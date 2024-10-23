Update: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle", the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Eagle reported net income of $21.8 million or $0.72 per share for the third quarter 2024, compared to a net loss of $83.8 million during the second quarter in which the Company recorded a $104.2 million impairment in the value of goodwill. Operating net income1 in the second quarter, adjusted to exclude the impairment charge on goodwill, was $20.4 million or $0.67 per share per diluted share. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the third quarter was $35.2 million compared to a pre-provision net loss of $69.8 million for the prior quarter, or $34.4 million of PPNR when adjusted to exclude the impairment charge on goodwill1.
The $1.4 million increase in operating net income1 over the prior quarter is attributed to a positive variance of $2.2 million related to the change in provision for unfunded commitments; $1.6 million increase in non-interest income; and a $490 thousand increase in net interest income, offset by a $1.3 million increase in operating non-interest expense, adjusted to exclude the impairment charge on goodwill, and a $1.1 million increase in provision for credit losses.
"We continue to strategically position the Company for future growth as evidenced by actions taken during the quarter with the refinancing of our maturing subordinated debt and the recalibration of our common dividend strategy," said Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We announced the addition of Evelyn Lee to our senior leadership as our Chief Lending Officer for our commercial lending team. As a 25 year banker in the Washington D.C. market, I am excited about accomplishing our strategic goal of continuing to build out our commercial banker group and pursuing diversification of the loan portfolio and growing our relationship deposits," added Ms. Riel.
Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "Raising senior debt in the third quarter demonstrates the confidence debt investors have in our vision and the future of the Company. Operating performance was stable from last quarter evidenced by operating net income1 increasing $1.4 million to $21.8 million in the third quarter. We continued to build our reserve for credit losses, with coverage as a percentage of total held for investment loans at 1.40% increasing 7 basis points from last quarter. Common equity tier one capital increased to 14.5% and our tangible common equity1 ratio exceeds 10%."
Ms. Riel added, "I thank all of our employees for their hard work and their commitment to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- The Company repaid $70 million of maturing subordinated debt and issued $77.7 million of 10% unsecured senior debt maturing September 30, 2029.
- During the quarter, the Company announced a recalibration of the common stock dividend to $0.165 per share from $0.45 per share in the second quarter an action estimated to retain an additional $32 million of capital annually to meet growth and investment objectives.
- The ACL as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 1.40% at quarter-end; up from 1.33% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 4.55% at quarter-end; as compared to 4.05% at the prior quarter-end.
- Nonperforming assets increased $38.2 million to $137.1 million as of September 30, 2024 and were 1.22% of total assets compared to 0.88% as of June 30, 2024. Inflows to non-performing loans in the quarter totaled $45.5 million offset by $9 million of outflows, of which $5 million was the loan held for sale at June 30, 2024 and an increase of other real estate owned of $2.0 million. The inflows were predominantly associated with $27.3 million in mixed use land loans and $17.9 million in an assisted living facility loan.
- Substandard loans declined $17.0 million to $391.3 million and special mention loans increased $57.1 million to $365.0 million at September 30, 2024.
- Net charge-offs for the third quarter were 0.26% compared to 0.11% for the second quarter 2024. Of the total $5.3 million of net charge offs in the quarter, $3.8 million is associated with a senior living property that has not stabilized.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased slightly to 2.37% for the third quarter 2024, compared to 2.40% for the prior quarter, primarily due to continued decline in average non-interest bearing deposits. Net interest income increased $490 thousand from the second quarter to $71.8 million in the third quarter.
- At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.86%, 10.86%, and 14.54%, respectively.
- Total estimated insured deposits at quarter-end were $6.4 billion, or 74.5% of deposits, stable from the second quarter total of 72.5% of deposits.
- Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $4.6 billion at quarter-end compared to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2024.
Income Statement
- Net interest income was $71.8 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $71.4 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in the average balances of deposits held with other banks and average loans partially offset by higher average interest-bearing deposits and higher rates paid on those deposits in the third quarter from the prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses was $10.1 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $9.0 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision quarter over quarter reflects higher net charge-offs in the third quarter from the prior quarter. Reserve for unfunded commitments was a reversal of $1.6 million due to lower unfunded commitments in our construction portfolio. This compared to a reserve for unfunded commitments in the prior quarter of $0.6 million.
- Noninterest income was $6.95 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $5.33 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was higher swap fee income.
