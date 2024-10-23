Ray Dowling Joins FOCUS as VP of Sales

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOCUS, a provider of cloud-based, core administration solutions and services which are taking the risk out of insurtech for property and casualty (P&C) insurers and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce industry sales veteran Ray Dowling joined the company in September as vice president of sales reporting directly to the CEO.

By focusing on software and services that level the playing field for small, mid-size, and growth-focused P&C insurance organizations, FOCUS has developed a strong customer base, but still sees growth opportunities as the industry adapts to challenges, such as climate change. Bringing Dowling in as part of the FOCUS team reinforces the company’s ability to help customers take advantage of trends and opportunities.

“Out of the box, FOCUS is stronger than anyone else in the industry when it comes to software and services that manage not only core administration, but exposure management, book roll, and Florida takeout business,” said Peter Crowe, president of FOCUS. “We needed a powerhouse in the sales role to take our business to the next level and Ray Dowling is the right person for the job.”

Dowling has built a career growing prominent companies in the P&C insurtech space. Most recently, he was a senior director for global digital solutions and services provider Coforge. He has also held executive positions with Majesco, Zensar, Duck Creek, Innovation Group, and iPartners. Dowling comes to FOCUS as a highly experienced sales executive especially skilled in software sales, negotiation, cloud, business intelligence (BI), and business development.

“Whether your needs are bespoke software for a greenfield MGA or business process outsourcing (BPO) for an established company redistributing resources to scale more efficiently, I’ve been impressed with the range of FOCUS’ products and capabilities so far,” said Dowling. “It’s going to be an exciting year ahead.”

FOCUS applies decades of insurance experience to developing and implementing solutions that complement the company’s extensible InFocus Platform. With an ever-present focus on customer success, FOCUS delivers self-service digital portals, configuration tools, and real-time risk management functionality via state-of-the-art cloud technologies and robust APIs while the company’s services teams deploy policy, billing, and claims solutions with intuitive automation of workflows and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

About FOCUS

FOCUS provides cloud-based, core administration software and services for P&C insurance companies and MGAs. Using decades of industry experience, FOCUS is taking the risk out of insurtech for small, mid-size, and growth-focused insurance organizations. For more information about FOCUS’ software and services, please visit www.teamfocusins.com.