QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.8 Million for the Third Quarter of 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net income of $27.8 million, or $1.64 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $30.3 million or $1.78 per diluted share (non-GAAP) resulting in an adjusted ROAA (non-GAAP) of 1.35%

Significant increase in net interest income of $3.6 million from the prior quarter, or 6%

Net interest margin expanded by 8 basis points to 3.34% adjusted NIM (TEY) (non-GAAP)

Continued strong capital markets revenue of $16.3 million

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share grew $2.35, or 20% annualized

TCE/TA ratio (non-GAAP) improved 24 basis points to 9.24%



MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $27.8 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.64 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $29.1 million and diluted EPS of $1.72 for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2024 were $30.3 million and $1.78, respectively. For the second quarter of 2024, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $29.3 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.73. For the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $25.4 million, and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.51.

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2024 2024 2023 Net Income $ 27.8 $ 29.1 $ 25.1 Diluted EPS $ 1.64 $ 1.72 $ 1.49 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 30.3 $ 29.3 $ 25.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.78 $ 1.73 $ 1.51

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We produced exceptional third quarter results, highlighted by our significant growth in net interest income and margin expansion. We also had another quarter of strong capital markets and wealth management revenue,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we grew core deposits, maintained our excellent asset quality, and significantly increased our tangible book value per share.”

Net Interest Income Grew 6% and Net Interest Margin Expanded 8 Basis Points

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $59.7 million, an increase of $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2024, driven by strong growth in loans and investments combined with margin expansion. Loan yields increased and funding costs were stable. Loan discount accretion was $463 thousand during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $195 thousand from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.90% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.37% for the third quarter, as compared to 2.82% and 3.27% for the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.34% for the third quarter of 2024, represented an increase of 8 basis points from 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024.

“Our adjusted NIM, on a tax equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), expanded by 8 basis points from the second quarter to 3.34% and exceeded the upper end of our guidance range,” said Todd A. Gipple, President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are very pleased with another quarter of NIM expansion. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued growth in net interest income and are guiding to further fourth quarter adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) expansion in a range of between 2 to 7 basis points.”

Strong Noninterest Income Including $16.3 Million of Capital Markets Revenue

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $27.2 million, a decrease from $30.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company delivered $16.3 million of capital markets revenue in the quarter compared to $17.8 million in the prior quarter. Capital markets revenue was impacted by a $473 thousand loss from the execution of our third securitization during the quarter, a more modest loss than our prior guidance. Wealth management revenue was $4.5 million for the quarter, a 17% annualized increase from the second quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded $2.2 million of income from bank-owned life insurance policy proceeds in the second quarter of 2024 which did not recur during the third quarter of 2024.

“Our capital markets business delivered strong results driven by the swap fees from our low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) lending program. The demand for affordable housing remains strong, which supports the sustainability of our LIHTC lending program,” added Mr. Gipple. “Our LIHTC lending pipelines, and the associated capital markets revenue remain robust. Additionally, our wealth management business continues to grow from new client additions and increased assets under management as we expand our market share.”

During the third quarter, the Company executed a derivative strategy with a notional value of $410 million. These derivatives are designed to safeguard the Company’s regulatory capital ratios against the adverse effects of a significant decline in long-term interest rates. These derivatives are unhedged and are marked-to-market, with gains or losses recorded in noninterest income and reflected as a non-core item. For the quarter, the Company recorded a $414 thousand loss on these derivatives.

Well Controlled Noninterest Expenses of $53.6 Million Impacted by m2 Equipment Finance Decision

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $53.6 million, compared to $49.9 million for the second quarter and $51.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the previously announced one-time restructuring and goodwill impairment charges related to the decision to discontinue offering new loans and leases at m2 Equipment Finance, LLC (“m2”).

“Our core expenses, excluding m2 one-time charges, were $51.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million, and within our guidance range of $49 to $52 million,” said Mr. Gipple. The linked quarter increase in core expenses for the quarter was primarily driven by higher incentive compensation and advertising expenses. Year-to-date core noninterest expenses remain well controlled, having increased only 2% annually. Excluding the one-time charges and other non-core items, the Company’s adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 58.5% in the third quarter.

Strong Core Deposit Growth

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company generated strong deposit growth with core deposits increasing by $166.3 million, or 10.3% annualized, to $6.6 billion. “Year-to-date, core deposits have increased by $398.3 million, which is an annualized growth rate of 8.5%. This is a result of our dedication to expanding market share and building new relationships in our markets,” added Mr. Helling.

