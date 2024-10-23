Denvix PowerX Introduces Industry-Leading 4-in-1 Power Bank with Cutting-Edge Charging Capabilities

New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denvix is transforming the portable power landscape with the launch of the PowerX 4-in-1 Power Bank, a cutting-edge device engineered to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy users and redefine how we charge our devices on the go.



Denvix, a leader in innovative charging solutions, proudly unveil the Denvix PowerX 4-in-1 Power Bank —a revolutionary leap in the world of portable power. This groundbreaking device is set to redefine how users power their devices, offering unparalleled speed, efficiency, and convenience.

A Leap Forward in Portable Charging Technology

Power banks have long been a lifeline for mobile users, but as our devices become more powerful, their energy demands have outgrown the capabilities of traditional chargers.

Denvix PowerX 4-in-1 Power Bank is more than just another power bank—it's a thoughtfully engineered solution to the growing demands of modern life, where multiple devices must be charged simultaneously and reliably.

For professionals, travelers, and tech enthusiasts, the PowerX offers the flexibility to charge laptops, phones, tablets, and wearables—all at once.

At its core, the Denvix PowerX is a feat of engineering brilliance, boasting an unprecedented 250W total output and a powerful 25,000mAh capacity. This level of power is a game-changer for users who need to charge high-demand devices like laptops and gaming consoles while still powering smaller gadgets.

What’s more, Denvix has packed these advanced features into a sleek, palm-sized device. This level of portability makes it an essential tool for anyone who’s tired of lugging around multiple chargers or searching for outlets at every turn.





The Only Power Bank with Magnetic Wireless Charging in Its Class

A key feature that truly distinguishes PowerX from its competitors is its 15W magnetic wireless charging capability. In a market where power banks traditionally rely on cables, with its exceptional integration technology, Denvix offers a truly wireless experience, enabling users to charge their iPhones, AirPods, and other compatible devices with ease.

Wireless charging is not a novelty—it’s quickly becoming a must-have feature. The convenience of being able to simply place your phone on the power bank and walk away is a small but meaningful step toward a wire-free future.

This combination of wired and wireless charging flexibility offers users an unparalleled level of freedom. There’s no need to carry multiple chargers for different devices or worry about tangled cables while on the move. Just pack your PowerX, and you’re all set..

AI-Powered Temperature Control for Enhanced Safety

The Denvix PowerX isn’t just powerful—it’s also smart and safe. Equipped with an AI-powered temperature control system, the device constantly monitors its internal temperature to prevent overheating and optimize performance. As it reaches ultra-high outputs, the AI system automatically adjusts the charging rate, ensuring that neither the power bank nor the connected devices are at risk of damage. Once the temperature stabilizes, full-speed charging resumes, enhancing both safety and longevity.

In addition to the intelligent adjustment, the PowerX features superior heat dissipation, allowing constant operation at 140W without any power drop. The AI Temperature Control System doesn’t compromise performance for safety; instead, Denvix delivers the strongest heat dissipation performance, enabling industry-leading sustained 140W single-port output. For higher power levels, the AI system ensures optimal thermal regulation, making the PowerX ideal for extended use during long trips or all-day conferences by balancing power, temperature, and performance to ensure reliability and safety.

Compact, Yet Mighty: Power to Charge All Your Devices

Despite its compact size, the Denvix PowerX packs a punch with a 25,000mAh capacity. This capacity translates to several full charges for a variety of devices:

iPhone 14: 4.3 full charges

MacBook Air (M2): 1.2 full charges

DJI Air 3 drone: 1 full charge

Vision Pro: 1.9 full charges

Rapid Recharging for Non-Stop Use

Recharging the power bank itself? Denvix has you covered. With an impressive 140W USB-C input, the PowerX recharges rapidly, so you’re never stuck without power for long. Even better, it supports simultaneous charging and recharging, meaning you can keep powering your devices while the PowerX itself is charging. No more waiting around for your power bank to juice up—PowerX ensures you're always ready to go, staying productive without missing a beat.

PowerX: The Ultimate Travel Companion – Compact, Powerful, and TSA-Compliant

As someone constantly on the move, whether for business or leisure, how essential it is to have a reliable power source. That’s where PowerX becomes a game-changer. It’s not just another bulky power bank—it’s designed with portability in mind. Despite its impressive capacity, the PowerX fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, making it easy to slip into a bag or carry-on without adding any noticeable weight. For someone who’s tired of lugging around multiple chargers or struggling to find an outlet in crowded airports, this compact design is a lifesaver.

With a 91.2592.5Wh battery, the PowerX comfortably falls below the 100Wh limit for carry-on batteries, meaning you can take it with me on flights without any worries or special permissions. You no longer have to wonder if your power bank will make it through security or deal with the hassle of checking regulations before every trip.

Say goodbye to juggling multiple chargers or hunting for outlets while on the go—just pack the PowerX and you're ready for any journey.

What You Get in the Box

When you invest in the Denvix PowerX, you’re getting more than just a power bank—you’re receiving a complete charging solution. Each box includes:

Denvix PowerX 250W Power Bank

3.28 ft (1m) USB-C to USB-C Cable

Storage Bag

User Manual

24-Month Warranty

24/7 Customer Support

This comprehensive package, combined with Denvix’s commitment to customer service, ensures that you’re fully equipped for a seamless charging experience from day one. Whether you have questions about product usage or need technical support, Denvix’s customer care team is available around the clock to assist.

Join the PowerX Revolution

If you’re ready to experience the future of charging, visit Denvix website for more details or join the Denvix community of tech enthusiasts who are embracing the next generation of power solutions.

It’s time to leave traditional power banks behind and step into the future with PowerX.

About Denvix

Denvix is committed to going beyond simply meeting customer expectations by creating groundbreaking tech products that exceed their imagination. We focus on designing and developing innovative solutions which lead profound revolutions in targeting industries. At Denvix, we are driven by a passion for innovation and revolution.

Website: www.denvix.com



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@denvixtech



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@denvixmiddleeast



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@denvixtech



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denvixtech