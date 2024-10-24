Japan Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 111 Existing and 43 Upcoming Data Centers with Tokyo Dominating

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan's existing data center capacity is over 1.6 GW on full build, which is almost 80% of the country's upcoming capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated in Tokyo.

NTT Communications Corporation is the country's largest data center Operator, followed by Equinix and AirTrunk. Tokyo dominates Japan's upcoming data center market with more than 60% of the total power capacity.

This database (Excel) product covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 111 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (111 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered

AGS

AirTrunk

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

AT TOKYO

Canon IT Solutions

Colt Data Centre Services

CTC

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

Digital Edge-Hulic

Edge Centres

Equinix

ESR

Fujitsu

Gaw Capital & GDS Services

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Goodman

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan

MC Digital Realty

MIRAIT Technologies Corporation

NEC

netXDC (SCSK)

NEXTDC

NTT Communications Corporation

OneAsia Network

OPTAGE

Princeton Digital Group

Qualysite Technologies

SAKURA internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

Skyy Development

SoftBank & IDC Frontier

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse (KDDI)

TIS INTEC Group

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aq1x3l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.