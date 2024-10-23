Mobile-health Network Solutions Reports 77 Percent Revenue Increase for Fiscal Year 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR) (“MaNaDr” or “the Company”), a leading Asia-Pacific telehealth provider, today announced that for the fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, the Company had revenue of $14.0 million, a $6.1 million, or 77 percent, improvement on revenue of $7.9 million for fiscal 2023. This improvement was due to increased revenue of $6.0 million contributed by the Company’s telemedicine and other services segment, and $0.1 million by MNDR’s sale of medicine and medical devices segment.



Cost of revenue increased by $4.7 million, or 69 percent, in fiscal 2024, mainly due to a 70 percent increase in the number of telemedicine cases compared to fiscal 2023.

Cash used in operating activities in fiscal 2024 was $6.4 million as compared to $2.2 million in fiscal 2023.

The Company’s gross profit increased by $1.4 million, or 132 percent, to $2.5 million during FY 2024, mainly due to the 77 percent year-over-year increase in revenue and an increase in gross profit margin to 18.2 percent during FY24 from 13.9 percent during FY23.

Due however to a $13.9 million, or 316 percent, increase in total operating expenses in fiscal 2024 compared to the previous fiscal year, the company incurred a net loss of $15.6 million, or $(.56) per share, for fiscal 2024, as compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(.13) per share, for fiscal 2023.

The largest contributor to the $13.9 million increase in fiscal 2024 total operating expenses was a $9.1 million non-cash, share-based compensation expense during that year, compared to zero for fiscal 2023. This expense consisted primarily of share-based payments to employees pursuant to the Company’s established Employee Incentive Plan and to non-employees in consideration for IPO-related and business development services rendered to the Company.

Fiscal 2024’s increase in total operating expenses also comprised a $3.0 million increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses mainly due to increases in IPO-related professional fees, IT-related cloud server maintenance expenses, traveling, business development, and insurance expenses; an increase of $1.6 million in salaries and benefits for staff who contributed significantly to the Company’s successful IPO and fiscal 2024 increase in revenue; and a $0.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization expenses arising from a new office lease entered during FY 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, was $6.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The total weighted number of shares outstanding was 27,808,375 at June 30, 2024, and 25,482,000 at June 30, 2023

“We are proud to have achieved substantial improvements in both our total revenue and total number of telemedicine cases during fiscal 2024,” said co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician. “Looking forward to fiscal 2025, we are confident that the non-cash, share-based compensation to non-employees and IPO-related portions of our total operating expenses will decline sharply from fiscal 2024 levels, thus significantly boosting our bottom line.”

Co-CEO Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, PBM, Family Physician, added, “Our unique identity as an affordable, quality, 24/7 provider of telehealth services offering nearly all types of medical specialists available on a near-instantaneous basis is establishing an ever-wider footprint in Singapore and across southeast Asia. We believe this growth will continue to accelerate in the years ahead.”

To view the F-1 filing detailing complete details of the Company’s fiscal 2024 financial performance, please go to https://investors.manadr.com/sec-filings or consult the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/search/#/ciks=0001976695&entityName=Mobile-health%2520Network%2520Solutions%2520(MNDR)%2520(CIK%25200001976695)

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Statement of Operations Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2022 2024 to 2023 2023 to 2022 USD USD USD % Change % Change Revenue 13,968,535 7,874,886 6,988,849 77.4 12.7 Cost of revenue (11,430,162 ) (6,779,892 ) (5,053,743 ) 68.6 34.2 Gross profit 2,538,373 1,094,994 1,935,106 131.8 (43.4 ) Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 4,045,692 2,389,892 1,038,877 69.3 130.0 Depreciation and amortization 149,078 94,816 87,094 57.2 8.9 Selling, general and administrative 4,927,584 1,898,986 615,473 159.5 208.5 Share-based compensation 9,119,764 - - 100.0 - Total operating expenses 18,242,118 4,383,694 1,741,444 316.1 151.7 Other income: Government incentives - 27,892 2,357 (100.0 ) 1,083.4 Other income, net 81,759 47,448 62,453 72.3 (24.0 ) Total other income, net 81,759 75,340 64,810 8.5 16.2 (Loss) income before income tax expense (15,621,986 ) (3,213,360 ) 258,472 386.2 (1,343.2 ) Income tax credit (expense) 19,194 - (165,775 ) 100.0 (100.0 ) Net (loss) income (15,602,792 ) (3,213,360 ) 92,697 385.6 (3,566.5 ) Foreign currency translation, net of income tax 139,230 396,262 (114,433 ) (64.9 ) (446.3 ) Comprehensive loss (15,463,562 ) (2,817,098 ) (21,736 ) 448.9 12,860.5



