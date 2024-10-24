Japan Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 111 Existing and 43 Upcoming Data Centers with Tokyo Dominating

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan's existing data center capacity is over 1.6 GW on full build, which is almost 80% of the country's upcoming capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated in Tokyo.
NTT Communications Corporation is the country's largest data center Operator, followed by Equinix and AirTrunk. Tokyo dominates Japan's upcoming data center market with more than 60% of the total power capacity.
This database (Excel) product covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 111 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 43 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (111 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (43 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
- AGS
- AirTrunk
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- AT TOKYO
- Canon IT Solutions
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CTC
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Digital Edge-Hulic
- Edge Centres
- Equinix
- ESR
- Fujitsu
- Gaw Capital & GDS Services
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Goodman
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan
- MC Digital Realty
- MIRAIT Technologies Corporation
- NEC
- netXDC (SCSK)
- NEXTDC
- NTT Communications Corporation
- OneAsia Network
- OPTAGE
- Princeton Digital Group
- Qualysite Technologies
- SAKURA internet
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Skyy Development
- SoftBank & IDC Frontier
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- TIS INTEC Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
