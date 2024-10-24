A New World of Snacking Consumer Trends Report 2024: The Current Snacking Landscape, The Search for Healthier Indulgence, Daypart Needs, Snack Selection, Snacking Trends

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A New World of Snacking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is a new world of snacking: consumers now are less willing to overlook their health preferences when choosing snacks.

Eating habits have changed dramatically over the past decade. Snacks emerge as a replacement for the traditional three meals a day at the dinner table, offering a more-flexible framework easily tailored to each person's needs and schedule.

Convenient, on-the-go snacking options used to satisfy consumers; now that snacks have become ingrained in their everyday routines, consumers are more mindful and more selective. They now approach snacks with the same scrutiny as their meal choices, and expect healthier options, even in indulgent categories.

This report is a comprehensive update on the evolution of snacking, including how and why consumers implement snacking into their daily food equation. Clients will better understand shopper motivations and attitudes, (globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets) so they can connect more powerfully and more profitably to their end users.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

An overview of the current snacking landscape, highlighting variation in key demos and regions, including snacking habits, changing use (e.g., as meal replacements), increased/decreased focus on healthy snacks, snack avoidance, etc.

Consumer-ranked importance of 25+ drivers to snack selection (e.g., lower fat, lower sugar, higher protein, premium ingredients, plant based, organic, single-serve packaging, fortified, health benefits, functional benefits, etc.)

The search for healthier indulgence

How needs and priorities for selecting snacks (e.g., nutrition, taste, convenience, hunger, energy level, and indulgence) change throughout the day

and much more!

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

The Current Snacking Landscape

The Search for Healthier Indulgence

Daypart Needs

Snack Selection

Snacking Trends

