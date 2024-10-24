United States Asthma Patient Experience Research Report 2024: Demographics, Impact on Quality of Life, Information-seeking Behaviors, HCP Engagement, treatment Awareness and Experiences

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma in the United States: Understanding the Asthma Patient Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Asthma in America report provides a comprehensive look at life for those living with asthma. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the asthma patient experience - from symptoms to treatment to HCP relationships to quality of life - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

More than 27 million people live with asthma in the United States. That's about 1 in 12 people.

Asthma in America 2023: Understanding the Asthma Patient Experience offers an in-depth look at the asthma patient experience. This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding key touchpoints in the asthma patient journey, including condition management, HCP engagement, quality of life, treatment experience and satisfaction, and much more.

What makes this report unique?

Very simply: the focus on patients. This syndicated report is one of the few studies that is based on primary research with diagnosed patients, bringing the patient voice to the forefront.

Valuable insights. Informed decisions.

This report lifts the curtain on life with asthma, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the behaviors, attitudes, perceptions, needs, and experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including product communications, competitive assessments, concept development, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else. Add-on custom data analysis opportunities are also available for an additional cost - please see the report following purchase for more information.

The analyst reaches millions of people through its portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities - including Asthma.net - to provide information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:

Asthma patient demographics Age, gender, ethnicity, marital status, children, employment status, income, location, insurance, and other health conditions

Impact of asthma on quality of life Time since diagnosis, type of asthma, severity, impact on quality of life, symptoms experienced, and what patients wish others better understood

Information-seeking behaviors Information sources used, plus topics of interest

HCP engagement Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Asthma treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials



Key questions answered in this report:

To what extent do people say asthma impacts their overall quality of life?

What's the average number of exacerbations in the past year?

What do patients wish others understood about asthma?

What percentage of patients see a specialist for asthma treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients use maintenance medications?

How many patients feel their asthma is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

What are the top online resources people with asthma use to find information?

What kinds of content and information do patients search for?

What percentage of patients search for information on treatment options?

Methodology

Asthma in America 2023: Understanding the Asthma Patient Experience consists of:

A 20-minute online quantitative survey, covering demographics, comorbidities, quality of life/impact, HCP interactions, as well as treatment awareness, experiences, and discussions

Qualitative patient insights from open-ended responses

Additional details:

Fielded: January 16, 2023 to April 14, 2023

Convenience sample of 1,536 respondents diagnosed with asthma

Respondents are age 18+, living in the U.S., and are recruited from proprietary online health communities and recruiting partners

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Respondent Demographics

Research Highlights

Condition Status and Quality of Life

Type of Asthma, Severity, and Exacerbations

Symptoms Experienced

Impact on Quality of Life

Qualitative Patient Insights

Information-Seeking Behaviors

Resources Used to Manage Health

Types of Content/Information Sought

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for Asthma Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Rescue Medication Usage

Maintenance Medication Usage

Condition Control on Current Treatment and Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Appendix with All Data Charts and Distributions

Brands and treatments mentioned in this report include:

Albuterol (generic)/Ventolin HFA/Proventil HFA (albuterol)

Alupent (metaproterenol sulfate USP)

ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate)

ProAir HFA (albuterol sulfate)

ProAir RespiClick (albuterol sulfate)

Theo-Dur/TheolairTM (short-acting theophylline)

XOPENEX (levalbuterol tartrate)

Other rescue medication (not listed)

ADVAIR DISKUS (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

ADVAIR HFA (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

AeroBid or Aerospan (flunisolide)

AirDuo Digihaler (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

AirDuo RespiClick (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

ALVESCO (ciclesonide)

ArmonAir RespiClick (fluticasone propionate)

ArmonAir Digihaler (fluticasone propionate)

ARNUITYT ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate inhalation powder)

ASMANEX TWISTHALER or ASMANEX HFA (mometasone furoate)

ATROVENT HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA)

Azmacort (triamcinolone acetonide)

BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate and vilanterol)

BREYNA (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)

DULERA (mometasone furoate/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)

FLOVENT DISKUS or FLOVENT HFA (fluticasone propionate)

PULMICORT FLEXHALERT or PULMICORT RESPULES (budesonide)

QVAR (beclomethasone dipropionate)

SEREVENT DISKUS (salmeterol xinafoate)

SINGULAIR (montelukast sodium)

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT (tiotropium bromide)

SYMBICORT (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)

TRELEGYT ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol inhalation powder)

TUDORZA PRESSAIR

Vanceril/Vanceril DS (beclomethasone dipropionate)

Other maintenance medication

Digihaler (app that can be used with Dighaler inhalers)

Hailie (sensor and app)

Propeller (sensor and app)

CINQAIR (reslizumab)

DUPIXENT (dupilumab)

FASENRAT (benralizumab)

NUCALA (mepolizumab)

XOLAIR (omalizumab)

Oral corticosteroids/steroids

Nebulized medication treatments