Continued Loan Growth

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company’s total loans and leases held for investment increased by $53.5 million to $6.7 billion. At quarter end, the Company held $165.9 million of LIHTC loans held for sale in anticipation of the Company’s next loan securitization.

“Our year-to-date total loan growth excluding the impact of the loans securitized during the third quarter, is 10.5% annualized which was just above our guidance range. Year-to-date loan growth, net of loans securitized, was 5.8% annualized”, added Mr. Helling. “With the continued strength of our markets and healthy pipeline, we are maintaining our loan growth target for the full year 2024 of 8% to 10%, prior to the loan securitizations closed in the third quarter and planned for in the fourth quarter.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

The Company’s nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets ratio was 0.39% on September 30, 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. NPAs totaled $35.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, a $1.2 million increase from the prior quarter.

The Company’s total criticized loans, a leading indicator of asset quality, declined by $15.3 million on a linked-quarter basis, and the ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of September 30, 2024, improved to 2.20%, as compared to 2.41% as of June 30, 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of improvement, resulting in a $50 million reduction in total criticized balances.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.5 million during the quarter, representing a decline of $2.0 million from the prior quarter. The reduction in the provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily due to overall credit quality improvements. Net charge-offs were $3.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.8 million from the prior quarter. The increase in net charge offs primarily resulted from loans and leases at m2. The allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment decreased to 1.30% from 1.33% as of the prior quarter.

