LiveRamp to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 after the financial markets close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the LiveRamp Investor Relations website .

Additionally, the conference call can be accessed via the telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963. The conference call ID is 9668872.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in enterprise identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. We offer flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support a wide range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across our global network of premier partners. Global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech platforms to retailers, financial services, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, activate new partnerships, and maximize the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.