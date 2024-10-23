Clover Health to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover Health”), today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2024, to discuss Clover Health’s third quarter 2024 business and financial results.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Details:

What: Clover Health’s Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-579-2543 (for U.S. callers) or 785-424-1789 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID: CLOVQ324

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Clover Health’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we aim to extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