Continued Strong Capital Levels and Outstanding Tangible Book Value Expansion

As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (“TCE”) (non-GAAP) increased to 9.24%. The improvement in TCE was driven by strong earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”). The total risk-based capital ratio decreased to 13.87% and the common equity tier 1 ratio decreased to 9.79% due to sizable loan and investment growth partially offset by strong earnings. By comparison, these ratios were 9.00%, 14.21%, and 9.92%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024. The Company remains focused on growing its regulatory capital and targeting TCE (non-GAAP) in the top quartile of its peer group.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased significantly by $2.35, or 20% annualized, during the third quarter of 2024. AOCI increased $12.1 million during the third quarter primarily due to declining interest rates. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) has grown by $5.19 year-to-date, for an annualized growth rate of nearly 16%. The combination of strong earnings, a modest dividend, and improved AOCI contributed to the improvement in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank in 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $9.1 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in loans and $7.0 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business, including as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election or any changes in response to failures of other banks; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, (xix) changes in the interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets, and (xx) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 103,840 $ 92,173 $ 80,988 $ 97,123 $ 104,265 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 159,159 102,262 77,020 140,369 80,650 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 1,146,046 1,033,199 1,031,861 1,005,528 896,394 Loans receivable held for sale (1) 167,047 246,124 275,344 2,594 278,893 Loans/leases receivable held for investment 6,661,755 6,608,262 6,372,992 6,540,822 6,327,414 Allowance for credit losses (86,321 ) (87,706 ) (84,470 ) (87,200 ) (87,669 ) Intangibles 11,751 12,441 13,131 13,821 14,537 Goodwill 138,596 139,027 139,027 139,027 139,027 Derivatives 261,913 194,354 183,888 188,978 291,295 Other assets 524,779 531,855 509,768 497,832 495,251 Total assets $ 9,088,565 $ 8,871,991 $ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 Total deposits $ 6,984,633 $ 6,764,667 $ 6,806,775 $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 Total borrowings 660,344 768,671 489,633 718,295 712,126 Derivatives 285,769 221,798 211,677 214,098 320,220 Other liabilities 181,199 180,536 184,122 205,900 184,476 Total stockholders' equity 976,620 936,319 907,342 886,596 828,383 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,088,565 $ 8,871,991 $ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: (2) Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 387,409 $ 362,115 $ 326,129 $ 325,243 $ 299,588 Commercial and industrial - other 1,321,053 1,370,561 1,374,333 1,390,068 1,381,967 Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC 89,028 92,637 96,276 91,710 105,601 Total commercial and industrial 1,797,490 1,825,313 1,796,738 1,807,021 1,787,156 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 622,072 633,596 621,069 607,365 610,618 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 1,103,694 1,082,457 1,055,089 1,008,892 955,552 Construction and land development 342,335 331,454 410,918 477,424 472,695 Construction and land development - LIHTC 913,841 750,894 738,609 943,101 921,359 Multi-family 324,090 329,239 296,245 284,721 282,541 Multi-family - LIHTC 973,682 1,148,244 1,007,321 711,422 874,439 Direct financing leases 19,241 25,808 28,089 31,164 34,401 1-4 family real estate 587,512 583,542 563,358 544,971 539,931 Consumer 144,845 143,839 130,900 127,335 127,615 Total loans/leases $ 6,828,802 $ 6,854,386 $ 6,648,336 $ 6,543,416 $ 6,606,307 Less allowance for credit losses 86,321 87,706 84,470 87,200 87,669 Net loans/leases $ 6,742,481 $ 6,766,680 $ 6,563,866 $ 6,456,216 $ 6,518,638 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 18,621 $ 20,101 $ 14,442 $ 14,973 $ 16,002 Municipal securities 965,810 885,046 884,469 853,645 764,017 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 53,488 54,708 56,071 59,196 57,946 Asset backed securities 10,455 12,721 14,285 15,423 16,326 Other securities 39,190 38,464 40,539 41,115 43,272 Trading securities (3) 58,685 22,362 22,258 22,368 - Total securities $ 1,146,249 $ 1,033,402 $ 1,032,064 $ 1,006,720 $ 897,563 Less allowance for credit losses 203 203 203 1,192 1,169 Net securities $ 1,146,046 $ 1,033,199 $ 1,031,861 $ 1,005,528 $ 896,394 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 969,348 $ 956,445 $ 955,167 $ 1,038,689 $ 1,027,791 Interest-bearing demand deposits 4,715,087 4,644,918 4,714,555 4,338,390 4,416,725 Time deposits 942,847 859,593 875,491 851,950 788,692 Brokered deposits 357,351 303,711 261,562 284,976 261,644 Total deposits $ 6,984,633 $ 6,764,667 $ 6,806,775 $ 6,514,005 $ 6,494,852 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Term FHLB advances $ 145,383 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 Overnight FHLB advances 230,000 350,000 70,000 300,000 295,000 Other short-term borrowings 2,750 1,600 2,700 1,500 470 Subordinated notes 233,383 233,276 233,170 233,064 232,958 Junior subordinated debentures 48,828 48,795 48,763 48,731 48,698 Total borrowings $ 660,344 $ 768,671 $ 489,633 $ 718,295 $ 712,126 (1) Loans with a fair value of $165.9 million, $243.2 million, $274.8 million and $278.0 million have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.0 billion at September 30, 2024. (3) Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 125,420 $ 119,746 $ 115,049 $ 112,248 $ 108,568 Interest expense 65,698 63,583 60,350 56,512 53,313 Net interest income 59,722 56,163 54,699 55,736 55,255 Provision for credit losses 3,484 5,496 2,969 5,199 3,806 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 56,238 $ 50,667 $ 51,730 $ 50,537 $ 51,449 Trust fees $ 3,270 $ 3,103 $ 3,199 $ 3,084 $ 2,863 Investment advisory and management fees 1,229 1,214 1,101 1,052 947 Deposit service fees 2,294 1,986 2,022 2,008 2,107 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 385 540 382 323 476 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net - 12 24 24 - Capital markets revenue 16,290 17,758 16,457 36,956 15,596 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 814 2,964 868 832 1,807 Debit card fees 1,575 1,571 1,466 1,561 1,584 Correspondent banking fees 507 510 512 465 450 Loan related fee income 949 962 836 845 800 Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities (886 ) 51 (163 ) (582 ) (336 ) Other 730 218 154 1,161 299 Total noninterest income $ 27,157 $ 30,889 $ 26,858 $ 47,729 $ 26,593 Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,637 $ 31,079 $ 31,860 $ 41,059 $ 32,098 Occupancy and equipment expense 6,168 6,377 6,514 6,789 6,228 Professional and data processing fees 4,457 4,823 4,613 4,223 4,456 Restructuring expense 1,954 - - - - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,711 1,854 1,945 2,115 1,721 Loan/lease expense 587 151 378 834 826 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (42 ) 28 (30 ) 38 3 Advertising and marketing 2,124 1,565 1,483 1,641 1,429 Communication and data connectivity 333 318 401 449 478 Supplies 278 259 275 333 335 Bank service charges 603 622 568 761 605 Correspondent banking expense 325 363 305 300 232 Intangibles amortization 690 690 690 716 691 Goodwill impairment 432 - - - - Payment card processing 785 706 646 836 733 Trust expense 395 379 425 413 432 Other 1,128 674 617 431 814 Total noninterest expense $ 53,565 $ 49,888 $ 50,690 $ 60,938 $ 51,081 Net income before income taxes $ 29,830 $ 31,668 $ 27,898 $ 37,328 $ 26,961 Federal and state income tax expense 2,045 2,554 1,172 4,473 1,840 Net income $ 27,785 $ 29,114 $ 26,726 $ 32,855 $ 25,121 Basic EPS $ 1.65 $ 1.73 $ 1.59 $ 1.96 $ 1.50 Diluted EPS $ 1.64 $ 1.72 $ 1.58 $ 1.95 $ 1.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,846,200 16,814,814 16,783,348 16,734,080 16,717,303 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,982,400 16,921,854 16,910,675 16,875,952 16,847,951





