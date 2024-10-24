ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Included in net income available to common stockholders’ was merger and restructuring pre-tax expenses of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, while there were no such charges during the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $0.46 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.70%, 0.79% and 0.88% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 6.93%, 7.98% and 9.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items, was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024, $0.47 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.52 for the third quarter of 2023. Operating return on average assets was 0.72%, 0.80% and 0.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 7.03%, 8.05% and 9.21% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $1.0 million increase in noninterest expenses, and a $0.6 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in income tax expenses and a $0.3 million increase in noninterest income. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in noninterest expenses, a $2.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.5 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in noninterest income and a $1.2 million decrease in income tax expense. The increases in noninterest expenses when compared to the prior sequential quarter and the prior year quarter included the impact of the aforementioned $0.7 million of merger and restructuring expense that occurred during the third quarter of 2024.

“In September, we announced a planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation, a transaction that we believe will create a truly premier New York-metro community bank,” commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our integration planning is off to a good start, the initial regulatory process is underway, and we’re excited about creating a significantly enhanced platform for continued growth across all markets and communities we serve. Further, the economic environment and interest rate outlook confirms our belief that this combination will deliver meaningful benefits to our communities, clients and shareholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the months and quarters ahead.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “Meanwhile, we remain focused and committed to our client-first culture and relationship banking model. During the first nine months of the year, we have actively reduced non-relationship loans from our balance sheet in an effort to improve our loan-to-deposit ratio, diversify our loan mix, and capitalize on the improving interest rate environment.”

“The net interest margin, for the third quarter, on a core basis was flat; however, as a result of the Fed’s 50 basis-point cut in late September, we ended the quarter with a so-called spot margin upwards of 10 basis points wider. And with our liability-sensitive balance sheet, we are positioned to drive increased profitability through the fourth quarter, into 2025 and post-merger completion.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on December 2, 2024, to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2024. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 2, 2024 to holders of record on November 15, 2024.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $61.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, from the second quarter of 2024, due to a five basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 2.67% from 2.72%. During the third quarter of 2024, average loans decreased $89.4 million, or 1.1% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The contraction of the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in average cash balances during the third quarter of 2024, as well as a decrease in loan prepayment fees and nonaccrual loan interest recapture. The net interest margin is expected to increase by 10 basis points or more in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting the Fed’s actual and expected rate cuts along with deployment of excess cash-on-hand.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.4%, from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from a nine basis-point contraction in the net interest margin to 2.67% from 2.76%. During the third quarter of 2024, average loans decreased by $45.9 million, or 0.6% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The contraction of the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a 40 basis-point increase in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 24 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $0.3 million increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.6 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.4 million increase in BOLI death benefits and a $0.2 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income, partially offset a $0.9 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $1.2 million increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.7 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.4 million increase in BOLI death benefits received, a $0.2 million increase in BOLI income, a $0.1 million increase in BoeFly income, and a $0.1 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income, partially offset by a decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.3 million.

Noninterest expenses were $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, $37.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in merger and restructuring expenses, a $0.3 million increase in information and technology communications, a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.2 million increase in professional and consulting fees, partially offset by decreases in other expenses of $0.4 million. The $2.9 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in information technology and communications, a $0.7 million increase in merger and restructuring expenses, a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.3 million increase in professional and consulting, a $0.2 million increase in occupancy and equipment and a $0.1 million increase in marketing and advertising, partially offset by a decrease in other expenses of $0.1 million. The increases in information technology and communications when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 are attributable to additional investments in technology, equipment, and software. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, partially offset by decreases in payroll tax expenses and other employee benefit expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, and an increase in other employee benefit expenses, partially offset by decreases in stock-compensation expenses.

Income tax expense was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 were 26.0%, 26.0% and 25.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses from both the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increases in specific reserves, partially offset by decreases in general reserves.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), was $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024, $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $56.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.53% as of September 30, 2024, 0.53% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.58% as of September 30, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.63%, 0.63% and 0.69%, as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024, 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.12% for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.02%, 0.98%, and 1.08% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 160.8% as of September 30, 2024, 156.1% as of December 31, 2023 and 157.4% as of September 30, 2023. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans was 2.23% as of September 30, 2024, up from 1.35% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 1.44% as of September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to a loan modification of one CRE relationship that was moved to special mention. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days was 0.16% of loans as of September 30, 2024, down from 0.30% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2023.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.639 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $8.112 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $7.524 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $7.536 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.239 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings of $28.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of approximately $1.6 million and increases in treasury stock of approximately $5.8 million. As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.71% and $23.85, respectively, compared to 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $213.3 million as of September 30, 2024, and $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION     
(in thousands)      
       
