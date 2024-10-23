NVE Corporation Reports Second-Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 5% to $6.76 million from $7.13 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 14% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 3,950% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 15% to $4.03 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $4.72 million, or $0.98 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, total revenue decreased 15% to $13.5 million from $16.0 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 20% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 457% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 11% to $8.12 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, from $9.13 million, or $1.89 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2024.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2024.

“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite a slow industry recovery,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited) 
 Quarter Ended Sept. 30,
 2024 2023
Revenue
Product sales$   6,104,433    $  7,117,122 
Contract research and development 654,257   16,154 
Total revenue 6,758,690   7,133,276 
Cost of sales 947,254   1,599,866 
Gross profit 5,811,436   5,533,410 
Expenses       
Research and development 847,603   683,208 
Selling, general, and administrative 568,241   433,785 
Recovery of credit losses -   (202,926)
Total expenses 1,415,844   914,067 
Income from operations 4,395,592   4,619,343 
Interest income 464,429   512,092 
Income before taxes 4,860,021   5,131,435 
Provision for income taxes 833,876   407,869 
Net income$4,026,145  $4,723,566 
Net income per share – basic$0.83  $0.98 
Net income per share – diluted$0.83  $0.98 
Cash dividends declared per common share$1.00  $1.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,833,855   4,833,401 
Diluted 4,839,291   4,840,770 

 

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
 (unaudited)
 Six Months Ended Sept. 30,
 2024 2023
Revenue
Product sales$12,720,292    $15,817,214 
Contract research and development 821,642   147,476 
Total revenue 13,541,934   15,964,690 
Cost of sales 1,922,748   3,679,489 
Gross profit 11,619,186   12,285,201 
Expenses       
Research and development 1,726,131   1,379,200 
Selling, general, and administrative 1,108,645   908,900 
Provision for credit losses -   9,514 
Total expenses 2,834,776   2,297,614 
Income from operations 8,784,410   9,987,587 
Interest income 958,388   948,618 
Income before taxes 4,882,777   10,936,205 
Provision for income taxes 1,619,066   1,808,909 
Net income$8,123,732  $9,127,296 
Net income per share – basic$1.68  $1.89 
Net income per share – diluted$1.68  $1.89 
Cash dividends declared per common share$2.00  $2.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 4,833,766   4,832,786 
Diluted 4,839,145   4,840,688 

 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30 AND MARCH 31, 2024
 
 Sept. 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$3,096,179    $10,283,550 
Marketable securities, short-term
(amortized cost of $20,002,199 as of September 30, 2024, and $12,283,630 as of March 31, 2024)		 19,836,293   11,917,779 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,000 2,952,431   3,144,833 
Inventories 7,417,611   7,158,585 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 533,233   689,349 
Total current assets 33,835,747   33,194,096 
Fixed assets       
Machinery and equipment  11,626,533   10,501,096 
Leasehold improvements 1,956,309   1,956,309 
  13,582,842   12,457,405 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  11,560,984   11,403,383 
Net fixed assets 2,021,858   1,054,022 
Deferred tax assets 1,518,646   1,453,704 
Marketable securities, long-term
(amortized cost of $28,203,595 as of September 30, 2024, and $31,417,890 as of March 31, 2024)		 28,281,803   30,788,301 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 219,747   289,910 
Total assets$ 65,877,801  $ 66,780,033 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$170,077  $127,154 
Accrued payroll and other 580,274   729,215 
Operating lease 181,159   179,372 
Total current liabilities 931,510   1,035,741 
Operating lease 88,651   175,775 
Total liabilities 1,020,161   1,211,516 
        
Shareholders’ equity       
Common stock 48,340   48,337 
Additional paid-in capital 19,678,425   19,554,812 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (68,510)  (777,637)
Retained earnings 45,199,385   46,743,005 
Total shareholders’ equity 64,857,640   65,568,517 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$65,877,801  $66,780,033 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
