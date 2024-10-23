Coherent Corp. Announces Timing of First-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will release first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 6, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. The release will be followed by a live audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at coherent.com/company/investor-relations/financial-webcasts. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company’s website.

