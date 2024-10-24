ENGAGESMART SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EngageSmart, Inc. – ESMT

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 9, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against EngageSmart, Inc. (“EngageSmart” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESMT), if they (1) purchased or otherwise acquired EngageSmart common stock between October 23, 2023 and January 26, 2024, or (2) held EngageSmart common stock as of the December 21, 2023 record date of the take-private acquisition of the Company (the “Merger”) by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC and its affiliates. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

About the Lawsuit

The Complaint alleges that a pattern of material misstatements and omissions of material facts concealed the conflicted and tainted sales process that led to EngageSmart’s January 2024 take-private Merger with Vista, which was motivated not by what was best for Unaffiliated Stockholders but by controlling shareholder General Atlantic’s desire to monetize part of its five-year investment in EngageSmart while maintaining its control position or, at the very least, to roll over some of its equity to maintain an upside benefit in the Company going forward, in violation of an “equal treatment” provision in the Company charter.

The case is Altshares Event-Driven ETF v. Engagesmart, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-1083.

