics Market Report by Material Types, Application, Countries and Company 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European medical ceramic market is highly dynamic due to the ever-evolving developments of medical technologies. Advancements in materials sciences have seen high performance ceramics being developed with new characteristics like, biocompatibility, strength etc. These developments have allowed the development and fabrication of better and longer-lasting medical implants and devices, which overall enhances the patient's welfare.

The latest technologies such as 3D printing and other methods of production have opened up more uses of medical ceramics across the various sub specialties in medicine. For instance, a high-quality and long-wearing medical solution is a current global need, as the development of medical technologies remains a chief influence to market growth. April 2023, Aldena Therapeutics Inc. and Empa have received a CHF 600,000 from InnoSuisse to jointly work in research for the new skin delivery microneedle particles in dermatology.



Rising Geriatric Population in Europe



One of the major factors driving the medical ceramic market in Europe is the increased geriatric population. There is an increased demand for medical implants and devices as the aged population continues to grow due to various diseases which may include joint pullout, bone breakage among others. Orthopedic and dental implant applications are particularly important in the field of medical ceramics because of their high mechanical strengths and the bio-equivalent characteristics of several ceramics with human tissues.

Increased numbers of surgical operations and replacement among elders involving such parts as hip and knee implants always keeps demand for high quality medical ceramics on the rise. The steady increase into the proportion of aged people in the population is supposed to contribute towards the flow of this market as stakeholders in the health industry adjust in an attempt to cater for this becoming population. According to the estimate made by Eurostat, in January 2023, the Population of Europe's Union was 448.8 million people, significantly over one fifth (21.3%) were 65 years old and over.



Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and diabetes in Europe



The rise in incidence of chronic ailments in the Europe has ensured that the medical ceramics market receives a tremendous boost. Chronic diseases like osteoporosis, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases, for instance, necessitate complex treatment consisting of implants and prosthetics developed from medical ceramics. These materials are appreciated for their stability, non-toxicity and durability; therefore, they are appropriate for chronic diseases.

Given this change, there is a stark need to both synthesize and apply sound medical ceramics to positively transform the health of patients suffering from extraordinary chronic diseases. Medical ceramics will increase in size as chronic diseases are on the rise; therefore, the trend will help the market to grow. Data on long-standing (chronic) health problems are based on the repeated-on health included; 36.1% of people in the EU had one or several long-standing (chronic) health problems in 2022.



Germany Medical Ceramic Market



Germany is one of the biggest markets in Europe for medical ceramics mainly because of the well-developed health care system and emphasis on the use of technology. Such technical advances are well embraced and enjoyed from the market leadership by Germany in the medical technology and high-quality healthcare standards. Bioceramics such as alumina and zirconia are health-care ceramics that find extensive application in dental implants, orthopedic applications, and surgical tools. The attitude of the population to preserve the health and constant search for better ways to solve the problems that arise with the help of advanced technologies, an increase in the number of individuals with chronic diseases and an aging population directly contribute to the market growth.

Germany has always focused on the research and development of the products which along with their strong manufacturing sector has boosted the demand for the medical ceramic in the region. The country's goal to incorporate the use of technological solutions and enhancing the quality of services leads to innovation and advancement of the market in this segment. In April year 2024, Kyocera decided to form another new company, KYOCERA Fine ceramics Medical GmbH (KFMG), as the firm expanding its business in the European market.



France Medical Ceramic Market



France's medical ceramic market is experiencing steady growth, bolstered by the country's robust healthcare system and commitment to medical innovation. Medical ceramics, such as zirconia and alumina, are increasingly used in dental implants, orthopedic devices, and surgical tools due to their superior biocompatibility and mechanical strength. The market benefits from France's strong emphasis on research and development, which fosters ceramic materials and applications advancements.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population contribute to increased demand for durable and effective medical solutions. France's well-established medical device industry and its focus on integrating advanced technologies further support the expansion of the medical ceramic market, making it a significant player in Europe's healthcare sector.



European Medical Ceramic Company Analysis



The top companies in the European Medical Ceramic Market are CeramTec GmbH, NGK Spark Plug Co.Ltd, 3M, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, DSM, Straumann, and BioMerieux SA.



European Medical Ceramic Company News



In June 2024, CeramTec will introduce a new product called Sinalit, coinciding with the PCIM Europe trade fair in Nuremberg. This new product is a silicon nitride-based substrate, expanding CeramTec's existing portfolio.



August 2023, Lithoz GmbH, Vienna, Austria, and Himed, New York, USA, have signed a research partnership to develop medical-grade bioceramics focusing on biocompatible calcium phosphates for additive manufacturing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Medical Ceramics Market



6. Market Share -Europe Medical Ceramics Market

6.1 By Material Types

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Countries



7. Material Types - Europe Medical Ceramics Market

7.1 Bioinert

7.2 Bioactive

7.3 Bioresorbable

7.4 Piezo Ceramics



8. Application -Europe Medical Ceramics Market

8.1 Surgical Instruments

8.2 Plastic Surgery

8.3 Orthopedic application

8.4 Dental Application



9. Countries - Europe Medical Ceramic Market

9.1 France

9.2 Germany

9.3 Italy

9.4 Spain

9.5 United Kingdom

9.6 Belgium

9.7 Netherlands

9.8 Russia

9.9 Poland

9.10 Greece

9.11 Norway

9.12 Romania

9.13 Bulgaria

9.14 Portugal

9.15 Rest of Europe



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Threat of New Entry

10.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer

10.3 Threat of Substitution

10.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier

10.5 Competitive Rivalry



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strengths

11.2 Weaknesses

11.3 Opportunities

11.4 Threats



12. Key Players Analysis

12.1 Overviews

12.2 Key Person

12.3 Recent Developments & Strategies

12.4 Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year

12.5 Revenue

CeramTec GmbH

NGK Spark Plug Co.Ltd

3M

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

DSM

Straumann

BioMerieux SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5y9sg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.