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 360,215 $ 301,162 Interest expense 189,631 135,892 Net interest income 170,584 165,270 Provision for credit losses 11,949 11,340 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 158,635 $ 153,930 Trust fees $ 9,572 $ 8,613 Investment advisory and management fees 3,544 2,812 Deposit service fees 6,302 6,169 Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net 1,307 1,288 Gains on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans, net 36 30 Capital markets revenue 50,505 55,109 Securities losses, net - (451 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 4,646 3,352 Debit card fees 4,612 4,639 Correspondent banking fees 1,529 1,197 Loan related fee income 2,747 2,221 Fair value loss on derivatives and trading securities (998 ) (680 ) Other 1,102 656 Total noninterest income $ 84,904 $ 84,955 Salaries and employee benefits $ 94,576 $ 95,560 Occupancy and equipment expense 19,059 18,242 Professional and data processing fees 13,893 12,048 Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs - 207 Restructuring expense 1,954 - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 5,510 5,022 Loan/lease expense 1,116 2,034 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate (44 ) (64 ) Advertising and marketing 5,172 4,401 Communication and data connectivity 1,052 1,614 Supplies 812 921 Bank service charges 1,793 1,831 Correspondent banking expense 993 663 Intangibles amortization 2,070 2,222 Goodwill impairment 432 - Payment card processing 2,137 1,820 Trust expense 1,199 983 Other 2,419 2,089 Total noninterest expense $ 154,143 $ 149,593 Net income before income taxes $ 89,396 $ 89,292 Federal and state income tax expense 5,771 8,589 Net income $ 83,625 $ 80,703 Basic EPS $ 4.97 $ 4.82 Diluted EPS $ 4.94 $ 4.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,814,787 16,731,847 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,938,309 16,863,203





