Covenant Logistics Group Announces Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG) (“Covenant” or the “Company”) announced today financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company’s conference call to discuss the quarter will be held at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David R. Parker, commented: “We are pleased to report third quarter earnings of $0.94 per diluted share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $1.09 per diluted share.

“Highlights of our third quarter’s results include year over year freight revenue growth of 2.1%, operating income growth of 7.2%, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income growth of 8.3%. We were also pleased with a $36.6 million sequential reduction of our net indebtedness, composed of total debt and finance lease obligations, net of cash (“net indebtedness”), while improving the average age of our fleet by one month. Our core business continues to perform well despite the prolonged general freight market down cycle, as a result of capitalizing on new value-added commercial opportunities where available, allocating equipment investments toward more profitable operations, and controlling costs.



“Our 49% equity method investment with Transport Enterprise Leasing (“TEL”) contributed pre-tax net income of $4.0 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.29 per share, in the 2023 quarter. The decrease in pre-tax net income for TEL was primarily a result of deterioration in the equipment market, suppressing gains on sale of used equipment, and increased interest expense associated with higher interest rates on equipment related debt.”

A summary of our third quarter financial performance:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($000s, except per share information) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Revenue $ 287,885 $ 288,721 $ 854,145 $ 829,588 Freight Revenue, Excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 258,599 $ 253,377 $ 762,796 $ 730,503 Operating Income $ 16,235 $ 15,141 $ 36,147 $ 44,556 Adjusted Operating Income (1) $ 19,327 $ 17,854 $ 52,797 $ 46,714 Operating Ratio 94.4 % 94.8 % 95.8 % 94.6 % Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) 92.5 % 93.0 % 93.1 % 93.6 % Net Income $ 13,033 $ 13,506 $ 29,202 $ 42,434 Adjusted Net Income (1) $ 15,224 $ 15,388 $ 41,297 $ 42,698 Earnings per Diluted Share $ 0.94 $ 0.99 $ 2.11 $ 3.09 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (1) $ 1.09 $ 1.13 $ 2.98 $ 3.12 (1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

Truckload Operating Data and Statistics

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($000s, except statistical information) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Combined Truckload Total Revenue $ 199,029 $ 193,661 $ 590,457 $ 560,068 Freight Revenue, excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 170,039 $ 158,625 $ 500,005 $ 461,877 Operating Income $ 11,896 $ 10,498 $ 22,201 $ 35,979 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 14,464 $ 12,840 $ 37,281 $ 37,009 Operating Ratio 94.0 % 94.6 % 96.2 % 93.6 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 91.5 % 91.9 % 92.5 % 92.0 % Average Freight Revenue per Tractor per Week $ 5,637 $ 5,677 $ 5,672 $ 5,618 Average Freight Revenue per Total Mile $ 2.41 $ 2.33 $ 2.38 $ 2.34 Average Miles per Tractor per Period 30,733 32,076 93,196 93,480 Weighted Average Tractors for Period 2,295 2,126 2,252 2,108 Expedited Total Revenue $ 104,314 $ 113,419 $ 317,795 $ 318,388 Freight Revenue, excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 87,363 $ 91,689 $ 262,881 $ 259,316 Operating Income $ 6,467 $ 7,522 $ 16,019 $ 22,613 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 7,000 $ 8,549 $ 17,619 $ 23,883 Operating Ratio 93.8 % 93.4 % 95.0 % 92.9 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 92.0 % 90.7 % 93.3 % 90.8 % Average Freight Revenue per Tractor per Week $ 7,452 $ 7,830 $ 7,454 $ 7,669 Average Freight Revenue per Total Mile $ 2.09 $ 2.12 $ 2.08 $ 2.14 Average Miles per Tractor per Period 46,796 48,586 140,191 139,739 Weighted Average Tractors for Period 892 891 901 867 Dedicated Total Revenue $ 94,715 $ 80,242 $ 272,662 $ 241,680 Freight Revenue, excludes Fuel Surcharge $ 82,676 $ 66,936 $ 237,124 $ 202,561 Operating Income $ 5,429 $ 2,976 $ 6,182 $ 13,366 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 7,464 $ 4,291 $ 19,662 $ 13,126 Operating Ratio 94.3 % 96.3 % 97.7 % 94.5 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 91.0 % 93.6 % 91.7 % 93.5 % Average Freight Revenue per Tractor per Week $ 4,484 $ 4,124 $ 4,484 $ 4,185 Average Freight Revenue per Total Mile $ 2.87 $ 2.69 $ 2.84 $ 2.67 Average Miles per Tractor per Period 20,521 20,165 61,855 61,162 Weighted Average Tractors for Period 1,403 1,235 1,351 1,241 (1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

