Equifax Canada Champions Financial Inclusion for Newcomers to Canada with the Launch of Global Consumer Credit File

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada has launched the Global Consumer Credit File, an innovative solution designed to empower lenders to make more confident credit lending decisions for newcomers to Canada. The solution creates a calibrated credit score using newcomers’ credit histories from their countries of origin. The platform offers lenders and newcomers to Canada a seamless and secure means to access global credit data which is essential in obtaining services such as housing, credit cards, and mobile phone contracts.

Immigration to Canada continues to grow, with the country on track to welcome 500,000 new immigrants annually by 2025. Many of these newcomers will arrive with credit histories that often go unseen by Canadian financial institutions. People who are new to Canada often have a thin credit file (generally defined as having 2 or less credit lines) with little to no credit history because their credit file from their country of origin may not carry over to Canada. Without a more robust credit file, newcomers may face greater challenges in navigating the Canadian financial economy such as accessing credit cards or mortgages with favourable rates or renting an apartment. Having a credit score allows newcomers to Canada to gain access to greater financial opportunities.

Robust Credit Bureau data from around the world

The Global Consumer Credit File allows newcomers to leverage their global credit profiles when they apply for the credit necessary to build their financial lives in Canada. It offers a seamless and secure way of connecting financial data within Equifax Consumer Credit bureaus worldwide to create a calibrated score and helping to give financial visibility to individuals who are new to Canada. With this trusted information, lenders can make more informed decisions and help to expand credit access for newcomers based in part upon information gained from their international credit histories. The Global Consumer Credit File will launch with credit information from India, with plans to expand the service for newcomers from Brazil, Argentina, and Chile over the coming months, and a future roadmap that includes 18 countries total.

“At Equifax Canada, we are committed to supporting the Canadian financial ecosystem to help provide more inclusive financial opportunities that move people forward,” said Sue Hutchison, President and CEO of Equifax Canada. “Newcomers to Canada bring a wealth of talent and ambition to this country, and we are proud to play a role in helping them gain access to the credit they need to thrive. The Global Consumer Credit File allows us to empower these individuals from day one, helping them establish their financial roots and contribute to Canada's vibrant economy.”

Canada’s immigration strategy is a cornerstone of its economic growth. Equifax Canada is set to support this growth by providing lenders with access to trusted global data, expanding credit opportunities, and fostering a more inclusive financial landscape for all Canadians.

“Financial inclusion is about more than just credit access,” added Hutchison. “It’s about creating opportunities for everyone to succeed and contribute to the economy. Equifax is proud to lead the charge in ensuring that newcomers have the tools they need to build a strong financial future here in Canada.”

By reducing barriers to financial access, the Global Consumer Credit File can help newcomers to Canada realize their full potential from the moment they arrive, along with those already in Canada, ensuring that they can thrive both financially and personally.

