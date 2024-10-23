PRESS RELEASE

Paris – October 23, 2024

Bureau Veritas Acquires Aligned Incentives, an Enterprise Sustainability Planning Pioneer,

Expanding its Global Sustainability Services with AI Powered Solutions

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, today announced the acquisition of Aligned Incentives, an innovative provider of AI-powered sustainability planning solutions. This strategic move enhances Bureau Veritas' capabilities in Scope 3 emissions analysis and life cycle assessment (LCA). Aligned Incentives is recognized for its top tier AI technology and deep expertise in sustainability metrics, positioning it at the forefront of the rapidly evolving field of sustainability impact assessment. This acquisition represents a pivotal step in Bureau Veritas' LEAP | 28 strategy, establishing a new stronghold in sustainability transition services.

The acquisition of Aligned Incentives augments Bureau Veritas’ capabilities to build trust with global, granular sustainability data, designed to support its clients as they monitor their Scope 3 impact. Aligned Incentives' system, which combines top-tier life cycle assessment (LCA) expertise, an extensive database, and AI-powered AITrack software, will enable custom process-based LCA for every product across a corporate portfolio. The company’s expertise in areas like greenhouse gas accounting, climate risk assessment, sustainable finance, traceability and ESG data management will strengthen Bureau Veritas' capabilities, allowing the company to accompany its customers throughout their sustainability journey. These new services will also address the growing demand for transparent, data-driven sustainability reporting. The company is headquartered in Middleton, Massachusetts, and delivered €3.5 million revenue in 2023.

"The acquisition of Aligned Incentives is Bureau Veritas’ first investment in the fast-growing strategic sector of AI-powered solutions for product Life Cycle Assessment and is a pivotal moment for the Group as we continue to execute on our LEAP | 28 strategy,” said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “By integrating Aligned Incentives’ market-leading, AI-powered sustainability planning solutions with the rest of our Transition Services, Bureau Veritas will create differentiated solutions. This comprehensive portfolio will help our global clients build trust in their products and corporate practices, enabling them to measure, manage, and report on their environmental, social and governance impact with unprecedented accuracy and speed, regardless of their geographical footprint.”

"We are excited to join forces with Bureau Veritas and extend our AI-powered enterprise sustainability planning solution to deliver far-reaching global impact, including to Bureau Veritas’ 400,000 customers," added Yann Risz, CEO and Co-founder of Aligned Incentives. “Together, we will equip organizations with trustworthy, granular product and corporate footprints and mitigation strategies at scale, including best-in-class Scope 3 insights, to accelerate their transition to a low-carbon economy.”

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress.

With a vision to be the preferred partner for its customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Aligned Incentives

Aligned Incentives offers a market-leading, GenAI-powered enterprise sustainability planning solution, distinguished by the depth and speed of its Scope 3 analytical capabilities. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, it helps companies efficiently assess all environmental issues—including climate change, water stress, biodiversity, and more—to achieve Net Zero goals and drive business success.

Aligned Incentives bridges the gap between non-scalable product life cycle assessment (LCA) software and high-level corporate reporting solutions that lack granularity. Built on top-tier LCA expertise, a comprehensive database, and GenAI-powered AITrack software, it quickly develops custom process-based LCA across the value chain for every product and purchase in a corporate portfolio.

Companies are empowered to pinpoint supply chain hotspots, assess product footprints, develop cost-effective mitigation strategies, and report verifiable progress toward sustainability targets. AITrack offers user-friendly interfaces for diverse departments and stakeholders, enabling collaboration with key suppliers and streamlining reporting for regulatory compliance and voluntary initiatives.

Learn more about Aligned Incentives at https://alignedincentives.com/

