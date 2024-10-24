Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024 Results

MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024.

Significant Items for third quarter of 2024 (all comparisons to third quarter of 2023):

Net income of $16.8 million, or 51 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or 2 cents per Class A share

Net premiums earned increased 6.0% to $238.0 million

Net premiums written 1 increased 5.9% to $232.2 million

increased 5.9% to $232.2 million Combined ratio of 96.4%, compared to 104.5%

Net income included after-tax net investment gains of $1.5 million, or 5 cents per diluted Class A share, compared to after-tax net investment losses of $1.0 million, or 3 cents per Class A share

Book value per share of $15.22 at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.26

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income Statement Data Net premiums earned $ 237,957 $ 224,393 6.0 % $ 700,017 $ 655,886 6.7 % Investment income, net 10,827 10,536 2.8 32,868 30,143 9.0 Net investment gains (losses) 1,876 (1,243 ) NM2 4,725 930 408.1 Total revenues 251,738 233,928 7.6 739,651 687,870 7.5 Net income (loss) 16,752 (805 ) NM 26,860 6,396 319.9 Non-GAAP operating income1 15,270 176 NM 23,127 5,661 308.5 Annualized return on average equity 13.4 % -0.7 % 14.1 pts 7.2 % 1.8 % 5.4 pts Per Share Data Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.51 $ (0.02 ) NM $ 0.81 $ 0.20 305.0 % Net income (loss) – Class B 0.46 (0.02 ) NM 0.74 0.17 335.3 Non-GAAP operating income – Class A (diluted) 0.46 0.01 NM 0.70 0.17 311.8 Non-GAAP operating income – Class B 0.42 - NM 0.63 0.15 320.0 Book value 15.22 14.26 6.7 % 15.22 14.26 6.7

1The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that we prepare on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

2Not meaningful.



Management Commentary

“We are pleased that many of the strategic initiatives we implemented in recent years contributed to significant improvement in our financial results for the third quarter of 2024,” said Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc.

“With the exit from commercial lines markets in Georgia and Alabama essentially completed at the end of the second quarter of 2024, solid new business writings, rate achievement and retention levels led to a 6.4% increase in commercial lines net premiums written for the third quarter of 2024. Our personal lines net premiums written growth rate for the third quarter was 5.4%, primarily attributable to strong rate increases and policy retention that were partially offset by intentional strategic actions to slow growth and further improve profitability.

“Despite higher-than-average weather-related losses during the quarter, primarily attributable to Hurricane Helene in late September, our combined ratio improved significantly to 96.4%, compared to 104.5% for the prior-year quarter. Our core loss ratios improved across all of our major lines of business. We attribute that improvement to the favorable impact of numerous ongoing underwriting initiatives and higher net premiums earned from renewal rate increases that we implemented over the past two years.”

Mr, Burke concluded, “We have growing confidence that the continuing execution of our strategies will deliver sustained excellent financial performance.”

Insurance Operations

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), five Southern states (Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia), eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and five Southwestern states (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Utah). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Net Premiums Earned Commercial lines $ 136,401 $ 135,432 0.7 % $ 402,982 $ 399,427 0.9 % Personal lines 101,556 88,961 14.2 297,035 256,460 15.8 Total net premiums earned $ 237,957 $ 224,393 6.0 % $ 700,017 $ 655,887 6.7 % Net Premiums Written Commercial lines: Automobile $ 41,464 $ 37,535 10.5 % $ 142,067 $ 134,853 5.3 % Workers' compensation 23,934 24,371 -1.8 82,599 85,315 -3.2 Commercial multi-peril 50,155 44,949 11.6 163,528 147,622 10.8 Other 10,548 11,639 -9.4 35,649 39,913 -10.7 Total commercial lines 126,101 118,494 6.4 423,843 407,703 4.0 Personal lines: Automobile 65,150 58,038 12.3 188,958 161,348 17.1 Homeowners 38,288 39,633 -3.4 109,655 105,035 4.4 Other 2,669 3,021 -11.7 8,383 8,917 -6.0 Total personal lines 106,107 100,692 5.4 306,996 275,300 11.5 Total net premiums written $ 232,208 $ 219,186 5.9 % $ 730,839 $ 683,003 7.0 %

Net Premiums Written

The 5.9% increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023, as shown in the table above, represents the combination of 6.4% growth in commercial lines net premiums written and 5.4% growth in personal lines net premiums written. The $13.0 million increase in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 included:

Commercial Lines: $7.6 million increase that we attribute primarily to new business writings, strong premium retention, and a continuation of renewal premium increases in lines other than workers’ compensation, offset partially by planned attrition in states in which we are executing ongoing profit improvement initiatives as part of our state-specific strategies.