 September 30, December 31, September 30, 
  2024   2023   2023  
 (unaudited)   (unaudited) 
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks$61,093  $61,421  $56,170  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 186,155   181,293   197,128  
Cash and cash equivalents 247,248   242,714   253,298  
       
Investment securities 646,713   617,162   581,867  
Equity securities 20,399   18,564   17,677  
       
Loans receivable 8,111,976   8,345,145   8,181,109  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,494   81,974   88,230  
Net loans receivable 8,029,482   8,263,171   8,092,879  
       
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 42,772   51,457   49,387  
Bank premises and equipment, net 29,068   30,779   28,432  
Accrued interest receivable 46,951   49,108   46,795  
Bank owned life insurance 242,016   237,644   236,009  
Right of use operating lease assets 14,211   12,007   11,229  
Goodwill 208,372   208,372   208,372  
Core deposit intangibles 4,935   5,874   6,222  
Other assets 107,436   118,751   146,718  
Total assets$9,639,603  $9,855,603  $9,678,885  
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing$1,262,568  $1,259,364  $1,224,125  
Interest-bearing 6,261,537   6,276,838   6,214,370  
Total deposits 7,524,105   7,536,202   7,438,495  
Borrowings 742,133   933,579   887,590  
Subordinated debentures, net 79,818   79,439   79,313  
Operating lease liabilities 15,252   13,171   12,424  
Other liabilities 38,799   76,592   72,909  
Total liabilities 8,400,107   8,638,983   8,490,731  
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred stock 110,927   110,927   110,927  
Common stock 586,946   586,946   586,946  
Additional paid-in capital 34,995   33,182   32,027  
Retained earnings 619,497   590,970   579,776  
Treasury stock (76,116)  (70,296)  (68,108) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,753)  (35,109)  (53,414) 
Total stockholders' equity 1,239,496   1,216,620   1,188,154  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,639,603  $9,855,603  $9,678,885  
       



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)        
         
 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended 
 09/30/24 09/30/23 09/30/24 09/30/23 
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans$119,280 $115,405  $359,513 $333,356  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable 4,740  4,128   13,757  12,386  
Tax-exempt 1,119  1,136   3,394  3,475  
Dividends 1,048  907   3,390  2,750  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 4,055  2,110   9,802  9,141  
Total interest income 130,242  123,686   389,856  361,108  
Interest expense        
Deposits 63,785  56,043   186,278  146,844  
Borrowings 5,570  5,286   20,952  20,980  
Total interest expense 69,355  61,329   207,230  167,824  
         
Net interest income 60,887  62,357   182,626  193,284  
Provision for credit losses 3,800  1,500   10,300  5,500  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,087  60,857   172,326  187,784  
         
Noninterest income        
Deposit, loan and other income 1,817  1,605   5,063  4,553  
Income on bank owned life insurance 2,145  1,597   5,486  4,681  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 343  633   2,126  1,232  
Net losses (gains) on equity securities 432  (273)  309  (674) 
Total noninterest income 4,737  3,562   12,984  9,792  
         
Noninterest expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits 22,957  22,251   67,809  66,213  
Occupancy and equipment 2,889  2,738   8,797  8,176  
FDIC insurance 1,800  1,800   5,400  4,465  
Professional and consulting 2,147  1,834   5,998  5,960  
Marketing and advertising 635  554   1,925  1,642  
Information technology and communications 4,464  3,487   13,051  10,192  
Merger and restructuring 742  -   742  -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 297  347   939  1,090  
Other expenses 2,710  2,773   8,639  8,366  
Total noninterest expenses 38,641  35,784   113,300  106,104  
         
Income before income tax expense 23,183  28,635   72,010  91,472  
Income tax expense 6,022  7,228   18,588  23,742  
Net income 17,161  21,407   53,422  67,730  
Preferred dividends 1,509  1,509   4,527  4,527  
Net income available to common stockholders$15,652 $19,898  $48,895 $63,203  
         
Earnings per common share:        
Basic$0.41 $0.51  $1.27 $1.62  
Diluted 0.41  0.51   1.27  1.61  
         



ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. 
           
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.          
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES          
           
 As of 
 Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 
  2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
Selected Financial Data(dollars in thousands) 
Total assets$9,639,603  $9,723,731  $9,853,964  $9,855,603  $9,678,885  
Loans receivable:          
Commercial$1,505,743  $1,491,079  $1,561,063  $1,564,768  $1,464,479  
Commercial real estate 3,261,160   3,274,941   3,333,488   3,342,603   3,288,704  
Multifamily 2,482,258   2,499,581   2,507,893   2,566,904   2,559,927  
Commercial construction 616,087   639,168   646,593   620,496   622,748  
Residential 250,249   256,786   254,214   256,041   251,416  
Consumer 835   945   850   1,029   936  
Gross loans 8,116,332   8,162,500   8,304,101   8,351,841   8,188,210  
Net deferred loan fees (4,356)  (4,597)  (6,144)  (6,696)  (7,101) 
Loans receivable 8,111,976   8,157,903   8,297,957   8,345,145   8,181,109  
Loans held-for-sale -   435   -   -   -  
Total loans$8,111,976  $8,158,338  $8,297,957  $8,345,145  $8,181,109  
           
Investment and equity securities$667,112  $640,322  $638,854  $635,726  $599,544  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 213,307   213,604   213,925   214,246   214,594  
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,262,568  $1,268,882  $1,290,523  $1,259,364  $1,224,125  
Time deposits 2,614,187   2,593,165   2,623,391   2,531,371   2,522,210  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,647,350   3,713,967   3,674,740   3,745,467   3,692,160  
Total deposits$7,524,105  $7,576,014  $7,588,654  $7,536,202  $7,438,495  
           
Borrowings$742,133  $756,144  $877,568  $933,579  $887,590  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,818   79,692   79,566   79,439   79,313  
Total stockholders' equity 1,239,496   1,224,227   1,216,609   1,216,620   1,188,154  
           
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total assets$9,742,853  $9,745,853  $9,860,753  $9,690,746  $9,625,625  
Loans receivable:          
Commercial$1,485,777  $1,517,446  $1,552,360  $1,510,634  $1,471,006  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,752,467   5,789,498   5,890,853   5,874,854   5,821,794  
Commercial construction 628,740   652,227   637,993   630,468   625,640  
Residential 252,975   254,284   252,965   253,200   253,114  
Consumer 7,887   5,155   5,091   6,006   4,972  
Gross loans 8,127,846   8,218,610   8,339,262   8,275,162   8,176,526  
Net deferred loan fees (4,513)  (5,954)  (6,533)  (6,894)  (7,387) 
Loans receivable 8,123,333   8,212,656   8,332,729   8,268,268   8,169,139  
Loans held-for-sale 83   169   99   31   171  
Total loans$8,123,416  $8,212,825  $8,332,828  $8,268,299  $8,169,310  
           
Investment and equity securities$650,897  $637,551  $633,270  $602,287  $628,429  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 213,502   213,813   214,133   214,472   214,822  
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,259,912  $1,256,251  $1,254,201  $1,248,132  $1,275,325  
Time deposits 2,625,329   2,587,706   2,567,767   2,495,091   2,606,122  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,747,427   3,721,167   3,696,374   3,747,093   3,723,561  
Total deposits$7,632,668  $7,565,124  $7,518,342  $7,490,316  $7,605,008  
           
Borrowings$717,586  $787,256  $947,003  $823,123  $651,112  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,735   79,609   79,483   79,356   79,230  
Total stockholders' equity 1,234,724   1,220,621   1,220,818   1,198,389   1,202,647  
           
 Three Months Ended 
 Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 
  2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 
Net interest income$60,887  $61,439  $60,300  $61,822  $62,357  
Provision for credit losses 3,800   2,500   4,000   2,700   1,500  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,087   58,939   56,300   59,122   60,857  
Noninterest income          
Deposit, loan and other income 1,817   1,654   1,592   1,545   1,605  
Income on bank owned life insurance 2,145   1,677   1,664   1,635   1,597  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 343   1,277   506   472   633  
Net gains (losses) on equity securities 432   (209)  86   557   (273) 
Total noninterest income 4,737   4,399   3,848   4,209   3,562  
Noninterest expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits 22,957   22,721   22,131   22,010   22,251  
Occupancy and equipment 2,889   2,899   3,009   2,708   2,738  
FDIC insurance 1,800   1,800   1,800   3,900   1,800  
Professional and consulting 2,147   1,923   1,928   1,587   1,834  
Marketing and advertising 635   613   677   323   554  
Information technology and communications 4,464   4,198   4,389   4,148   3,487  
Merger and restructuring 742   -   -   -   -  
Amortization of core deposit intangible 297   321   321   348   347  
Other expenses 2,710   3,119   2,810   2,821   2,773  
Total noninterest expenses 38,641   37,594   37,065   37,845   35,784  
           