Combined Truckload Revenue

Paul Bunn, the Company’s President commented on truckload operations, “For the quarter, total revenue in our truckload operations increased 2.8%, to $199.0 million, compared to 2023. The increase in total revenue consisted of $11.4 million more freight revenue, partially offset by $6.0 million less fuel surcharge revenue. The increase in freight revenue primarily related to operating 169 or 7.9% more average tractors combined with an increase in freight revenue per total mile, partially offset by a reduction in utilization compared to the prior year.”

Expedited Truckload Revenue

Mr. Bunn added, “Freight revenue in our Expedited segment decreased $4.3 million, or 4.7%. Average total tractors increased by 1 unit to 892, compared to 891 in the prior year quarter. Average freight revenue per tractor per week decreased 4.8% as a result of a 1.2% reduction in freight revenue per total mile and a 3.7% reduction in utilization.”

Dedicated Truckload Revenue

“For the quarter, freight revenue in our Dedicated segment increased $15.7 million, or 23.5%. Average total tractors increased by 168 units or 13.6% to 1,403, compared to 1,235 in the prior year quarter. Average freight revenue per tractor per week increased 8.7% as a result of a 6.7% increase in freight revenue per total mile and a 1.8% increase in utilization.”

Combined Truckload Operating Expenses

Mr. Bunn continued, “Compared to the prior year, our truckload operating cost per total mile decreased 3 cents, or 1.0%, on a per total mile basis, primarily due to the declining cost of fuel. On a non-GAAP or adjusted basis, where fuel expense is offset with fuel surcharge revenue, our truckload operating cost per total mile increased 7 cents or 3.2% compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, partially offset by a decrease to insurance and claims expenses.”

“Salaries, wages and related expenses increased year-over-year by 10 cents, or approximately 8%, on a per total mile basis, primarily due to increases in driver pay and workers compensation related costs. As we grow our dedicated fleet in niche services, it requires hiring and retaining skilled drivers to operate specialized equipment on loads that typically have a shorter length of haul, resulting in higher costs on a per total mile basis. In the period, we also incurred a large current period workers compensation claim that resulted in a year over year unfavorable variance to our combined truckload operating expenses.

“Insurance and claims expense decreased by 2 cents, or approximately 8%, on a per total mile basis, compared to the prior year quarter as a result of lapping the settlement of a large claim incurred in the prior year. Given our self-insurance limits, the amount of expense recognized from period to period can fluctuate.

“Fixed and variable expenses related to revenue producing equipment, including operational and maintenance costs, leased and rented equipment, depreciation, and loss on sale was roughly flat year over year on a per total mile basis. In the third quarter of 2024, we recognized a loss on sale of equipment of $0.2 million, compared to a gain of $0.6 million in the prior year quarter.”

Managed Freight Segment

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Freight Revenue $ 63,385 $ 69,713 $ 186,668 $ 193,868 Operating Income $ 2,451 $ 3,742 $ 8,050 $ 6,905 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 2,716 $ 3,854 $ 8,843 $ 7,177 Operating Ratio 96.1 % 94.6 % 95.7 % 96.4 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 95.7 % 94.5 % 95.3 % 96.3 % (1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

“For the quarter, Managed Freight’s freight revenue decreased 9.1%, from the prior year quarter. Operating income declined 34.5% and adjusted operating income declined 29.5% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The year over year reduction in freight revenue is a result of softer volumes of available profitable freight. Operating income fell short of our expectations for the quarter as a result of less year over year freight revenue and a large cargo related claim incurred during the quarter.”

Warehousing Segment

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($000s) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Freight Revenue $ 25,175 $ 25,039 $ 76,123 $ 74,758 Operating Income $ 1,888 $ 901 $ 5,896 $ 1,672 Adj. Operating Income (1) $ 2,147 $ 1,160 $ 6,673 $ 2,528 Operating Ratio 92.6 % 96.4 % 92.3 % 97.8 % Adj. Operating Ratio (1) 91.5 % 95.4 % 91.2 % 96.6 % (1) Represents non-GAAP measures.

