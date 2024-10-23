TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Celebrates 35 Yrs of Excellence

Sydney, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Removalist Services

Sydney, Australia — TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, Australia's most-reviewed and trusted removalist company, is proud to celebrate 35 years of providing top-tier removalist services.

From humble beginnings with just two men and one truck, the company has expanded its footprint across major cities including Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast. It now has a fleet of 85 trucks and a team of 300 dedicated professionals. The company makes over 16,000 moves a year.

Founded in 1989, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has grown steadily, driven by a commitment to personalised service, professionalism and reliability. Known for being punctual and dependable, the company offers comprehensive home and business moving solutions that include everything from careful packing and unpacking to junk removal, storage and comprehensive insurance options.

"Moving Made Easy"—The Core Value Proposition

At the heart of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®'s success is their commitment to "Moving Made Easy." This core value proposition ensures that every move, whether big or small, is handled with precision, professionalism and care. Their team is trained to make the relocation process seamless and stress-free for customers, taking care of all details, from packing to safe delivery. With an emphasis on reliability, customers can trust TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® to deliver peace of mind with every move.

Supporting Communities While Moving Australia Forward

In addition to providing exceptional removalist services, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has also been committed to supporting various causes and community projects. Over the years, they have proudly contributed to a range of initiatives, including Pedal 4 Kids for the Sydney Children's Hospital, Daffodil Day for the Cancer Council and the Radio Lollipop Ball supporting the Brisbane Children's Hospital. Their ongoing sponsorship of the Anne Frank Exhibition, which is currently travelling around Australia, reflects their dedication to supporting educational and cultural projects that make a difference.

A significant part of their community support is their involvement with RizeUp, an organisation dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has assisted over 185 women escape dangerous situations by discreetly relocating them and their belongings to new, safe homes. As part of this initiative, when RizeUp identifies a victim in a domestic violence case, they secure a new home and necessary essentials. The team at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® then steps in to complete the move, ensuring everything is transported without error or delay, often while the abuser is away. For these jobs, nothing can go wrong. Being late or breaking an item could potentially alert the partner or cause further stress.

These initiatives highlight the company's desire not just to move people's belongings, but to actively give back to the communities they serve.

Nationwide Growth

What began as a local service in Sydney has grown into a nationwide network, enabling TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® to offer seamless and efficient moving services across Australia. Not only have they expanded their operations geographically, but their team has also grown from 2 to 300 people, providing administrative and customer service support to ensure every move runs smoothly.

Despite rapid growth and increased demand, the company continues to uphold the values that first made them successful - professionalism, reliability and personalised service. Each move is treated with care and their team works to ensure that every client's belongings arrive safely and on time. This has resulted in long-standing customer relationships and numerous repeat clients.

Continuing to Thrive Amid Growing Competition

As the moving industry continues to evolve, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® remains at the forefront by constantly innovating and refining their services. In an industry where timeliness and attention to detail are crucial, they've maintained a stellar reputation for being on time and delivering stress-free experiences to their clients.

"We are incredibly grateful to our customers, our team, and everyone who has been part of this journey over the past 35 years. We started with a simple idea, and thanks to the trust our clients have placed in us, we've been able to grow and help more people across Australia," said Jake Piper, Head of Sales & Marketing, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®.

Looking ahead, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® will continue to expand its services while remaining true to its core principles. As they celebrate this milestone, the company is more committed than ever to delivering top-quality moving services for homes and businesses, ensuring that each move is handled with professionalism, care, and efficiency.

