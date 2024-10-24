Cenovus to hold third-quarter conference call and webcast on October 31

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its third-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, October 31. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. The company’s financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.

Conference call: 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET)

To join the conference call, please dial 1-888-307-2440 (toll-free in North America) or 647-694-2812 to reach a live operator who will place you into the call. A live audio webcast will also be available and archived for approximately 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States.