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 16,861,108 16,824,985 16,807,056 16,749,254 16,731,646 Book value per common share (1) $ 57.92 $ 55.65 $ 53.99 $ 52.93 $ 49.51 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 49.00 $ 46.65 $ 44.93 $ 43.81 $ 40.33 Closing stock price $ 74.03 $ 60.00 $ 60.74 $ 58.39 $ 48.52 Market capitalization $ 1,248,228 $ 1,009,499 $ 1,020,861 $ 977,989 $ 811,819 Market price / book value 127.81 % 107.82 % 112.51 % 100.31 % 98.00 % Market price / tangible book value 151.07 % 128.62 % 135.18 % 133.29 % 120.30 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.93 $ 6.78 $ 6.75 $ 6.78 $ 6.65 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.68 x 8.85 x 9.00 x 8.61 x 7.30 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 9.24 % 9.00 % 8.94 % 8.75 % 8.05 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 936,319 $ 907,342 $ 886,596 $ 828,383 $ 822,689 Net income 27,785 29,114 26,726 32,855 25,121 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 12,057 (368 ) (5,373 ) 25,363 (19,415 ) Common stock cash dividends declared (1,012 ) (1,008 ) (1,008 ) (1,004 ) (1,003 ) Other (5) 1,471 1,239 401 999 991 Ending balance $ 976,620 $ 936,319 $ 907,342 $ 886,596 $ 828,383 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 13.87 % 14.21 % 14.30 % 14.29 % 14.48 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.33 % 10.49 % 10.50 % 10.27 % 10.30 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.50 % 10.40 % 10.33 % 10.03 % 9.92 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.79 % 9.92 % 9.91 % 9.67 % 9.68 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.25 % 1.54 % 1.21 % 1.27 % 1.34 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 11.55 % 12.63 % 11.83 % 15.42 % 11.99 % 12.00 % 13.18 % Net interest margin 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.82 % 2.90 % 2.89 % 2.85 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.37 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.32 % 3.31 % 3.30 % 3.37 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 61.65 % 57.31 % 62.15 % 58.90 % 62.41 % 60.33 % 59.78 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets 73.30 % 74.48 % 74.11 % 76.60 % 74.09 % 73.30 % 77.36 % Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits 95.38 % 97.69 % 93.63 % 100.41 % 97.42 % 95.38 % 101.72 % Effective tax rate 6.86 % 8.06 % 4.20 % 11.98 % 6.82 % 6.46 % 9.62 % Full-time equivalent employees 976 988 986 996 987 976 987 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,968,653 $ 8,776,002 $ 8,550,855 $ 8,535,732 $ 8,287,813 $ 8,765,913 $ 8,041,141 Loans/leases 6,840,527 6,779,075 6,598,614 6,483,572 6,476,512 6,739,773 6,288,343 Deposits 6,858,196 6,687,188 6,595,453 6,485,154 6,342,339 6,714,251 6,272,083 Total stockholders' equity 962,302 921,986 903,371 852,163 837,734 929,341 816,591 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 12,596 $ 173 5.37 % $ 13,065 $ 183 5.54 % $ 21,526 $ 284 5.23 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 145,597 1,915 5.23 % 80,998 1,139 5.66 % 86,807 1,205 5.51 % Investment securities - taxable 381,285 4,439 4.64 % 377,747 4,286 4.53 % 344,657 3,788 4.38 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 760,645 10,744 5.65 % 704,761 9,462 5.37 % 600,693 6,974 4.64 % Restricted investment securities 42,546 840 7.73 % 43,398 869 7.92 % 43,590 659 5.91 % Loans (1) 6,840,527 116,854 6.80 % 6,779,075 112,719 6.69 % 6,476,512 103,428 6.34 % Total earning assets (1) $ 8,183,196 $ 134,965 6.56 % $ 7,999,044 $ 128,658 6.46 % $ 7,573,785 $ 116,338 6.10 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,739,757 $ 42,180 3.54 % $ 4,649,625 $ 40,924 3.54 % $ 4,264,208 $ 33,563 3.12 % Time deposits 1,164,560 13,206 4.51 % 1,091,870 12,128 4.47 % 999,488 10,003 3.97 % Short-term borrowings 2,485 32 5.07 % 1,622 21 5.18 % 1,514 20 5.28 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 445,632 5,972 5.24 % 464,231 6,238 5.32 % 425,870 5,724 5.26 % Subordinated debentures 233,313 3,616 6.20 % 233,207 3,582 6.14 % 232,890 3,307 5.68 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,806 693 5.56 % 48,774 688 5.58 % 48,678 695 5.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,634,553 $ 65,699 3.93 % $ 6,489,329 $ 63,581 3.93 % $ 5,972,648 $ 53,312 3.54 % Net interest income (1) $ 69,266 $ 65,077 $ 63,026 Net interest margin (2) 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.89 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.37 % 3.27 % 3.31 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.34 % 3.26 % 3.28 % For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 15,196 $ 625 5.40 % $ 19,267 $ 741 5.14 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 106,195 4,254 5.35 % 83,783 3,151 5.03 % Investment securities - taxable 377,538 12,986 4.57 % 340,140 10,847 4.24 % Investment securities - nontaxable (1) 717,284 29,557 5.50 % 599,070 19,892 4.43 % Restricted investment securities 41,348 2,383 7.57 % 38,817 1,677 5.70 % Loans (1) 6,739,773 337,244 6.68 % 6,288,343 285,136 6.06 % Total earning assets (1) $ 7,997,334 $ 387,049 6.46 % $ 7,369,420 $ 321,444 5.83 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,639,937 $ 122,207 3.52 % $ 4,099,789 $ 84,565 2.76 % Time deposits 1,121,508 37,679 4.49 % 1,020,421 27,225 3.57 % Short-term borrowings 1,846 76 5.47 % 3,588 152 5.66 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 421,782 16,948 5.28 % 311,740 11,898 5.03 % Subordinated debentures 233,207 10,678 6.10 % 232,784 9,922 5.68 % Junior subordinated debentures 48,774 2,074 5.59 % 48,646 2,129 5.