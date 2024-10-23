Japan Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Terumo, Eli Lilly, BD, and Dexcom

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Diabetes Device Market Forecast Report by Types, Distribution Channel and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Diabetes Device market is expected to reach US$ 1.46 Billion in 2023 to US$ 2.80 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.49 % from 2024 to 2032. The market is growing primarily due to significant developments and technology advancements that address the complex demands of managing, monitoring, and treating diabetes.







Government campaigns are a major factor in encouraging the use of diabetes management device in Japan.



In order to improve the treatment of diabetes, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has introduced public health campaigns and nationwide screening programs, among other supportive healthcare measures. The ultimate goal of these programs is to lower the long-term consequences linked to diabetes by concentrating on early detection and intervention. The government is promoting awareness and encouraging patients to use accessible technologies by giving diabetes treatment a high priority in public health agendas.



Furthermore, the Japanese healthcare system reimburses the cost of a number of diabetes management devices, such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. Patients' burdens are lessened by this financial assistance, increasing the accessibility of these gadgets. Reimbursement policies encourage medical professionals to suggest advanced diabetes management strategies, leading to a change in treatment regimens that are more efficacious. Consequently, these government initiatives greatly raise the nationwide adoption rate of cutting-edge diabetes gadgets.



Increased public knowledge of diabetes prevention and management



Governmental and healthcare institutions have launched awareness programs emphasizing the value of knowing about diabetes, its dangers, and practical management techniques. These programs attempt to demystify and lessen the stigma associated with diabetes by emphasizing healthy lifestyles, early identification, and the vital role that technology plays in diabetes treatment. People who are more aware of the dangers of diabetes are more inclined to take preventative steps, such as using cutting-edge medical technology.



Furthermore, social media and community health initiatives have been essential in spreading knowledge and promoting conversations about managing diabetes. People are more inclined to take control of their health as a result of this increased awareness, which increases acceptability of devices like insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. As a result, the general market demand for these devices is rising as more people become aware of their advantages.



Japan Diabetes Device Company Analysis



The major participants in the Japan Diabetes Device market includes Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo Corporation, Eli Lilly, BD, Dexcom Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Japan



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 Japan Diabetes Devices Market



6 Japan Diabetes Population

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes



7 Market Share Analysis

7.1 By Types

7.2 By Distribution Channel



8 Types

8.1 Self-Monitoring Devices

8.1.1 Test Strips

8.1.2 Lancets

8.1.3 Blood Glucose Meters

8.2 Continuous Glucose-Monitoring Devices

8.2.1 Sensors

8.2.2 Transmitter

8.2.3 Receiver

8.3 Insulin Pumps

8.3.1 Patch Pumps

8.3.2 Tethered Pumps

8.3.3 Consumables

8.4 Insulin Pens

8.4.1 Disposable Insulin Pen

8.4.2 Reusable Insulin Pen



9 Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospital Pharmacies

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Diabetes Clinics/Centers

9.4 Online Pharmacies



10 Porters Five Forces

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

10.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

10.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

10.5 Threat of Substitute Products



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strengths

11.2 Weaknesses

11.3 Opportunities

11.4 Threats



12 Reimbursement Policies

12.1 CGM Devices in Japan

12.2 Blood Glucose Devices in Japan

12.3 Insulin Pump Products in Japan

12.4 Insulin Pen in Japan



13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overviews

13.2 Key Person

13.3 Recent Developments & Strategies

13.4 Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year

13.5 Revenue

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Terumo Corporation

Eli Lilly

BD

Dexcom Inc

