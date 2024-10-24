Montreux Capital Management Zug AG Acquires GC Partners Group, a Global Payments FX Provider

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreux Capital Management Zug AG (“Montreux”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of GC Partners Group Ltd (“GC Partners”), a specialist financial services provider in the foreign exchange and payments market.

The foreign exchange market is the largest and most liquid financial market in the world. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5 trillion, it is also the most actively traded market globally.

GC Partners, a celebrated firm with 20 years of service, has established a strong reputation in the industry for its customer-centric financial solutions tailored to meet client needs. Through their global network of offices, last year they transacted over USD$12.5 billion in foreign currency, providing quick, reliable, and secure solutions to clients around the globe. With offices in the UK, Hong Kong, Dubai, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, GC Partners has a global presence that will complement Montreux’s existing operations.

“Through the acquisition, GC Partners will be able to accelerate their growth strategy, scale the business, and enhance their global payments infrastructure to complement their expertise in providing efficient and reliable solutions for over 150,000 clients to transfer money to more than 125 markets worldwide,” said Andrew Fundell, CEO of GC Partners.

One of GC Partners’ key strengths lies in its advanced platform, featuring portals designed for private, corporate, and investment clients. These portals provide an efficient, secure, and adaptable way for clients to transact globally. By leveraging GC Partners’ cutting-edge technology and expertise, Montreux aims to enhance its own capabilities and deliver even greater value to clients.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of GC Partners, a prominent player in the FX and payments market,” said Oliver Harris, CEO of Montreux. “This strategic move aligns with our vision to expand our presence in the financial services industry and positions us to capitalise on this growing market. Leveraging GC Partners’ expertise, we anticipate rapid global growth as we plan to treble the size of the business over the coming years.”