Income before income tax expense 23,183   25,744   23,083   25,486   28,635  
Income tax expense 6,022   6,688   5,878   6,213   7,228  
Net income 17,161   19,056   17,205   19,273   21,407  
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509  
Net income available to common stockholders$15,652  $17,547  $15,696  $17,764  $19,898  
           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,525,484   38,448,594   38,511,747   38,651,391   38,829,681  
Diluted EPS (GAAP)$0.41  $0.46  $0.41  $0.46  $0.51  
           
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:          
Net income$17,161  $19,056  $17,205  $19,273  $21,407  
Merger and restructuring 742   -   -   -   -  
Amoritization of core deposit intangibles 297   321   321   348   347  
FDIC special assessment -   -   -   2,100   -  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (432)  209   (86)  (557)  273  
Tax impact of adjustments (171)  (149)  (66)  (569)  (187) 
Operating net income$17,597  $19,437  $17,374  $20,595  $21,840  
Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509  
Operating net income available to common stockholders$16,088  $17,928  $15,865  $19,086  $20,331  
           
Opearting diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)$0.42  $0.47  $0.41  $0.49  $0.52  
           
Return on Assets Measures          
Average assets$9,742,853  $9,745,853  $9,860,753  $9,690,746  $9,625,625  
Return on avg. assets 0.70%  0.79%  0.70%  0.79%  0.88% 
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(2) 0.72   0.80   0.71   0.84   0.90  
_________________________           
(1)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(2)Operating net income divided by average assets.
           
 Three Months Ended 
 Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 
  2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
Return on Equity Measures(dollars in thousands) 
Average stockholders' equity$1,234,724  $1,220,621  $1,220,818  $1,198,389  $1,202,647  
Less: average preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927) 
Average common equity$1,123,797  $1,109,694  $1,109,891  $1,087,462  $1,091,720  
Less: average intangible assets (213,502)  (213,813)  (214,133)  (214,472)  (214,822) 
Average tangible common equity$910,295  $895,881  $895,758  $872,990  $876,898  
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 5.54%  6.36%  5.69%  6.48%  7.23% 
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 5.70   6.50   5.75   6.96   7.39  
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(4) 6.93   7.98   7.15   8.18   9.11  
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(5) 7.03   8.05   7.12   8.67   9.20  
           
Efficiency Measures          
Total noninterest expenses$38,641  $37,594  $37,065  $37,845  $35,784  
Merger and restructuring (742)  -   -   -   -  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (297)  (321)  (321)  (348)  (347) 
FDIC special assessment -   -   -   (2,100)  -  
Operating noninterest expense$37,602  $37,273  $36,744  $35,397  $35,437  
           
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$61,710  $62,255  $61,111  $62,627  $63,208  
Noninterest income 4,737   4,399   3,848   4,209   3,562  
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (432)  209   (86)  (557)  273  
Operating revenue$66,015  $66,863  $64,873  $66,279  $67,043  
           
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(6) 57.0%  55.7%  56.6%  53.4%  52.9% 
           
Net Interest Margin          
Average interest-earning assets$9,206,038  $9,210,050  $9,323,291  $9,172,165  $9,089,431  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 61,710   62,255   61,111   62,627   63,208  
Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.67%  2.72%  2.64%  2.71%  2.76% 
_________________________           
(3)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.
(4)Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.
(5)Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.
(6)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
           
 As of 
 Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 
  2024   2024   2024   2023   2023  
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share(dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 
Stockholders equity$1,239,496  $1,224,227  $1,216,609  $1,216,620  $1,188,154  
Less: preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927) 
Common equity$1,128,569  $1,113,300  $1,105,682  $1,105,693  $1,077,227  
Less: intangible assets (213,307)  (213,604)  (213,925)  (214,246)  (214,594) 
Tangible common equity$915,262  $899,696  $891,757  $891,447  $862,633  
           
Total assets$9,639,603  $9,723,731  $9,853,964  $9,855,603  $9,678,885  
Less: intangible assets (213,307)  (213,604)  (213,925)  (214,246)  (214,594) 
Tangible assets$9,426,296  $9,510,127  $9,640,039  $9,641,357  $9,464,291  
           
Common shares outstanding 38,368,217   38,365,069   38,333,053   38,519,770   38,621,970  
           