- Noninterest expense was $43.6 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $146.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the comparative quarters was primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge of $104.2 million in the second quarter 2024. When excluding the goodwill impairment charge, the increase quarter over quarter was associated with increased FDIC insurance expense.
Loans and Funding
- Total loans were $8.0 billion at September 30, 2024, down 0.4% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was driven by a reduction in commercial loans and income producing commercial real estate loans from the prior quarter-end, partially offset by increased fundings of ongoing construction projects for commercial and residential properties.
At September 30, 2024, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties were 10.8% of the total loan portfolio, down from 11.3% at the prior quarter-end.
- Total deposits at quarter-end were $8.5 billion, up $273.5 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in time deposits from the company's digital acquisition channel. Period end deposits have increased $165 million when compared to prior year comparable period end of September 30, 2023.
- Other short-term borrowings were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2024, down 25.3% from the prior quarter-end as maturing FHLB borrowings were paid down with increased cash from deposits.
Asset Quality
- Allowance for credit losses was 1.40% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.33% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 4.55% at quarter-end; as compared to 4.05% at the prior quarter-end.
- Net charge-offs were $5.3 million for the quarter compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Nonperforming assets were $137.1 million at September 30, 2024.
- NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.22% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.88% at the prior quarter-end. At September 30, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $2.7 million. The increase in NPAs was predominantly associated with $27.3 million in mixed use land loans and $17.9 million in an assisted living facility loan.
- Loans 30-89 days past due were $56.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $8.4 million at the prior quarter-end. Of the total increase, $25 million was brought current subsequent to quarter-end.
Capital
- Total shareholders' equity was $1.2 billion at September 30, 2024, up 4.8% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in shareholders' equity of $56.0 million was primarily due to increased valuations of available-for-sale securities and an increase in retained earnings.
- Book value per share and Tangible book value per share3 was $40.61, up $1.86 from the prior quarter-end.
Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC.
About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|139,836
|$
|137,616
|$
|132,273
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
|12,578
|12,405
|13,732
|Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
|21,296
|19,568
|15,067
|Interest on federal funds sold
|103
|142
|77
|Total interest income
|173,813
|169,731
|161,149
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|81,190
|76,846
|70,929
|Interest on customer repurchase agreements
|332
|330
|311
|Interest on other short-term borrowings
|20,448
|21,202
|18,152
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|$
|—
|—
|1,038
|Total interest expense
|101,970
|98,378
|90,430
|Net Interest Income
|71,843
|71,353
|70,719
|Provision for Credit Losses
|10,094
|8,959
|5,644
|Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
|(1,593
|)
|608
|(839
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|63,342
|61,786
|65,914
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposits
|1,747
|1,653
|1,631
|Gain on sale of loans
|20
|37
|(5
|)
|Net gain on sale of investment securities
|3
|3
|5
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|731
|709
|669
|Other income
|4,450
|2,930
|4,047
|Total noninterest income
|6,951
|5,332
|6,347
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,675
|21,770
|21,549
|Premises and equipment expenses
|2,794
|2,894
|3,095
|Marketing and advertising
|1,588
|1,662
|768
|Data processing
|3,435
|3,495
|3,194
|Legal, accounting and professional fees
|3,433
|2,705
|2,162
|FDIC insurance
|7,399
|5,917
|3,342
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|104,168
|—
|Other expenses
|3,290
|3,880
|3,523
|Total noninterest expense
|43,614
|146,491
|37,633
|(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense
|26,679
|(79,373
|)
|34,628
