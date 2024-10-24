Understanding the United States COPD Patient Experience in 2024: Demographics, Impact on Quality of Life, Information-seeking Behaviors, HCP Engagement, treatment Awareness and Experiences

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COPD in the United States: Understanding the COPD Patient Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive look at life for those living with COPD. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the COPD patient experience - from symptoms to treatment to HCP relationships to quality of life - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

About 14.2 million adults live with COPD in the United States.

COPD in America 2023: Understanding the COPD Patient Experience offers an in-depth look at the COPD patient experience. This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding key touchpoints in the COPD patient journey, including condition management, HCP engagement, quality of life, treatment experience and satisfaction, and much more.

What makes this report unique?

Very simply: The focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.

Valuable insights. Informed decisions.

This report lifts the curtain on life with COPD, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, competitive assessments, concept development, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost - please see the report following purchase for more information.

The analyst reaches millions of people through its portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities - including COPD.net - to provide information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:

COPD patient demographics

Age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, children, employment status, income, location, insurance, and other health conditions

Impact of COPD on quality of life

Time since diagnosis, severity, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors

Information sources used, plus topics of interest

HCP engagement

Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

COPD treatment awareness and experiences

Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say COPD impacts their overall quality of life?

What's the average number of exacerbations in the past year?

What do patients wish others understood about COPD?

What percentage of patients see a specialist for COPD treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients use maintenance medications?

How many patients feel their COPD is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

What are the top online resources people with COPD use to find information?

What kinds of content and information do patients search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology

COPD in America 2023: Understanding the COPD Patient Experience consists of:

A 20-minute online quantitative survey, covering demographics, comorbidities, quality of life/impact, HCP interactions, as well as treatment awareness, experiences, and discussions

Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses

Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 4,073 respondents diagnosed with COPD

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from the analyst's proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Respondent Demographics

Research Highlights

Condition Status and Quality of Life

Severity and Exacerbations

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for COPD Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Rescue Medication Usage

Maintenance Medication Usage

Condition Control on Current Treatment and Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Appendix with All Data Charts and Distributions

Brands and treatments mentioned in this report include:

