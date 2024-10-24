Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2025

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
October 24, 2024, 8.30 EET
Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2025
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2025 as follows:
Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2024
- Year-end Report for 2024: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2024, will be published during week 9, 2025 (February 24 – March 2)
Interim Reports, 2025
- Interim Report for January-March: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Interim Report for January-September: Friday, October 24, 2025
Annual General Meeting, 2025
- The Annual General Meeting: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.