Personal Lines: $5.4 million increase that we attribute primarily to a continuation of renewal premium rate increases and strong policy retention, offset partially by planned attrition due to non-renewal actions.

Underwriting Performance

We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines) Loss ratio - core losses 50.1 % 56.7 % 54.5 % 56.0 % Loss ratio - weather-related losses 10.3 11.5 8.6 9.1 Loss ratio - large fire losses 3.7 4.9 5.2 5.3 Loss ratio - net prior-year reserve development -2.6 -3.3 -2.2 -2.4 Loss ratio 61.5 69.8 66.1 68.0 Expense ratio 34.5 34.1 34.0 34.9 Dividend ratio 0.4 0.6 0.5 0.6 Combined ratio 96.4 % 104.5 % 100.6 % 103.5 % Statutory Combined Ratios Commercial lines: Automobile 101.5 % 86.5 % 98.2 % 94.8 % Workers' compensation 84.7 97.7 104.1 93.1 Commercial multi-peril 88.4 114.8 100.4 113.8 Other 59.4 76.2 78.4 82.7 Total commercial lines 89.8 97.5 98.6 100.2 Personal lines: Automobile 97.8 109.8 97.8 106.1 Homeowners 116.8 128.9 107.5 111.2 Other 102.2 46.4 97.2 81.3 Total personal lines 104.7 119.4 101.2 107.2 Total lines 96.0 % 105.2 % 99.7 % 102.9 %

Loss Ratio

For the third quarter of 2024, the loss ratio decreased to 61.5%, compared to 69.8% for the third quarter of 2023. For the commercial lines segment, the core loss ratio of 48.5% for the third quarter of 2024 decreased from 53.7% for the third quarter of 2023, due largely to lower severity of large casualty losses. For the personal lines segment, the core loss ratio of 52.5% for the third quarter of 2024 decreased from 61.8% for the third quarter of 2023, due largely to the favorable impact of premium rate increases on net premiums earned for that segment. Core loss ratios in both segments improved compared to the respective ratios for the first half of 2024.

Weather-related losses were $24.4 million, or 10.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.7 million, or 11.5 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2023. Weather-related loss activity for the third quarter of 2024 was higher than our previous five-year average of $18.8 million, or 9.4 percentage points of the loss ratio, for third-quarter weather-related losses. Our insurance subsidiaries incurred $6.0 million in net losses from Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the third quarter of 2024 were $8.8 million, or 3.7 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount was lower than large fire losses of $11.0 million, or 4.9 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2023. We experienced a decrease in commercial property fire losses compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years of $6.2 million decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2024 by 2.6 percentage points, compared to $7.3 million that decreased the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2023 by 3.3 percentage points. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development primarily in the commercial multi-peril and other commercial lines of business.

Expense Ratio

The expense ratio was 34.5% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 34.1% for the third quarter of 2023. The modest increase in the expense ratio primarily reflected an increase in underwriting-based incentive costs as well as higher technology systems-related expenses that were primarily due to increased costs related to our ongoing systems modernization project, a portion of which Donegal Mutual Insurance Company allocates to our insurance subsidiaries. This increase was offset partially by impacts of various expense reduction initiatives, including agency incentive program revisions, commission schedule adjustments, targeted staffing reductions, and hiring restrictions for open employment positions, among others. We expect the impact from allocated costs from Donegal Mutual Insurance Company to our insurance subsidiaries related to the ongoing systems modernization project will peak at approximately 1.3 percentage points of the expense ratio for the full year of 2024 before beginning to subside gradually in subsequent years.

Investment Operations

Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 96.2% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at September 30, 2024.





September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % Amount % (dollars in thousands) Fixed maturities, at carrying value: U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S. government corporations and agencies $ 173,663 12.7 % $ 176,991 13.3 % Obligations of states and political subdivisions 413,040 30.1 415,280 31.3 Corporate securities 427,372 31.2 399,640 30.1 Mortgage-backed securities 304,911 22.3 278,260 21.0 Allowance for expected credit losses (1,483 ) -0.1 (1,326 ) -0.1 Total fixed maturities 1,317,503 96.2 1,268,845 95.6 Equity securities, at fair value 35,957 2.6 25,903 2.0 Short-term investments, at cost 15,805 1.2 32,306 2.4 Total investments $ 1,369,265 100.0 % $ 1,327,054 100.0 % Average investment yield 3.3 % 3.1 % Average tax-equivalent investment yield 3.3 % 3.2 % Average fixed-maturity duration (years) 5.1 4.3

Net investment income of $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased modestly compared to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average investment yield relative to the prior-year third quarter.

Net investment gains of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 were primarily related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at September 30, 2024. Net investment losses of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 were primarily related to unrealized losses in the fair value of equity securities held at September 30, 2023.

Our book value per share was $15.22 at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.39 at December 31, 2023, with the increase related to net income as well as $11.9 million of after-tax unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during 2024 that increased our book value by $0.37 per share, offset partially by cash dividends declared.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.

Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Premiums Earned to Net Premiums Written Net premiums earned $ 237,957 $ 224,393 6.0 % $ 700,017 $ 655,886 6.7 % Change in net unearned premiums (5,749 ) (5,207 ) 10.4 30,822 27,117 13.7 Net premiums written $ 232,208 $ 219,186 5.9 % $ 730,839 $ 683,003 7.0 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income Net income (loss) $ 16,752 $ (805 ) NM $ 26,860 $ 6,396 319.9 % Investment (gains) losses (after tax) (1,482 ) 981 NM (3,733 ) (735 ) 407.9 Non-GAAP operating income $ 15,270 $ 176 NM $ 23,127 $ 5,661 308.5 % Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.51 $ (0.02 ) NM $ 0.81 $ 0.20 305.0 % Investment (gains) losses (after tax) (0.05 ) 0.03 NM (0.11 ) (0.03 ) 266.7 Non-GAAP operating income – Class A $ 0.46 $ 0.01 NM $ 0.70 $ 0.17 311.8 % Net income (loss) – Class B $ 0.46 $ (0.02 ) NM $ 0.74 $ 0.17 335.3 % Investment (gains) losses (after tax) (0.04 ) 0.02 NM (0.11 ) (0.02 ) 450.0 Non-GAAP operating income – Class B $ 0.42 $ - NM $ 0.63 $ 0.15 320.0 %

The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:

the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses, excluding anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, to premiums earned;

the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and

the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.



The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.

Dividend Information

On October 17, 2024, we declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for our Class A common stock and $0.155 per share for our Class B common stock, which are payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2024.

Financial Supplement

Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net premiums earned $ 237,957 $ 224,393 Investment income, net of expenses 10,827 10,536 Net investment gains (losses) 1,876 (1,243 ) Lease income 77 86 Installment payment fees 1,001 156 Total revenues 251,738 233,928 Net losses and loss expenses 146,426 156,683 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 40,200 39,332 Other underwriting expenses 41,827 37,155 Policyholder dividends 1,007 1,399 Interest 367 156 Other expenses, net 1,499 208 Total expenses 231,326 234,933 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 20,412 (1,005 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,660 (200 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,752 $ (805 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Class A - basic and diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.02 ) Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.02 ) Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A - basic 27,978,435 27,594,973 Class A - diluted 28,058,399 27,665,293 Class B - basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 232,208 $ 219,186 Book value per common share at end of period $ 15.22 $ 14.26





Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net premiums earned $ 700,017 $ 655,886 Investment income, net of expenses 32,868 30,143 Net investment gains 4,725 930 Lease income 237 262 Installment payment fees 1,804 649 Total revenues 739,651 687,870 Net losses and loss expenses 462,683 446,024 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 120,458 115,065 Other underwriting expenses 117,604 113,715 Policyholder dividends 3,248 4,088 Interest 677 464 Other expenses, net 2,309 969 Total expenses 706,979 680,325 Income before income tax expense 32,672 7,545 Income tax expense 5,812 1,149 Net income $ 26,860 $ 6,396 Net income per common share: Class A - basic $ 0.82 $ 0.20 Class A - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.20 Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.17 Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A - basic 27,878,552 27,390,883 Class A - diluted 27,916,904 27,507,706 Class B - basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 730,839 $ 683,003 Book value per common share at end of period $ 15.22 $ 14.26



