Rapafusyn Announces an Upcoming Oral Presentation at Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce an upcoming oral presentation at the 7th Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit taking place from October 28-31, 2024 in Boston, MA.

Dr. Rick Ewing, VP and Head of Chemistry, will be giving an oral presentation entitled “Non-Degrading Molecular Glues: A Platform for Finding Novel Chemical Matter for Inhibiting Intracellular & Transmembrane Proteins” on Oct 31st. Application of RapaGlues™ (Rapafusyn’s novel proximity inducing non-degrading macrocyclic molecular glues) and RapaTags™ (designed molecular glues) to deliver high quality HIT molecules will be presented. SAR campaigns will be described that have produced cell permeable molecules with extended PK half-life.

“Our innovative non-degrading molecular glue platform has enabled significant advances in tackling difficult-to-drug targets. Rapafusyn’s platform is leveraging a modality validated by nature and extending it to broad types of disease targets. We are excited to share our progress at the 7th Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit”, said Dr. Sean Hu, CEO of Rapafusyn.

About Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals

At Rapafusyn, we’re creating non-degrading molecular glues to address hard-to-drug targets. Using our FKBP12-binding macrocyclic peptide platform, we've built large DNA encoded libraries (DELs) and arrayed libraries, yielding novel starting points. Our approach targets intracellular proteins and domains of transmembrane proteins like SLCs, ion channels, and GPCRs. With a modular design, we rapidly optimize key drug properties to accelerate drug-discovery.

For more information, please visit https://www.rapafusyn.com/ or contact Heather Lavin at hlavin@rapafusyn.com