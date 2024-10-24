International Commercial Agreements Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues Training Course: Reducing Legal Exposure Through Expert-Led Training (London, United Kingdom - December 2-3, 2024)

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts - reduce your exposure to risk and liability in two essential days of training.

In today's tough economic environment, risk and liability must be kept to a minimum for businesses to survive. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood.

Frequently, the contracting parties are:

Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract

Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the common law and civil law systems

Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective

This specialist two-day seminar has been specifically developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions. Presented by Arun Singh, an international specialist in the field, the seminar will enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.

The course has been designed to give a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the course, the expert trainer uses a balanced mix of theory, exercises, discussion and sample clauses to ensure the learning is embedded, so you can meet your commercial objectives.

Benefits of attending

Learn how to identify potential legal risks and their implications

Expand your knowledge of pre-contract documents and pre-contractual liability

Get to grips with confidentiality agreements

Understand the differences between warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities

Explore exclusions and how to limit damages

Examine the concepts of force majeure and economic hardship

Clarify direct damages, indirect damages and consequential loss

Consider the limits of choice of law and choice of forum clauses

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for:

Lawyers working in business, government and private practice

All those working in a legal context but not necessarily having law as their underlying professional qualification, including contracts managers, commercial managers and directors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction

Key differences in civil and common law

Identifying potential legal risks

Fundamental distinctions

Emerging trends

Drafting approaches

Introduction to comparative exercises

Pre-contract agreements - background and drafting

NDAs, MoUs, letters of intent

Pre-contractual liability

Good faith

Confidentiality agreements - binding?

Templates of pre-contract documents

Redrafting template documents

Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities

Differences

Which to use and when

Remedies for breach

Relationship with the entire agreement

Indemnities - examples

The court approach and contra proferentem

Types of guarantees - performance and on-demand

Exclusions and limitations of liability

Liability for personal injury or death

Liability for late delivery, performance or similar

How to limit the maximum aggregate damages

Fundamental breach vs breach of fundamental obligation

Specific examples of limitation of liability clauses from different jurisdictions

Exclusions, limitations and maximum liability

Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship

The concepts of force majeure and economic hardship

Doctrine of frustration

Changing circumstances and unforeseen events

Hardship clauses

Defining the events

Typical claims

The termination period

Re-execution/renegotiating

The legal effect

Day 2

Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss

Types of damages

Damages for breach of contract

Back-to-back contracts

Physical damages

Costs and expenses

Waste

Loss of profit

Consequential losses and expenses

Loss of opportunity, expectation and amenity

Examples of clauses from common and civil law

Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss

Q&A Interactive Session: Identifying types of damages

Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis

Recoverability of liquidated damages and penalties

Rules of interpretation and evidence requirement

Types of contract to which the rules do or do not apply

Types of clauses to which the rules do or do not apply

Templates with comparative clauses

New Supreme Court rule on liquidated and ascertained damages and penalties -

Cavendish v Makdessi

Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 1 - choice of law and jurisdiction

Legal basis

Applicable law in the absence of choice

Limits of choice of law

The natural place of jurisdiction

Choice of forum clauses

Limits of choice of forum clauses

Brussels and Rome Regulations - post-Brexit

Direct applicability and the chosen law rule

Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 2 - arbitration and dispute resolution

Choice of arbitration, drafting of an arbitration clause, avoiding pathological clauses

Alternative dispute resolution - conciliation, mediation and ADR

Enforcement: The New York Convention and beyond

Comparative workshop session

Practical workshop where, using a case study as a basis, clauses will be examined that are interpreted differently in different jurisdictions, including:

Force majeure

Exclusion clauses

Approaches to interpretation

Limitation of liability

Liquidated damages and penalties

Drafting techniques

Speakers:



Arun Singh OBE

International Lawyer & Consultant

Falconbury Ltd



Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and Head of Commercial Law at KPMG Legal. Arun is cited and ranked in Chambers Guide of the World's Leading Lawyers.



He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets. He also handles international legal risk management matters.



Arun advises a range of international organisations. He is a Visiting Professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, Senior Associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.



He is a recognised corporate educator and a non executive director of 4 international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.



Arun's work for SME's and clients such as BA, BP, CMSLegal, Orange, Diageo, KPMG, Motorola includes working with managers on business skills such as leadership, impact and influence, team dynamics, international management negotiations and conflict resolution. He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management.



Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications, including Thorogood's Special Report on Business and Contract Law, facilitator for company programmes and corporate speaker to conferences.



