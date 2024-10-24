Microwave Devices Market to surpass USD 10 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microwave Devices Market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 10 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is largely driven by the rising demand for sophisticated communication systems, particularly within the telecommunications and defense industries. As the rollout of 5G technology accelerates, the need for microwave devices becomes increasingly critical. These devices facilitate high-frequency signal transmission, enabling faster and more reliable data transfer. The demand for high-speed internet and the expansion of mobile networks in emerging markets further contribute to this trend, highlighting the vital role that microwave devices play in modern communication infrastructure.

The microwave devices market is categorized into two primary types: active and passive devices. The active segment, which includes amplifiers, oscillators, and mixers, is anticipated to experience a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Active microwave devices are crucial for amplifying signal strength, ensuring dependable data transmission in high-frequency applications like 5G netw orks and satellite communications. The growing need for increased data rates and improved connectivity is leading to significant investments in these active components, driving their market growth.

In terms of end-use industries, the microwave devices market is segmented into healthcare, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial applications, and others. The aerospace and defense sector is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market, projected to generate over USD 3 billion by 2032. Microwave devices are vital for radar systems, secure communication links, and electronic warfare, where precision and performance are critical. The growing demand for advanced avionics and enhanced surveillance systems is fueling considerable investments in microwave technologies within this sector.

North America emerged as the leading region in the global microwave devices market in 2023, capturing more than 35% of the market share. The region’s strong aerospace and defense industries significantly drive the demand for microwave devices utilized in radar systems and communication technologies. Furthermore, North America plays a pivotal role in the deployment of 5G and telecommunications infrastructure, necessitating high-performance microwave components to support rapid and reliable connectivity. The presence of prominent technology firms and defense contractors in this region fosters continuous innovation and the adoption of advanced microwave technologies, further bolstering market growth.

Microwave Devices Market Players

Companies including L3Harris Technologies, Qorvo, Teledyne Technologies, CPI International, Toshiba, Richardson Electronics, Thales are some firms working in microwave devices industry.

The microwave devices industry research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:



Market, By Type

Active

Passive

Market, By Frequency

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

L-band

Others

Market, By End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Telecommunication

Industrial

Others