|Income Tax Expense
|4,864
|4,429
|7,245
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|21,815
|$
|(83,802
|)
|$
|27,383
|(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|0.91
|Diluted
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|0.91
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|16,383
|$
|10,803
|$
|8,625
|Federal funds sold
|9,610
|5,802
|13,611
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
|584,491
|526,228
|235,819
|Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,550,038, $1,613,659, and $1,732,722, respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $17, $17 and $17, respectively)
|1,433,006
|1,584,435
|1,474,945
|Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,237, $2,012 and $2,010, respectively (fair value of $868,425, $856,275 and $923,313, respectively)
|961,925
|982,955
|1,032,485
|Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|37,728
|54,274
|25,689
|Loans held for sale
|—
|5,000
|—
|Loans
|7,970,269
|8,001,739
|7,916,391
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(111,867
|)
|(106,301
|)
|(83,332
|)
|Loans, net
|7,858,402
|7,895,438
|7,833,059
|Premises and equipment, net
|8,291
|8,788
|11,216
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|15,167
|16,250
|20,151
|Deferred income taxes
|74,381
|86,236
|98,987
|Bank-owned life insurance
|115,064
|114,333
|112,234
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|21
|129
|105,239
|Other real estate owned
|2,743
|773
|1,487
|Other assets
|167,840
|174,396
|190,667
|Total Assets
|$
|11,285,052
|$
|11,465,840
|$
|11,164,214
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,609,823
|$
|1,693,955
|$
|2,072,665
|Interest-bearing transaction
|903,300
|1,123,980
|932,779
|Savings and money market
|3,316,819
|3,165,314
|3,129,773
|Time deposits
|2,710,908
|2,284,099
|2,241,089
|Total deposits
|8,540,850
|8,267,348
|8,376,306
|Customer repurchase agreements
|32,040
|39,220
|25,689
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,240,000
|1,659,979
|1,300,001
|Long-term borrowings
|75,812
|—
|69,887
|Operating lease liabilities
|18,755
|20,016
|24,422
|Reserve for unfunded commitments
|5,060
|6,653
|6,183
|Other liabilities
|147,111
|139,348
|145,842
|Total Liabilities
|10,059,628
|10,132,564
|9,948,330
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,173,200 30,180,482, and 30,185,732, respectively
|298
|297
|296
|Additional paid-in capital
|382,284
|380,142
|372,394
|Retained earnings
|967,019
|949,863
|1,054,699
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(124,177
|)
|(160,843
|)
|(211,505
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,225,424
|1,169,459
|1,215,884
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,285,052
|$
|11,302,023
|$
|11,164,214
|Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Loan Balances - Period End:
|Commercial
|$
|1,154,349
|14
|%
|$
|1,238,261
|15
|%
|$
|1,418,760
|18
|%
|PPP loans
|348
|—
|%
|407
|—
|%
|588
|—
|%
|Income producing - commercial real estate
|4,155,120
|52
|%
|4,217,525
|53
|%
|4,147,301
|52
|%
|Owner occupied - commercial real estate
|1,276,240
|16
|%
|1,263,714
|16
|%
|1,182,959
|15
|%
|Real estate mortgage - residential
|57,223
|1
|%
|61,338
|1
|%
|76,511
|1
|%
|Construction - commercial and residential
|1,174,591
|15
|%
|1,063,764
|13
|%
|904,282
|11
|%
|Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
|100,662
|1
|%
|99,526
|1
|%
|129,616
|2
|%
|Home equity
|51,567
|1
|%
|52,773
|1
|%
|53,917
|1
|%
|Other consumer
|169
|—
|%
|4,431
|—
|%
|2,457
|—
|%
|Total loans
|$
|7,970,269
|100
|%
|$
|8,001,739
|100
|%
|$
|7,916,391
|100
|%
|Three Months Ended or As Of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Asset Quality:
|Net charge-offs
|$
|5,303
|$
|2,285
|$
|340
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|134,371
|$
|98,169
|$
|70,148
|Other real estate owned
|$
|2,743
|$
|773
|$
|1,757
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|137,114
|$
|98,942
|$
|71,905
|Special mention
|$
|364,983
|$
|307,906
|$
|158,182
|Substandard
|$
|391,301
|$
|408,311
|$
|219,001
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,577,464
|$
|21,296
|5.37
|%
|$
|1,455,007
|$
|19,568
|5.41
|%
|Loans held for sale (1)
|4,936
|1
|0.08
|%
|8,045
|100
|5.00
|%
|Loans (1) (2)
|$
|8,026,524
|139,835
|6.93
|%
|8,003,206
|137,516
|6.91
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale (2)
|1,479,598
|7,336
|1.97
|%
|1,478,856
|7,048
|1.92
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)
|974,366
|5,242
|2.14
|%
|995,274
|5,357
|2.16
|%
|Federal funds sold
|10,003
|103
|4.10
|%
|13,058
|142
|4.37
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|12,072,891
|$
|173,813
|5.73
