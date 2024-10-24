Steering Shaft Market Projected to Grow at 3.3% CAGR, Reaching $7.9 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR report

Rockville, MD, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global steering shaft market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

With the implementation of stricter safety regulations and standards, automakers are now required to install advanced safety features in their vehicles, including the steering system. This has led to an increased demand for high-quality steering shafts that can meet these new safety standards. In addition, the implementation of new safety regulations and standards has also led to increased competition among manufacturers, which has led to innovation and the development of new technologies.

On the back of continuous technological innovations coupled with rising awareness about environmental safety, rising consumer inclination towards electrical vehicles is observed over recent years. As the penetration of EVs continues to grow, the demand for these specialized steering shafts is expected to increase, subsequently creating numerous growth opportunities for players in the steering shaft market over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the steering shaft market, due to increasing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles in countries such as China and India. The region is also home to some of the leading automotive component manufacturers, which has further fuelled the growth of the steering shaft market.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5648

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global steering shaft market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3% and be valued at US$ 7.9 Billion by 2033.

and be valued at by 2033. The market sales declined at -3.5% CAGR for the historic period of 2018-2022.

CAGR for the historic period of 2018-2022. China is expected to dominate the market share in East Asia by likely accounting for 2% of its market share in 2023.

of its market share in 2023. Electronic Power Steering (EPS) by mechanism is likely to represent 6% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Splined steering shaft by steering shaft style is predicted to dominate the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 Billion in 2023.

in 2023. Sales of steering shaft through OEMs is predicted to have a market valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2023.

“Nearly 95% of Passenger Vehicles are Equipped with Electric Power Steering Systems leading to Higher Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Steering Shaft Market:

Key industry participants like Changshu City Jinhua Machinery Co., Ltd, China Automotive Systems, Inc., Faw Koyo Steering Systems Co., Ltd., Global Steering Systems, JTEKT Corporation, KLM Performance, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd., Pailton Engineering, Robert Bosch GmbH, Steering Shaft Factory and Zhejiang Shibao Co., Ltd., etc. are driving the steering shaft industry.

Market Development

The steering shaft manufacturers are investing in the research and development of new technologies that can enhance the performance and durability of their products. They are looking for ways to improve the design and manufacturing processes to make the steering shafts more lightweight, durable, and efficient.





For instance, in January 2023, Pailton Engineering, a steering system manufacturer announced that the company will design and build a new steering column for lightweight delivery vehicles. The development of the new steering column is attributed to the industry demand for lightweight vehicles, as manufacturers are attempting to reduce the load on delivery vehicles, especially electric vans made for last-mile deliveries.

Steering Shaft Industry News:

For example, in October 2021, Nexteer Automotive expanded its Electric Power Steering (EPS) portfolio with the introduction of the Modular Column-Assist EPS System (mCEPS). This new system features a cost-effective, modular platform design that offers scalability for Nexteer and the flexibility to accommodate the needs of various OEMs.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5648

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global steering shaft market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on steering shaft style (splined, double D, smooth), mechanism (HPS -hydraulic power steering, EPS- electronic power steering, EPHS - electric power hydraulic steering), material (steel (polish stainless steel, stainless steel, steel), aluminium), sales channel (OEM, aftermarket), vehicle category (passenger vehicle (compact, mid-size, luxury SUVs), commercial vehicle (LCV, HCV, coaches & buses)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive steering system market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 4% in the 2021-2031 assessment period, reaching nearly US$ 34 Billion.

Marine shaft power meter market increased at 3.7% CAGR and reached a value of US$ 491.17 million in 2022. The market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach US$ 724.75 million by the end of 2033.

Automotive whiplash protection system market is estimated at USD 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive lighting market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 36.8 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$ 68.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Sales of automotive multifunction switches is estimated at US$ 3.94 billion in 2024 and has been analyzed by Fact.MR to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 5.91 billion by 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog