North America Time Tracking Solutions Market Forecast, 2030 - Featuring Strategic Profiles of Key Companies Replicon, clicktime.com, ConnectWise, UKG, Kantata & More

The North America time tracking solution market was valued at US$ 1.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.94 billion by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, application, and country.

Replicon Inc., Clicktime.com Inc., ConnectWise LLC, UKG Inc., Kantata Inc., SAP SE, Time Doctor LLC, Wrike Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Planview Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the North America time tracking solution market.







Rise in Concerns of Time Theft by Employees Fuel the North America Time Tracking Solutions Market



There is a growing concern about time theft by employees. Due to the pandemic, many employees switched to entirely remote or hybrid working arrangements. The challenge of managing a workforce without direct supervision increasingly lies with employers. In such circumstances, time theft is a significant form of wrongdoing in which employees are compensated for the time they did not work. To eliminate such misconduct by the employees, implementing time tracking is necessary to avoid the loss of productivity. According to a 2020 Connecteam survey, time theft affects more than 75% of US firms. It can consume up to 7% of total annual gross payroll.



When employees round up their hours at work or receive payment for tasks they did not perform, it is called time theft. Buddy punching is the practice of having a coworker clock in using employees' cards while employees are away. Several companies that still use paper timesheets and traditional clock-in systems frequently deal with time theft and buddy punching. Thus, several businesses nowadays reduce time theft using cutting-edge staff attendance and time tracking software. Thus, the increasing concern of time theft by employees is driving the time tracking solution market.



North America Time Tracking Solutions Market Overview



In North America, the North America time-tracking solution market is well-established. It continues to grow due to various factors, such as the adoption of remote work, compliance requirements, and a focus on productivity and efficiency. Many cloud-based time-tracking solutions have gained popularity among businesses of all sizes in this region, with companies such as Kronos, ADP, and Paychex offering comprehensive time-tracking and workforce management solutions.

According to the American Payroll Association, almost US$7.4 billion in time is lost daily due to unrecorded work. Time theft costs ~USD 11 billion annually, so tracking employee productivity hours is important in any business in North America. Time tracking offers necessary insights into the business, which helps improve employee performance.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.7% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. North America Time Tracking Solution Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 List of Vendors in Value Chain



5. North America Time Tracking Solution Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 North America Time Tracking Solution Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing in Remote Working and BYOD

5.2.2 Rise in Concerns of Time Theft by Employees

5.2.3 Adoption of GPS Tracking Solution

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Privacy and Data Security Issues from Employee Side

5.3.2 Lack of Training and Support

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Time Tracking Solution

5.4.2 Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Introduction of AI-Based Time Tracking Solution

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints



6. Time Tracking Solution Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Time Tracking Solution Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022-2030

6.2 North America Time Tracking Solution Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Time Tracking Solution Market Analysis - Deployment

7.1 On-Premise

7.2 Cloud

8. North America Time Tracking Solution Market Analysis - Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

9. North America Time Tracking Solution Market Analysis - Application

9.1 Tracking and Reporting

9.2 Project Management

9.3 Payroll

10. North America Time Tracking Solution Market - Country Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiatives

12.3 New Product Developments

12.4 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Replicon Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 clicktime.com Inc.

13.3 ConnectWise LLC

13.4 UKG Inc.

13.5 Kantata Inc.

13.6 SAP SE

13.7 TIME DOCTOR LLC

13.8 Wrike Inc.

13.9 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

13.10 Planview Inc.

