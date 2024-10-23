UPDATE - Talen Energy to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 14, 2024

Reflects Update to Previously Announced Date to Accommodate Schedules in the Investor Community, New Event Links Included

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen") (NASDAQ: TLN) plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, November 14, 2024, before market open. President and Chief Executive Officer Mac McFarland and Chief Financial Officer Terry Nutt will discuss the financial and operating results during an earnings call at 10:00 a.m. EST (9:00 a.m. CST) on November 14, 2024.

To listen to the earnings call, please register in advance for the webcast here. For participants joining the call via phone, please register here prior to the start time to receive dial-in information. For those unable to participate in the live event, a digital replay of the earnings call will be archived for approximately one year and available on Talen's Investor Relations website at https://ir.talenenergy.com/news-events/events.

About Talen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably, delivering the most value per megawatt produced and driving the energy transition. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to capture this significant growth opportunity, as data centers serving artificial intelligence increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/.

