Rackspace Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Earnings on November 12, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (November 12, 2024) at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

To obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6a615cf19559421fb574530f157e778c Registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Investor Relations Contact: Sagar Hebbar, ir@rackspace.com

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com