Mediation and Dispute Resolution for UK In-house Lawyers Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 28, 2025/ON-DEMAND)

Resolving disputes using mediation is a proven tool that can achieve successful outcomes while saving time, money and preserving relationships and reputations in ways that litigation or arbitration often cannot. Further, mediation offers a broader range of outcomes than those available through litigation or arbitration. Recent statistics indicate that 92% of mediations settle on the day or soon after.

Mediation is suitable for a wide range of domestic and international disputes including those with external suppliers and purchasers, multi-party, regulatory, plus internally to resolve employment and workplace disputes.

The English courts are increasingly encouraging parties in dispute to seek to resolve their differences at mediation. Costs sanctions may be imposed on parties who unreasonably refuse to mediate. Some jurisdictions are imposing mandatory mediation for certain disputes.

On this course you will learn what you need to know to represent your company successfully at a mediation. You will learn about the process of mediation, how to select a mediator, how to prepare yourself and those attending for it, what to expect on the day, how to negotiate and communicate better during the mediation, how to deal with an impasse at a mediation, how to reach a deal and how to get the most out of the process.

This webinar is a practical introduction to the complete process. It is presented by an experienced and active mediator and solicitor who will share her practical knowledge in an interactive way. There will be plenty of opportunities for questions and discussion.

Who Should Attend:

This interactive webinar has been specifically tailored for lawyers, especially in-house lawyers dealing with employment disputes. It is also crucial learning for anyone involved in dispute resolution, including employment issues as well as external disputes.

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

The background and objectives of mediation

When is mediation right for you and your dispute?

Selecting and agreeing upon a mediator

In person or online?

Who should attend?

Preparation for the mediation

The process and what to expect during the mediation

Planning the mediation - checklist

Best practice at the mediation

Negotiation strategies

How to deal with an impasse

How to achieve a deal that works for all parties

Conclusion and final questions

Speakers:



Rebecca Attree

Proprietor & Solicitor

Attree & Co



Rebecca Attree, Attree & Co, is a highly effective and experienced mediator of commercial and workplace disputes. Described as "outstanding" and "hugely impressive", Rebecca has been regularly mediating both domestically and internationally for over 14 years. She is consistently ranked in Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a leading individual in the field of Mediation. Rebecca is accredited as Mediator in both the UK and in the US with INADR.



As a result of Rebecca's career history and commercial experience she has particular expertise in mediating disputes that relate to company/commercial, family business, insurance, trusts, property, aerospace, defence and aviation, workplace and the creative industries.



A Cambridge graduate, Rebecca worked as a solicitor for City law firms Richards Butler (now Reed Smith) and Laytons before setting up her own international commercial law practice, Attree & Co in 1995. Rebecca now works full-time as an independent mediator. Previously she has trained a range of professionals including lawyers, judges and in-house counsel to become mediators and mediation advocates.



