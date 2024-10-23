NVE Corporation Reports Second-Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 5% to $6.76 million from $7.13 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 14% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 3,950% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 15% to $4.03 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $4.72 million, or $0.98 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, total revenue decreased 15% to $13.5 million from $16.0 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 20% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 457% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 11% to $8.12 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, from $9.13 million, or $1.89 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2024.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2024.



“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite a slow industry recovery,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(unaudited) Quarter Ended Sept. 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Product sales $ 6,104,433 $ 7,117,122 Contract research and development 654,257 16,154 Total revenue 6,758,690 7,133,276 Cost of sales 947,254 1,599,866 Gross profit 5,811,436 5,533,410 Expenses Research and development 847,603 683,208 Selling, general, and administrative 568,241 433,785 Recovery of credit losses - (202,926 ) Total expenses 1,415,844 914,067 Income from operations 4,395,592 4,619,343 Interest income 464,429 512,092 Income before taxes 4,860,021 5,131,435 Provision for income taxes 833,876 407,869 Net income $ 4,026,145 $ 4,723,566 Net income per share – basic $ 0.83 $ 0.98 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.98 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,855 4,833,401 Diluted 4,839,291 4,840,770

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(unaudited) Six Months Ended Sept. 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Product sales $ 12,720,292 $ 15,817,214 Contract research and development 821,642 147,476 Total revenue 13,541,934 15,964,690 Cost of sales 1,922,748 3,679,489 Gross profit 11,619,186 12,285,201 Expenses Research and development 1,726,131 1,379,200 Selling, general, and administrative 1,108,645 908,900 Provision for credit losses - 9,514 Total expenses 2,834,776 2,297,614 Income from operations 8,784,410 9,987,587 Interest income 958,388 948,618 Income before taxes 4,882,777 10,936,205 Provision for income taxes 1,619,066 1,808,909 Net income $ 8,123,732 $ 9,127,296 Net income per share – basic $ 1.68 $ 1.89 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.68 $ 1.89 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,766 4,832,786 Diluted 4,839,145 4,840,688