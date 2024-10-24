Jayden Liu’s NeuroAqua: An AI-Driven Aquaponics System of Sustainable Farming Featured in XYZ Media’s ‘Next Generation of Innovators’

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a media and marketing company at the intersection of education and technology, is proud to introduce the latest feature in its "Next Generation of Innovators" series. This series highlights young leaders solving real-world global challenges through innovative solutions. Jayden Liu, a student from The Harker School in San Jose, CA, is the newest addition, with his research focused on developing NeuroAqua, an optimized artificial intelligence and Internet of Things-based aquaponics system designed to improve sustainability and efficiency in farming.





Jayden Liu’s research focuses on making aquaponics, a more sustainable farming method, even more efficient. Aquaponics, which conserves approximately 90% more water than traditional farming and eliminates the need for soil, offers year-round production but requires continuous monitoring of key environmental factors like pH, nitrogen levels, and light for optimal performance. Jayden, along with a collaborative research partner, developed NeuroAqua to address these challenges by automating the entire monitoring process. Using sensors to track key environmental conditions, NeuroAqua collects real-time data that is then analyzed by machine learning models. These models help optimize plant growth and improve overall system efficiency.

"I wanted to find a way to make farming more efficient and sustainable by reducing manual labor and increasing productivity," said Jayden Liu. "With NeuroAqua, the agricultural industry can use real-time data and machine learning to better manage their systems and reduce costs."

Jayden tested his system in both lab and field environments, including Ouroboros Aquaponics Farm in Half Moon Bay, CA. There, NeuroAqua monitors thousands of fish and plants, providing valuable data that improves farm output and sustainability. By integrating artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technology, Jayden’s system automates the balance between fish farming and hydroponic plant growth, showing potential to help farmers save time and resources while increasing productivity.

“When we think of sustainability, we often focus on developing new technologies, but Jayden's research highlights the importance of optimizing existing systems.” said Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media. “His work shows that improving current practices, like balancing aquaponics, can lead to significant gains in efficiency and resource conservation."

The "Next Generation of Innovators" series highlights young researchers who are tackling real-world problems through creative and practical solutions. Through this series, XYZ Media hopes to inspire more young minds to turn their ideas into meaningful impact.

About XYZ Media

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media is dedicated to integrating educational initiatives with technological innovation. The company spotlights the achievements of young leaders who are driving change and providing solutions to global challenges. XYZ Media aims to provide a platform where emerging talents can turn ideas into tangible solutions.

