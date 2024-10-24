Dassault Systèmes: European Energy Infrastructure Company Snam Embarks on Strategic Sustainable Project with Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — October 24, 2024

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Snam, the leading and pan-European gas infrastructure operator, is accelerating its digital transformation with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at the core of a new asset management project to drive a sustainable energy transition.

Snam will use the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to create virtual twins of its gas pipelines network, storage sites and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Italy, as well as the future assets it develops to diversify energy resources. Snam can manage and optimize asset operations, improve structural safety, and reduce emissions.

Snam’s extensive ecosystem of assets and operators provides a stable supply of energy throughout Italy and internationally. With the ambition to develop energy infrastructure for a sustainable future, the company wanted to implement technology to manage existing and future assets in a more collaborative way, streamline engineering, and enhance the assets’ effectiveness, safety and reliability.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enable Snam to connect all stakeholders around virtual twins that simulate this complex asset network, and will integrate real-time data and information collected by sensors in the field seamlessly.

“Operational efficiency and safety are imperatives for delivering affordable and accessible energy services. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables utility companies like Snam to maintain assets throughout their life cycle, adapt them to ensure that energy systems work when they are needed most, and deliver new solutions,” said Remi Dornier, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering and Construction Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