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.71%  11.45%  11.22%  11.22%  11.13% 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(7) 9.71   9.46   9.25   9.25   9.11  
           
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):          
Leverage ratio 11.10%  10.97%  10.73%  10.86%  10.86% 
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.07   10.90   10.70   10.62   10.64  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.42   12.25   12.03   11.95   11.98  
Risk-based total capital ratio 14.29   14.10   13.88   13.77   13.90  
           
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):          
Leverage ratio 11.43%  11.29%  11.10%  11.20%  11.23% 
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.79   12.60   12.43   12.31   12.38  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.79   12.60   12.43   12.31   12.38  
Risk-based total capital ratio 13.77   13.58   13.41   13.28   13.43  
           
Book value per share (GAAP)$29.41  $29.02  $28.84  $28.70  $27.89  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(8) 23.85   23.45   23.26   23.14   22.34  
           
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):          
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):          
Charge-offs$3,559  $3,595  $3,185  $8,960  $2,487  
Recoveries (53)  (324)  (23)  -   (8) 
Net loan charge-offs$3,506  $3,271  $3,162  $8,960  $2,479  
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.17%  0.16%  0.15%  0.43%  0.12% 
           
Asset Quality          
Nonaccrual loans$51,300  $46,026  $47,438  $52,524  $56,059  
Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   -  
Nonperforming assets$51,300  $46,026  $47,438  $52,524  $56,059  
           
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL")$82,494  $82,077  $82,869  $81,974  $88,230  
Loans receivable 8,111,976   8,157,903   8,297,957   8,345,145   8,181,109  
           
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.63%  0.56%  0.57%  0.63%  0.69% 
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.53   0.47   0.48   0.53   0.58  
ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.02   1.01   1.00   0.98   1.08  
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 160.8   178.3   174.7   156.1   157.4  
 _________________________           
(7)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(8)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
           



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.              
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS              
(dollars in thousands)               
                  
    For the Quarter Ended 
    September 30, 2024June 30, 2024September 30, 2023
    Average    Average    Average   
Interest-earning assets: BalanceInterestRate(7) BalanceInterestRate(7) BalanceInterestRate(7)
Investment securities(1) (2)$736,946 $6,157 3.32% $739,591 $6,102 3.32% $723,408 $5,566 3.05%
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale(2) (3) (4)    8,123,416  119,805 5.87   8,212,825  120,663 5.91   8,169,310  115,954 5.63 
Federal funds sold and interest-              
bearing deposits with banks 304,009  4,056 5.31   212,811  2,841 5.37   158,155  2,110 5.29 
Restricted investment in bank stock 41,667  1,048 10.01   44,823  1,217 10.92   38,558  907 9.33 
Total interest-earning assets 9,206,038  131,066 5.66   9,210,050  130,823 5.71   9,089,431  124,537 5.44 
Allowance for credit losses (83,355)     (84,681)     (89,966)   
Noninterest-earning assets  620,170      620,484      626,160    
Total assets  $9,742,853     $9,745,853     $9,625,625    
                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Time deposits  $2,625,329  30,245 4.58  $2,587,706  28,898 4.49  $2,606,122  25,437 3.87 
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,747,427  33,540 3.56   3,721,167  33,188 3.59   3,723,561  30,606 3.26 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,372,756  63,785 3.98   6,308,873  62,086 3.96   6,329,683  56,043 3.51 
                  
Borrowings   717,586  4,239 2.35   787,256  5,150 2.63   651,112  3,950 2.41 
Subordinated debentures, net 79,735  1,312 6.55   79,609  1,311 6.62   79,230  1,312 6.57 
Finance lease   1,349  20 5.90   1,416  21 5.96   1,603  24 5.94 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,171,426  69,356 3.85   7,177,154  68,568 3.84   7,061,628  61,329 3.45 
                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,259,912      1,256,251      1,275,325    
Other liabilities   76,791      91,827      86,025    
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,336,703      1,348,078      1,361,350    
Stockholders' equity  1,234,724      1,220,621      1,202,647    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,742,853     $9,745,853     $9,625,625    
                  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)  61,710      62,255      63,208   
Net interest spread(5)   1.82%   1.87%   1.99%
                  
Net interest margin(6)   2.67%   2.72%   2.76%
                  
Tax equivalent adjustment   (823)     (816)     (851)  
Net interest income  $60,887     $61,439     $62,357   
_________________________                  
(1)Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2)Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3)Includes loan fee income.
(4)Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5)Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing.
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6)Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7)Rates are annualized.
                  