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,467,054 $ 189,662 3.91 % $ 5,716,968 $ 135,891 3.17 % Net interest income (1) $ 197,387 $ 185,553 Net interest margin (2) 2.85 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.30 % 3.37 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.28 % 3.34 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 87,706 $ 84,470 $ 87,200 $ 87,669 $ 85,797 Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS (1,812 ) 498 (3,377 ) 266 175 Credit loss expense 3,828 4,343 3,736 2,519 3,260 Loans/leases charged off (3,871 ) (1,751 ) (3,560 ) (3,354 ) (1,816 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 470 146 471 100 253 Ending balance $ 86,321 $ 87,706 $ 84,470 $ 87,200 $ 87,669 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 33,480 $ 33,546 $ 29,439 $ 32,753 $ 34,568 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 1,298 87 142 86 - Total nonperforming loans/leases 34,778 33,633 29,581 32,839 34,568 Other real estate owned 369 369 784 1,347 120 Other repossessed assets 542 512 962 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 35,689 $ 34,514 $ 31,327 $ 34,186 $ 34,688 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.41 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.33 % 1.33 % 1.39 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 248.21 % 260.77 % 285.55 % 265.54 % 253.61 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1) (2) Special mention $ 80,121 $ 85,096 $ 111,729 $ 125,308 $ 128,052 Substandard (3) 70,022 80,345 70,841 70,425 72,550 Doubtful (3) - - - - - Total Criticized loans (4) $ 150,143 $ 165,441 $ 182,570 $ 195,733 $ 200,602 Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (3) 1.03 % 1.17 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.10 % Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (4) 2.20 % 2.41 % 2.75 % 2.99 % 3.04 % (1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company revised the risk rating scale used for credit quality monitoring. (2) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion. (3) Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11 (7 or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful. (4) Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11 (6, 7, or 8 prior to January 1, 2024), regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,552,962 $ 2,559,049 $ 2,433,084 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 349,166 359,012 336,180 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2,625,943 2,428,267 2,442,263 Community State Bank 1,519,585 1,531,109 1,417,250 Guaranty Bank 2,360,301 2,369,754 2,242,638 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,205,465 $ 2,100,520 $ 1,973,989 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,765,964 1,721,564 1,722,905 Community State Bank 1,269,147 1,188,551 1,132,724 Guaranty Bank 1,778,453 1,791,448 1,722,861 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,090,856 $ 2,107,605 $ 2,005,770 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 353,259 363,897 341,041 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,743,809 1,736,438 1,750,986 Community State Bank 1,161,805 1,162,686 1,098,479 Guaranty Bank 1,832,331 1,847,658 1,751,072 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 95 % 100 % 102 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 99 % 101 % 102 % Community State Bank 92 % 98 % 97 % Guaranty Bank 103 % 103 % 102 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 82 % 82 % 82 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 66 % 72 % 72 % Community State Bank 76 % 76 % 78 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 78 % 78 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.49 % 1.49 % 1.50 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 4.11 % 3.86 % 3.52 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.38 % 1.44 % 1.47 % Community State Bank 1.06 % 1.14 % 1.28 % Guaranty Bank 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.24 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 0.76 % 0.88 % 0.97 % 0.81 % 1.00 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.52 % 2.94 % 2.28 % 2.84 % 2.95 % Community State Bank 1.46 % 1.26 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.43 % Guaranty Bank 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.23 % 1.20 % 1.07 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.50 % 3.39 % 3.37 % 3.40 % 3.36 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 3.88 % 3.75 % 3.78 % 3.80 % 3.83 % Community State Bank 3.76 % 3.72 % 3.88 % 3.74 % 3.92 % Guaranty Bank (3) 3.12 % 2.99 % 3.06 % 3.03 % 3.22 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (8 ) Community State Bank (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) 69 Guaranty Bank 496 301 572 1,194 1,537 QCR Holdings, Inc. (4) (32 ) (32 ) (32 ) (97 ) (97 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate. (3 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 2.94% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (4 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.





QCR Holding, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 976,620 $ 936,319 $ 907,342 $ 886,596 $ 828,383 Less: Intangible assets 150,347 151,468 152,158 152,848 153,564 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 826,273 $ 784,851 $ 755,184 $ 733,748 $ 674,819 Total assets (GAAP) $ 9,088,565 $ 8,871,991 $ 8,599,549 $ 8,538,894 $ 8,540,057 Less: Intangible assets 150,347 151,468 152,158 152,848 153,564 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,938,218 $ 8,720,523 $ 8,447,391 $ 8,386,046 $ 8,386,493 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 9.24 % 9.00 % 8.94 % 8.75 % 8.05 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



