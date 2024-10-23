BDRX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (“Biodexa” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BDRX). Investors who purchased Biodexa securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BDRX .



On October 4, 2024, Biodexa reported updated data on progression-free and overall survival from a Phase 1 study of its drug MX110 in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. Biodexa disclosed that of the four patients who were enrolled in Cohort A of the study, two are now deceased, with one achieving an overall survival of 12 months and the other 13 months since the start of treatment. On this news, Biodexa’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $5.55 per share on October 4, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Biodexa securities, you can contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

