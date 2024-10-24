Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market to hit USD 1.1 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Treatment Market size was valued at USD 713.3 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of ALS, growing awareness about the condition, advancements in therapeutic technologies, and the continuous development of innovative treatment methods.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11664

Significant advancements in diagnostic technologies have enhanced the early detection and management of ALS. Improved neuroimaging techniques, genetic testing, and biomarker research allows healthcare providers to diagnose the disease at earlier stages, facilitating personalized treatment plans that contribute to market expansion.

In terms of treatment types, the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is divided into medication, stem cell therapy, and other approaches. In 2023, the medication segment led the market with a value of USD 479.7 million. This segment focuses on pharmaceutical treatments aimed at managing ALS symptoms and slowing disease progression. Medications like riluzole and edaravone are commonly used to prolong survival and reduce neuron damage, thereby addressing a key area of demand in ALS treatment.

When segmented by disease type, sporadic ALS dominated the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market with 87.3% share in 2023. Sporadic ALS is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 90-95% of cases. It lacks a clear genetic link, which poses additional challenges in treatment compared to familial ALS. However, the widespread prevalence of this form continues to drive demand for innovative therapeutic solutions.

North America plays a crucial role in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market, with the region expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach USD 515.6 million by 2032. The U.S. is a key contributor due to the high prevalence of ALS, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure and significant research and development efforts. Numerous clinical trials are underway in the U.S. to explore more effective treatments, reflecting the country’s commitment to expanding therapeutic options for ALS patients.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/11664

Major players in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market include AB Science, Biogen Inc., Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Pfizer, Inc.), BrainStorm Therapeutics, Inc., Corestemchemon Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ITF Pharma GmbH, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) globally

3.2.1.2 Growing awareness and early diagnosis of ALS

3.2.1.3 Development of novel drug therapies

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost associated with treatment

3.2.2.2 Side effects associated with treatment

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Future market trends

3.6 Pipeline analysis

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse more disease specific drugs industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/disease-specific-drugs/82

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.