|%
|11,953,446
|$
|169,731
|5.71
|%
|Total noninterest earning assets
|397,006
|510,725
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(108,998
|)
|(102,671
|)
|Total noninterest earning assets
|288,008
|408,054
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|12,361,500
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|$
|1,656,676
|$
|14,596
|3.51
|%
|$
|1,636,795
|$
|16,100
|3.96
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,254,128
|34,896
|4.27
|%
|3,321,001
|33,451
|4.05
|%
|Time deposits
|2,517,944
|31,698
|5.01
|%
|2,215,693
|27,295
|4.95
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|7,428,748
|81,190
|4.35
|%
|7,173,489
|76,846
|4.31
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|38,045
|332
|3.47
|%
|38,599
|330
|3.44
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,615,867
|20,448
|5.03
|%
|1,682,684
|21,202
|5.07
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|824
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|9,083,484
|$
|101,970
|4.47
|%
|8,894,772
|$
|98,378
|4.45
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|1,915,666
|2,051,777
|Other liabilities
|160,272
|151,324
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,075,938
|2,203,101
|Shareholders' equity
|1,201,477
|1,263,627
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|12,361,500
|Net interest income
|$
|71,843
|$
|71,353
|Net interest spread
|1.26
|%
|1.26
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.37
|%
|2.40
|%
|Cost of funds
|3.69
|%
|3.61
|%
(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.9 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2024
|2023
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,577,464
|$
|21,296
|5.37
|%
|$
|1,127,451
|$
|15,067
|5.30
|%
|Loans held for sale (1)
|4,936
|1
|0.08
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Loans (1) (2)
|8,026,524
|139,835
|6.93
|%
|7,795,144
|132,273
|6.73
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale (2)
|1,479,598
|7,336
|1.97
|%
|1,554,348
|8,126
|2.07
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity (2)
|974,366
|5,242
|2.14
|%
|1,047,515
|5,606
|2.12
|%
|Federal funds sold
|10,003
|103
|4.10
|%
|7,728
|77
|3.95
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|12,072,891
|$
|173,813
|5.73
|%
|11,532,186
|$
|161,149
|5.54
|%
|Total noninterest earning assets
|397,006
|489,683
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(108,998
|)
|(78,964
|)
|Total noninterest earning assets
|288,008
|410,719
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|11,942,905
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing transaction
|$
|1,656,676
|$
|14,596
|3.51
|%
|$
|1,421,522
|$
|12,785
|3.57
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,254,128
|34,896
|4.27
|%
|3,113,755
|32,855
|4.19
|%
|Time deposits
|2,517,944
|31,698
|5.01
|%
|2,162,582
|25,289
|4.64
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|7,428,748
|81,190
|4.35
|%
|6,697,859
|70,929
|4.20
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|38,045
|332
|3.47
|%
|36,082
|311
|3.42
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,615,867
|20,448
|5.03
|%
|1,610,097
|19,190
|4.73
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|824
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|9,083,484
|$
|101,970
|4.47
|%
|8,344,038
|$
|90,430
|4.30
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|1,915,666
|2,248,782
|Other liabilities
|160,272
|114,923
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,075,938
|2,363,705
|Shareholders' equity
|1,201,477
|1,235,162
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|11,942,905
|Net interest income
|$
|71,843
|$
|70,719
|Net interest spread
|1.26
|%
|1.24
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.37
|%
|2.43
|%
|Cost of funds
|3.69
|%
|3.39
|%
(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.9 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Income Statements:
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Total interest income
|$
|173,813
|$
|169,731
|$
|175,602
|$
|167,421
|$
|161,149
|$
|156,510
|$
|140,247
|$
|129,130
|Total interest expense
|101,970
|98,378
|100,904
|94,429
|90,430
|84,699
|65,223
|43,530
|Net interest income
|71,843
|71,353
|74,698
|72,992
|70,719
|71,811
|75,024
|85,600
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|10,094
|8,959
|35,175
|14,490
|5,644
|5,238
|6,164
|(464
|)
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|(1,593
|)
|608
|456
|(594
|)
|(839
|)
|318
|848
|161
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|63,342
|61,786
|39,067
|59,096
|65,914
|66,255
|68,012
|85,903
|Noninterest income before investment gain (loss)
