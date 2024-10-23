RAJANT ELECTS DANIEL VERWIEL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has elected Daniel J. Verwiel to the Rajant board of directors. Mr. Verwiel has served as an advisor to Rajant in the aerospace and defense sector, providing business growth strategies.

Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena shares, “Dan has been a tremendous asset and friend to Rajant over the years. We view his addition to the Rajant board integral to our continued global expansion and diversification of our customer solutions. He will definitely advance our strategic positioning for defense and commercial markets.”

Mr. Verwiel retired from Northrop Grumman Mission Systems sector in March 2020 as Sector Vice President and General Manager of the Missile Defense and Protective Systems division. In that role, Mr. Verwiel oversaw Northrop Grumman’s integrated air and missile defense solutions, as well as public safety and aviation technology development programs. Responsibilities included the strategic planning and pursuit of new opportunities to support a $1.5B portfolio, as well as to ensure the execution of programs in support of customer missions. Prior to this, Mr. Verwiel was sector vice president and general manager of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) division within the former Information Systems sector of Northrop Grumman. The IAMD division provided integrated air, space, and missile defense solutions to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the U.S. Army for the national security of the U.S. and its allies.

According to Mr. Verwiel, “I am honored to combine my experience with Rajant’s exemplary 20+ year history of serving in military and defense. Along with my Northrop Grumman experience, I’ve held important leadership assignments on programs for the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps, including the Information Technology Systems Program; the Integrated Base Defense Systems Program; the Force XX1 Battle Command Brigade and Below Program; the Blue Force Tracking Program; the Air and Missile Defense Workstation Program; the Integrated Air & Missile Defense Battle Command Program, and several tactical C2 and communications initiatives. All of these will inform Rajant’s current and future strategy.”

