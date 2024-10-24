Europe Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market Research 2023-2032: Multi-Billion Opportunities in Increasing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources & Growing Concern for the Environment and Carbon Neutrality

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market: Focus on Application, End-Use Industry, Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe non-aqueous electrolyte market is projected to reach $3.89 billion by 2032 from $778.9 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.58% during the forecast period 2023-2032

The demand for non-aqueous electrolytes in Europe is expected to rise, driven by key industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Between 2023 and 2032, the increased use of non-aqueous electrolytes in the automotive sector, particularly in advanced European economies like Germany and France, is projected to further propel market growth. The growing reliance on lithium-ion batteries is a major driver, as it boosts demand for both organic and inorganic non-aqueous electrolytes. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may pose challenges in this price-sensitive market, potentially affecting adoption.





The industry is further supported by the expanding renewable energy sector in Europe and the need for effective energy storage solutions. As countries aim to reduce carbon emissions and shift toward green energy, the need for high-performance energy storage systems is increasing, which in turn fuels the demand for non-aqueous electrolytes.



However, market problems persist, such as fluctuating raw material costs and the price-sensitive character of the European market. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the non-aqueous electrolyte market is expected to grow strongly throughout the projection period due to continuous advancements in electrolyte technology and the continent's dedication to electrification and green energy.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different non-aqueous electrolytes for various applications such as lithium-ion battery, sodium-ion battery, solid-state battery, and others. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-aqueous electrolyte market based on the end-use industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The non-aqueous electrolyte market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-aqueous electrolyte market.



Market Segmentation

Application

Lithium-ion Battery

Sodium-ion Battery

Solid-State Battery

Others

End-Use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage

Others

Type

Organic

Inorganic

Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest-of-Europe

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $778.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3892.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trend Analysis: Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market

1.1.2 Expanding Market of Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Materials for Electric Vehicles

1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries in Various End-Use Applications

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.2.1 Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Market - Product (by Type)

1.2.2.1.1 Inorganic

1.2.2.1.2 Organic

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

1.5.1.2 Growing Investments in Energy Storage Solutions

1.5.1.3 Rising Urbanization and Consumer Spending across the World

1.5.2 Market Challenges

1.5.2.1 High Cost of Non-Aqueous Electrolyte Materials

1.5.2.2 Regulatory and Safety Concerns

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Increasing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources

1.5.3.2 Growing Concern for the Environment and Carbon Neutrality Targets



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Germany

2.2.7 Application

2.2.8 Product

2.2.9 France

2.2.10 Application

2.2.11 Product

2.2.12 U.K.

2.2.13 Application

2.2.14 Product

2.2.15 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.16 Application

2.2.17 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles



4 Research Methodology



