Diabetes Canada asks people to make time for diabetes this November

Toronto, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes Canada is asking people in Canada to make time for diabetes this November, Diabetes Awareness Month, by learning more about this complex condition and sharing that knowledge with their communities.

Diabetes Canada’s “Let’s Make Time” campaign aims to inspire more understanding, awareness and empathy for people living with diabetes in the organization’s efforts to change the conversation around this condition.

“Diabetes Awareness Month is a time when we can collectively make real change in the lives of the four million people living with diabetes in Canada by starting to change the conversation about diabetes,” says Laura Syron, President & CEO of Diabetes Canada, who also lives with type 2 diabetes.

According to Diabetes Canada’s Social Experiences of Living with Diabetes in Canada report, released in late September, nearly 90% of people living with type 1 diabetes, and nearly 70% of people living with type 2 diabetes, experience shame and blame for having diabetes—a startling finding that underpins the purpose for driving awareness this November.

This year, Diabetes Canada is asking people across Canada to also make time to “spill the tea” on what it's like to live with diabetes — serving up facts and testimonials about the condition all month long on social media using the hashtag #SpillTheDiabetea.

To kick start this social activation, diabetes influencer, Mary Comeau, who first went viral for telling her own diagnosis story on her social media accounts, shared her own personal experiences with diabetes stigma and judgement through a video story on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube (watch part 1 and part 2).

Scott McGillivray, well-known host on HGTV, will also be featured during the social activation throughout November.

“By sharing information and personal stories during Diabetes Awareness Month, we can start to change the values, beliefs and language of this too-often “invisible” and misunderstood condition,” says Syron. “As someone who lives with type 2 diabetes, I know first-hand how transformational it can be to feel supported and understood; it can not only improve the quality of live for people living with diabetes, but it can also lead to better health outcomes.”

Learn more at diabetes.ca/letsmaketime.

Diabetes in Canada: Fast Facts

Every 3 minutes one person in Canada is diagnosed with diabetes.

In 2024, 4 million people in Canada have been diagnosed with diabetes – that’s 10% of the population.

6 million people are at high risk of developing diabetes.

Life expectancy may be shortened by 5 to 10 years.

People living with diabetes are two to three times more likely to live with depression.

People living with diabetes in Canada may need to pay between $10,000 and $18,000 per year out of their own pocket for diabetes medications, devices and supplies.

Diabetes costs the Canadian healthcare system $50 million dollars a day.

Diabetes Canada Calendar of Events

Diabetes Canada has numerous events and activities during Diabetes Awareness Month, including:

October 18 – November 30 - Stick It to Diabetes hockey fundraisers: Diabetes Canada has partnered with teams across the CHL for Stick It to Diabetes across the country.

Diabetes Canada has partnered with teams across the CHL for Stick It to Diabetes across the country. November 5 - Manitoba Advocacy Event: Elected MLAs are invited to an event at the Manitoba legislature to learn more about the challenges faced by faced by Manitobans living with diabetes and about Diabetes Canada’s recommendations for provincial government action.

Elected MLAs are invited to an event at the Manitoba legislature to learn more about the challenges faced by faced by Manitobans living with diabetes and about Diabetes Canada’s recommendations for provincial government action. November 6-27 – Diabetes Canada’s In the Kitchen virtual series featuring Mairlyn Smith : A free, live cooking series for people living with diabetes or those who care with them, featuring Mairlyn Smith, professional home economist and cookbook author of “Peace, Love & Fiber,” and presented by Manulife. Register now.

: A free, live cooking series for people living with diabetes or those who care with them, featuring Mairlyn Smith, professional home economist and cookbook author of “Peace, Love & Fiber,” and presented by Manulife. Register now. November 14 - World Diabetes Day ceremony at Banting House National Historic Site in London, ON highlights the 40 th anniversary of the museum, with the 40 for 40 exhibit featuring artifacts from its collection. Livestreamed on the Banting House Facebook page.

highlights the 40 anniversary of the museum, with the 40 for 40 exhibit featuring artifacts from its collection. Livestreamed on the Banting House Facebook page. November 14 - Lace Up to End Diabetes signature event in Bedford, NS and online across the country. The Lace Up community continues to gather in support of finding a cure for diabetes through night walks to raise money for Diabetes Canada. Event details here.

across the country. The Lace Up community continues to gather in support of finding a cure for diabetes through night walks to raise money for Diabetes Canada. Event details here. November 20-23 – Diabetes Canada/CSEM Professional Conference in Halifax, NS: Learn best practices at Canada’s premier diabetes and endocrinology conference at the Halifax Convention Center. Register here.

Learn best practices at Canada’s premier diabetes and endocrinology conference at the Halifax Convention Center. Register here. November 26 - Advancing Diabetes Care: Advocacy for the Federal Diabetes Device Fund in Ottawa, ON: Industry representatives and government officials gather in Ottawa to develop a unified approach to advocating for the Federal Diabetes Device Fund to ensure people living with diabetes have access to life-changing medical devices for more effective management of their condition.

