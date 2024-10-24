Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2025





Bank of Åland Plc

Financial Calendar

October 24, 2024, 8.30 EET



Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2025

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2025 as follows:



Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2024

Year-end Report for 2024: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2024, will be published during week 9, 2025 (February 24 – March 2)

Interim Reports, 2025

Interim Report for January-March: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Friday, July 18, 2025

Interim Report for January-September: Friday, October 24, 2025

Annual General Meeting, 2025

The Annual General Meeting: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.