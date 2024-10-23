Dr. Matthew Kobeszko Joins Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (DFW) in Texas

Southlake, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (DFW) is proud to welcome Dr. Matthew Kobeszko, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all GI issues from Barrett's esophagus to colon cancer screening and has a special interest in hepatobiliary and pancreatic disease management. Dr. Kobeszko is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American College of Gastroenterology.

Dr. Kobeszko earned his Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MS) at Chicago Medical School - Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and went on to complete his General Gastroenterology Fellowship at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee and his Advanced Therapeutic Gastroenterology Fellowship at GI Associates, LLC of Milwaukee. Dr. Kobeszko’s achievements include the ACG Presidential Award, ACG Outstanding Poster Presenter, Advocate MVP Award, the Eugene Knight Endowed Award, and a Henry Christian Awardee.

“Gastroenterology is a vast specialty that treats both acute and long-term diseases with a mixture of patient relationship building and hands on work. Cancer prevention and detection have a large role in gastroenterology while providing advancing therapies and endoscopic procedures to treat disease,” says Dr. Kobeszko. “With the exploding advancement in clinical and endoscopic procedures, gastroenterology as a field provides me with continuous challenges and learning opportunities that keep growing my approach to patient care.”

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (DFW) is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Kobeszko will work to provide the best patient care for Southlake residents.

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (DFW) is at 505 S Nolen Drive, Southlake, TX, 76092, and is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm. Call 817-424-1525 or visit tddctx.com/southlake-tx to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Kobeszko, please contact Kelley Swann at kelley@punchingnungroup.com.