“For the quarter, Warehousing’s freight revenue increased 0.5% versus the prior year quarter. Operating income and adjusted operating income for the Warehousing segment increased $1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2023, as a result of improvements to direct labor costs and the year over year impact of customer rate increases that have taken effect.”

Capitalization, Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

Tripp Grant, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, added the following comments: “At September 30, 2024, our total indebtedness decreased by $11.6 million to approximately $236.7 million as compared to December 31, 2023. In addition, our net indebtedness to total capitalization decreased to 35.4% at September 30, 2024 from 38.1% at December 31, 2023.

“The decrease in net indebtedness in the first three quarters of the current year is primarily attributable to cash flows from operations exceeding our net capital investment in revenue equipment of $72.9 million and the final post-acquisition earnout payment of $10.0 million related to AAT’s operational performance. Based on our current capital allocation plan, we anticipate additional reductions to our net indebtedness in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“At September 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents totaling $35.2 million. Under our ABL credit facility, we had no borrowings outstanding, undrawn letters of credit outstanding of $19.7 million, and available borrowing capacity of $90.3 million. The sole financial covenant under our ABL facility is a fixed charge coverage ratio covenant that is tested only when available borrowing capacity is below a certain threshold. Based on availability as of September 30, 2024, no testing was required, and we do not expect testing to be required in the foreseeable future.

At the end of the quarter, we had $4.9 million in assets held for sale that we anticipate disposing of within twelve months. The average age of our tractors decreased to 20 months compared to 23 months a year ago.



“For the balance of 2024, our baseline expectation for net capital equipment expenditures is $15 million to $20 million and reflects our priorities of maintaining the average age of our fleet in a manner that allows us to optimize operational uptime and related operating costs, and offering a fleet of equipment that our professional drivers are proud to operate. We expect the benefits of improved utilization, fuel economy and maintenance costs to produce acceptable returns despite increased prices of new equipment and potentially lower values of used equipment.”

Outlook

Mr. Parker concluded, “Although we are pleased with our results for the period, our belief is that the overall general freight market will take time to meaningfully improve. The combination of lingering excess carrier capacity and the lack of an immediate catalyst to improve volumes, feeds our thesis that improvements will be slow and steady. While we are seeing some green shoots in the form of new dedicated business awards and a small number of customer rate increases, these wins have somewhat been offset with softer than anticipated volumes, particularly in our Expedited segment. Additionally, we remind investors that our less volatile operating model, consisting of a large percentage of multi-year contractual agreements, will likely take time to execute and recognize the benefits of operational leverage than our historical model if and when freight demand and pricing improve materially. Regardless of the operating environment, our focus and commitment remains unchanged as we execute our strategic plan through tactical step by step execution that will continue to allow us to capitalize on opportunities that drive us deeper into the supply chain, add value for our customers, and create efficiencies across our enterprise, which we believe will allow us to become a stronger, more profitable, and more predictable business.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

Key Financial and Operating Statistics Income Statement Data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($s in 000s, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues Freight revenue $ 258,599 $ 253,377 2.1 % $ 762,796 $ 730,503 4.4 % Fuel surcharge revenue 29,286 35,344 (17.1 %) 91,349 99,085 (7.8 %) Total revenue $ 287,885 $ 288,721 (0.3 %) $ 854,145 $ 829,588 3.0 % Operating expenses: Salaries, wages, and related expenses 110,815 102,314 317,523 302,753 Fuel expense 28,545 35,173 88,590 100,692 Operations and maintenance 17,690 16,984 46,838 50,328 Revenue equipment rentals and purchased transportation 64,434 72,046 193,940 203,045 Operating taxes and licenses 3,227 3,381 8,871 10,161 Insurance and claims 12,241 13,074 44,779 36,810 Communications and utilities 1,330 1,254 4,005 3,753 General supplies and expenses 11,937 11,774 47,244 38,169 Depreciation and amortization 21,222 18,182 64,460 51,701 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net 209 (602 ) 1,748 (12,380 ) Total operating expenses 271,650 273,580 817,998 785,032 Operating income 16,235 15,141 36,147 44,556 Interest expense, net 3,204 2,637 10,341 5,530 Income from equity method investment (3,993 ) (5,335 ) (11,763 ) (16,659 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 17,024 17,839 37,569 55,685 Income tax expense 4,141 4,483 8,817 13,701 Income from continuing operations 12,883 13,356 28,752 41,984 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 150 150 450 450 Net income $ 13,033 $ 13,506 $ 29,202 $ 42,434 Basic earnings per share (1) Income from continuing operations $ 0.98 $ 1.03 $ 2.19 $ 3.21 Income from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Net income per basic share $ 0.99 $ 1.04 $ 2.22 $ 3.24 Diluted earnings per share (1) Income from continuing operations $ 0.93 $ 0.98 $ 2.08 $ 3.06 Income from discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Net income per diluted share $ 0.94 $ 0.99 $ 2.11 $ 3.09 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (000s) 13,177 12,947 13,137 13,082 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000s) 13,901 13,679 13,827 13,739 (1) Total may not sum due to rounding.





Segment Freight Revenues Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($s in 000's) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Expedited - Truckload $ 87,363 $ 91,689 (4.7 %) $ 262,881 $ 259,316 1.4 % Dedicated - Truckload 82,676 66,936 23.5 % 237,124 202,561 17.1 % Combined Truckload 170,039 158,625 7.2 % 500,005 461,877 8.3 % Managed Freight 63,385 69,713 (9.1 %) 186,668 193,868 (3.7 %) Warehousing 25,175 25,039 0.5 % 76,123 74,758 1.8 % Consolidated Freight Revenue $ 258,599 $ 253,377 2.1 % $ 762,796 $ 730,503 4.4 %





Truckload Operating Statistics Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Average freight revenue per loaded mile $ 2.80 $ 2.64 6.1 % $ 2.74 $ 2.66 3.0 % Average freight revenue per total mile $ 2.41 $ 2.33 3.4 % $ 2.38 $ 2.34 1.7 % Average freight revenue per tractor per week $ 5,637 $ 5,677 (0.7 %) $ 5,672 $ 5,618 1.0 % Average miles per tractor per period 30,733 32,076 (4.2 %) 93,196 93,480 (0.3 %) Weighted avg. tractors for period 2,295 2,126 7.9 % 2,252 2,108 6.8 % Tractors at end of period 2,306 2,149 7.3 % 2,306 2,149 7.3 % Trailers at end of period 6,484 5,871 10.4 % 6,484 5,871 10.4 %





Selected Balance Sheet Data ($s in '000's, except per share data) 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 Total assets $ 1,009,795 $ 954,438 Total stockholders' equity $ 431,552 $ 403,420 Total indebtedness, comprised of total debt and finance leases, net of cash $ 236,704 $ 248,329 Net Indebtedness to Capitalization Ratio 35.4 % 38.1 % Leverage Ratio(1) 1.76 2.14 Tangible book value per end-of-quarter basic share $ 19.74 $ 17.45 (1) Leverage Ratio is calculated as average total indebtedness, comprised of total debt and finance leases, net of cash, divided by the trailing twelve months sum of operating income (loss), depreciation and amortization, and gain on disposition of property and equipment, net.





Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio(1)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 bps Change 2024 2023 bps Change Total revenue $ 287,885 $ 288,721 $ 854,145 $ 829,588 Total operating expenses 271,650 273,580 817,998 785,032 Operating income $ 16,235 $ 15,141 $ 36,147 $ 44,556 Operating ratio 94.4 % 94.8 % (40 ) 95.8 % 94.6 % 120 Non-GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 bps Change 2024 2023 bps Change Total revenue $ 287,885 $ 288,721 $ 854,145 $ 829,588 Fuel surcharge revenue (29,286 ) (35,344 ) (91,349 ) (99,085 ) Freight revenue (total revenue, excluding fuel surcharge) 258,599 253,377 762,796 730,503 Total operating expenses 271,650 273,580 817,998 785,032 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenue (29,286 ) (35,344 ) (91,349 ) (99,085 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) (2,372 ) (2,220 ) (7,116 ) (5,142 ) Gain on disposal of terminals, net - - - 7,627 Contingent consideration liability adjustment (720 ) (493 ) (9,534 ) (2,485 ) Transaction and executive retirement - - - (2,158 ) Adjusted operating expenses 239,272 235,523 709,999 683,789 Adjusted operating income 19,327 17,854 52,797 46,714 Adjusted operating ratio 92.5 % 93.0 % (40 ) 93.1 % 93.6 % (50 ) (1) Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP operating income and operating ratio to consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating ratio. (2) "Amortization of intangibles" reflects the non-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets.





Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Presentation - Net income $ 13,033 $ 13,506 $ 29,202 $ 42,434 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangibles (2) 2,372 2,220 7,116 5,142 Discontinued operations reversal of loss contingency (3) (200 ) (200 ) (600 ) (600 ) Gain on disposal of terminals, net - - - (7,627 ) Contingent consideration liability adjustment 720 493 9,534 2,485 Acquisition transaction costs and executive retirement bonus - - - 2,158 Total adjustments before taxes 2,892 2,513 16,050 1,558 Provision for income tax expense at effective rate (701 ) (631 ) (3,955 ) (294 ) Tax effected adjustments $ 2,191 $ 1,882 $ 12,095 $ 1,264 Tennessee works tax act - - - (1,000 ) Non-GAAP Presentation - Adjusted net income $ 15,224 $ 15,388 $ 41,297 $ 42,698 GAAP Presentation - Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") (4) $ 0.94 $ 0.99 $ 2.11 $ 3.09 Adjusted for: Amortization of intangibles (2) 0.17 0.16 0.51 0.37 Discontinued operations reversal of loss contingency(3) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Gain on sale of terminal, net - - - (0.55 ) Contingent consideration liability adjustment 0.05 0.04 0.69 0.18 Acquisition transaction costs and executive retirement bonus - - - 0.16 Total adjustments before taxes 0.21 0.19 1.16 0.12 Provision for income tax expense at effective rate (0.06 ) (0.05 ) (0.29 ) (0.02 ) Tax effected adjustments $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.87 $ (0.10 ) Tennessee works tax act - - - (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Presentation - Adjusted EPS $ 1.09 $ 1.13 $ 2.98 $ 3.12 (1) Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, this table reconciles consolidated GAAP net income to consolidated non-GAAP adjusted net income and consolidated GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EPS. (2) "Amortization of intangibles" reflects the non-cash amortization expense relating to intangible assets. (3) "Discontinued Operations reversal of loss contingency" reflects the non-cash reversal of a previously recorded loss contingency that is no longer considered probable. The original loss contingency was recorded in Q4 2020 as a result of our disposal of our former accounts receivable factoring segment, TFS. (4) Total may not sum due to rounding.





Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio (1)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, GAAP Presentation 2024 2023 Expedited Dedicated Combined Truckload Managed Freight Warehousing Expedited Dedicated Combined Truckload Managed Freight Warehousing Total revenue $ 104,314 $ 94,715 $ 199,029 $ 63,385 $ 25,471 $ 113,419 $ 80,242 $ 193,661 $ 69,713 $ 25,347 Total operating expenses 97,847 89,286 187,133 60,934 23,583 105,897 77,266 183,163 65,971 24,446 Operating income $ 6,467 $ 5,429 $ 11,896 $ 2,451 $ 1,888 $ 7,522 $ 2,976 $ 10,498 $ 3,742 $ 901 Operating ratio 93.8 % 94.3 % 94.0 % 96.1 % 92.6 % 93.4 % 96.3 % 94.6 % 94.6 % 96.4 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total revenue $ 104,314 $ 94,715 $ 199,029 $ 63,385 $ 25,471 $ 113,419 $ 80,242 $ 193,661 $ 69,713 $ 25,347 Fuel surcharge revenue (16,951 ) (12,039 ) (28,990 ) - (296 ) (21,730 ) (13,306 ) (35,036 ) - (308 ) Freight revenue (total revenue, excluding fuel surcharge) 87,363 82,676 170,039 63,385 25,175 91,689 66,936 158,625 69,713 25,039 Total operating expenses 97,847 89,286 187,133 60,934 23,583 105,897 77,266 183,163 65,971 24,446 Adjusted for: Fuel surcharge revenue (16,951 ) (12,039 ) (28,990 ) - (296 ) (21,730 ) (13,306 ) (35,036 ) - (308 ) Amortization of intangibles (2) (533 ) (1,315 ) (1,848 ) (265 ) (259 ) (534 ) (1,315 ) (1,849 ) (112 ) (259 ) Contingent consideration liability adjustment - (720 ) (720 ) - - (493 ) - (493 ) - - Adjusted operating expenses 80,363 75,212 155,575 60,669 23,028 83,140 62,645 145,785 65,859 23,879 Adjusted operating income 7,000 7,464 14,464 2,716 2,147 8,549 4,291 12,840 3,854 1,160 Adjusted operating ratio 92.0 % 91.0 % 91.5 % 95.7 % 91.5 % 90.7 % 93.6 % 91.9 % 94.5 % 95.4 %



