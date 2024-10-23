Tech Elevator Extends Full-Tuition Grant for Delaware Residents in November 2024 Cohort

WILMINGTON, DE., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Elevator, a leading technology training provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand skills for the modern workforce, is pleased to announce an extension of its grant opportunity with Tech Impact to cover the total tuition cost of 10 Delaware residents for its November 2024 National Live Remote coding bootcamp.

Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), is part of Tech Impact’s Tech Hire Delaware initiative, which aims to make it easier for anyone to launch a new career in tech. Through funding from the Delaware Workforce Development Board and the Department of Labor, Tech Hire Delaware works with partner organizations to provide free career training for Delaware residents.

Through this initiative, ten qualified Delaware residents can enroll in the Tech Elevator Full-Time coding bootcamp with zero tuition costs out of pocket. Eligibility requirements include that the applicant be 18 years or older, be a state of Delaware resident, have a high school diploma or GED, and must be eligible to work and seeking a job in the U.S.

A career in software development provides long-term benefits, including upward economic mobility, competitive salaries, flexible and remote job positions, and the opportunity to work on innovative and impactful projects.

Tech Elevator has educated more than 150 students through the Tech Hire Delaware initiative and is actively enrolling students for its upcoming November 2024 coding bootcamp cohort. The enrollment deadline is November 4, 2024. To learn more about the grant opportunity and to apply, visit https://www.techelevator.com/bootcamp/delaware/.

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator, a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Tech Elevator, a leading technology training provider, has graduated more than 3,500 coding bootcamp students, placing them in software development positions with over 900 hiring partners nationwide. Through our full-time and part-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, we teach students from various backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections through our Pathway Program™ to land a meaningful job in tech.

About Tech Impact

Tech Impact is a nonprofit that leverages technology to advance social impact. Our proven workforce training programs and intermediary services prepare our graduates to launch or advance their careers in technology. We strengthen nonprofits through a full spectrum of technological support, giving them the education and services they need to deliver more significant impact and help their communities thrive. Learn more at techimpact.org.