|6,948
|5,329
|3,585
|2,891
|6,342
|8,593
|3,721
|5,326
|Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|3
|3
|4
|3
|5
|2
|(21
|)
|3
|Total noninterest income
|6,951
|5,332
|3,589
|2,894
|6,347
|8,595
|3,700
|5,329
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,675
|21,770
|21,726
|18,416
|21,549
|21,957
|24,174
|23,691
|Premises and equipment expenses
|2,794
|2,894
|3,059
|2,967
|3,095
|3,227
|3,317
|3,292
|Marketing and advertising
|1,588
|1,662
|859
|1,071
|768
|884
|636
|1,290
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|104,168
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other expenses
|17,557
|15,997
|14,353
|14,644
|12,221
|11,910
|12,457
|10,645
|Total noninterest expense
|43,614
|146,491
|39,997
|37,098
|37,633
|37,978
|40,584
|38,918
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|26,679
|(79,373
|)
|2,659
|24,892
|34,628
|36,872
|31,128
|52,314
|Income tax expense
|4,864
|4,429
|2,997
|4,667
|7,245
|8,180
|6,894
|10,121
|Net (loss) income
|$
|21,815
|$
|(83,802
|)
|$
|(338
|)
|$
|20,225
|$
|27,383
|$
|28,692
|$
|24,234
|$
|42,193
|Per Share Data:
|(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.32
|(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.32
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|30,173,852
|30,185,609
|30,068,173
|29,925,557
|29,910,218
|30,454,766
|31,109,267
|31,819,631
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|30,241,699
|30,185,609
|30,068,173
|29,966,962
|29,944,692
|30,505,468
|31,180,346
|31,898,619
|Actual shares outstanding at period end
|30,173,200
|30,180,482
|30,185,732
|29,925,612
|29,917,982
|29,912,082
|31,111,647
|31,346,903
|Book value per common share at period end
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.75
|$
|41.72
|$
|42.58
|$
|40.64
|$
|40.78
|$
|39.92
|$
|39.18
|Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.74
|$
|38.26
|$
|39.08
|$
|37.12
|$
|37.29
|$
|36.57
|$
|35.86
|Dividend per common share
|$
|0.165
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.70
|%
|(2.73
|)%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.65
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.86
|%
|1.49
|%
|Return on average common equity
|7.22
|%
|(26.67
|)%
|(0.11
|)%
|6.48
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.24
|%
|7.92
|%
|13.57
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|7.22
|%
|(28.96
|)%
|(0.11
|)%
|7.08
|%
|9.61
|%
|10.08
|%
|8.65
|%
|14.82
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.37
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.49
|%
|2.77
|%
|3.14
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|55.4
|%
|191.0
|%
|51.1
|%
|48.9
|%
|48.8
|%
|47.2
|%
|51.6
|%
|42.8
|%
|Other Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)
|1.40
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.97
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
|83
|%
|110
|%
|109
|%
|131
|%
|119
|%
|268
|%
|1,160
|%
|1,151
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.22
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans (3)
|0.26
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.05
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|10.94
|%
|10.58
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.96
|%
|10.84
|%
|11.42
|%
|11.63
|%
|Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|15.74
|%
|15.07
|%
|14.87
|%
|14.79
|%
|14.54
|%
|14.51
|%
|14.74
|%
|14.94
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|14.54
|%
|13.92
|%
|13.80
|%
|13.90
|%
|13.68
|%
|13.55
|%
|13.75
|%
|14.03
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|10.86
|%
|10.35
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.12
|%
|10.04
|%
|10.21
|%
|10.36
|%
|10.18
|%
|Average Balances (in thousands):
|Total assets
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|12,361,500
|$
|12,784,470
|$
|12,283,303
|$
|11,942,905
|$
|11,960,111
|$
|11,426,056
|$
|11,255,956
|Total earning assets
|$
|12,072,891
|$
|11,953,446
|$
|12,365,497
|$
|11,837,722
|$
|11,532,186
|$
|11,546,050
|$
|11,004,817
|$
|10,829,703
|Total loans (3)
|$
|8,026,524
|$
|8,003,206
|$
|7,988,941
|$
|7,963,074
|$
|7,795,144
|$
|7,790,555
|$
|7,712,023
|$
|7,379,198
|Total deposits
|$
|9,344,414
|$
|9,225,266
|$
|9,501,661
|$
|9,471,369
|$
|8,946,641
|$
|8,514,938
|$
|8,734,125
|$
|9,524,139
|Total borrowings
|$
|1,654,736
|$
|1,721,283
|$
|1,832,947
|$
|1,401,917
|$
|1,646,179
|$
|2,102,507
|$
|1,359,463
|$
|411,060
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,201,477
|$
|1,263,627
|$
|1,289,656
|$
|1,238,763
|$
|1,235,162
|$
|1,245,647
|$
|1,240,978
|$
|1,233,705
(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Excludes loans held for sale.
|GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Tangible common equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,225,424
|$
|1,169,459
|$
|1,215,884
|Less: Intangible assets
|(21
|)
|(129
|)
|(105,239
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,225,403
|$
|1,169,330
|$
|1,110,645
|Tangible common equity ratio
|Total assets
|$
|11,285,052
|$
|11,302,023
|$
|11,164,214
|Less: Intangible assets
|(21
|)
|(129
|)
|(105,239
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|11,285,031
|$
|11,301,894
|$
|11,058,975
|Tangible common equity ratio
|10.86
|%
|10.35
|%
|10.04
|%
|Per share calculations
|Book value per common share
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.75
|$
|40.64
|Less: Intangible book value per common share
|—
|(0.01
|)
|(3.52
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.74
|$
|37.12
|Shares outstanding at period end
|30,173,200
|30,180,482
|29,917,982
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Average tangible common equity
|Average common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,201,477
|$
|1,263,627
|$
|1,235,162
|Less: Average intangible assets
|(24
|)
|(99,827
|)
|(104,639
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,201,453
|$
|1,163,800
|$
|1,130,523
|Return on average tangible common equity
|Net (loss) income
|$
|21,815
|$
|(83,802
|)
|$
|27,383
|Return on average tangible common equity
|7.22
|%
|(28.96)%
|9.61
|%
|Net (loss) income
|$
|21,815
|$
|(83,802
|)
|$
|27,383
|Add back of goodwill impairment
|$
|—
|104,168
|—
|Operating net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)
|21,815
|20,366
|27,383
|Operating Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|7.22
|%
|7.04
|%
|9.61
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|Net interest income
|$
|71,843
|$
|71,353
|$
|70,719
|Noninterest income
|6,951
|5,332
|6,347
|Operating revenue
|$
|78,794
|$
|76,685
|$
|77,066
|Noninterest expense
|$
|43,614
|$
|146,491
|$
|37,633
|Add back of goodwill impairment
|—
|(104,168
|)
|—
|Operating Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
|43,614
|42,323
|37,633
|Efficiency ratio
|55.35
|%
|191.03
|%
|48.83
|%
|Operating Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
|55.35
|%
|55.19
|%
|48.83
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|71,843
|$
|71,353
|$
|70,719
|Noninterest income
|6,951
|5,332
|6,347
|Less: Noninterest expense
|(43,614
|)
|(146,491
|)
|(37,633
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|35,180
|$
|(69,806
|)
|$
|39,433
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|35,180
|$
|(69,806
|)
|$
|39,433
|Add back of goodwill impairment
|$
|—
|$
|104,168
|$
|—
|Operating Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)
|$
|35,180
|$
|34,362
|$
|39,433
Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, and the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company calculates the operating annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing operating net income available to common shareholders, which adds back the goodwill impairment, by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company. Further related to other measures, tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities. Further, the operating efficiency ratio is measured by dividing non-GAAP noninterest expense, which excludes the goodwill impairment, by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.
Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans. Operating pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses with the impact of the goodwill impairment added back from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as the significant impact of the goodwill impairment is a one-time event that obscures the operating performance of the company.
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Net (loss) income
|$
|21,815
|$
|(83,802
|)
|$
|27,383
|Add back of goodwill impairment
|—
|104,168
|—
|Operating Net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|21,815
|$
|20,366
|$
|27,383
|(Loss) earnings per share (diluted)4
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|0.91
|Add back of goodwill impairment per share (diluted)
|—
|3.45
|—
|Operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.91
Operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates operating net (loss) income by excluding from net (loss) income the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company performed an annual impairment test as a result of management's evaluation of current economic conditions, and concluded that goodwill had become impaired, which resulted in an impairment charge of $104.2 million to reduce the carrying value of the Company's goodwill to zero. The Company calculates operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) by dividing the one-time goodwill impairment of $104.2 million by the weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because operating net (loss) income and operating (loss) earnings per share (diluted) provides investors insight into how Company earnings changed exclusive of the impairment charge to allow investors to better compare the Company's performance against historical periods. The table above provides a reconciliation of operating net income (loss) and operating earnings (loss) per share (diluted) to the nearest GAAP measure.
_______________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measure that accompany this document.
4 For periods ended with a net loss, anti-dilutive financial instruments have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted EPS. Operating diluted EPS calculations include the impact of outstanding equity-based awards for all periods.
