ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $19.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Included in net income available to common stockholders’ was merger and restructuring pre-tax expenses of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, while there were no such charges during the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $0.46 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.51 for the third quarter of 2023. Return on average assets was 0.70%, 0.79% and 0.88% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 6.93%, 7.98% and 9.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items, was $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.42 for the third quarter of 2024, $0.47 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.52 for the third quarter of 2023. Operating return on average assets was 0.72%, 0.80% and 0.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 7.03%, 8.05% and 9.21% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.



The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $1.0 million increase in noninterest expenses, and a $0.6 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in income tax expenses and a $0.3 million increase in noninterest income. The decrease in net income available to common stockholders from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $2.9 million increase in noninterest expenses, a $2.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.5 million decrease in net interest income, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in noninterest income and a $1.2 million decrease in income tax expense. The increases in noninterest expenses when compared to the prior sequential quarter and the prior year quarter included the impact of the aforementioned $0.7 million of merger and restructuring expense that occurred during the third quarter of 2024.

“In September, we announced a planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation, a transaction that we believe will create a truly premier New York-metro community bank,” commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our integration planning is off to a good start, the initial regulatory process is underway, and we’re excited about creating a significantly enhanced platform for continued growth across all markets and communities we serve. Further, the economic environment and interest rate outlook confirms our belief that this combination will deliver meaningful benefits to our communities, clients and shareholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the months and quarters ahead.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “Meanwhile, we remain focused and committed to our client-first culture and relationship banking model. During the first nine months of the year, we have actively reduced non-relationship loans from our balance sheet in an effort to improve our loan-to-deposit ratio, diversify our loan mix, and capitalize on the improving interest rate environment.”

“The net interest margin, for the third quarter, on a core basis was flat; however, as a result of the Fed’s 50 basis-point cut in late September, we ended the quarter with a so-called spot margin upwards of 10 basis points wider. And with our liability-sensitive balance sheet, we are positioned to drive increased profitability through the fourth quarter, into 2025 and post-merger completion.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on December 2, 2024, to common stockholders of record on November 15, 2024. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 2, 2024 to holders of record on November 15, 2024.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $61.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, from the second quarter of 2024, due to a five basis-point contraction of the net interest margin to 2.67% from 2.72%. During the third quarter of 2024, average loans decreased $89.4 million, or 1.1% when compared to the second quarter of 2024. The contraction of the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in average cash balances during the third quarter of 2024, as well as a decrease in loan prepayment fees and nonaccrual loan interest recapture. The net interest margin is expected to increase by 10 basis points or more in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting the Fed’s actual and expected rate cuts along with deployment of excess cash-on-hand.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.4%, from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from a nine basis-point contraction in the net interest margin to 2.67% from 2.76%. During the third quarter of 2024, average loans decreased by $45.9 million, or 0.6% when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The contraction of the net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a 40 basis-point increase in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 24 basis-point increase in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $0.3 million increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was due to a $0.6 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.4 million increase in BOLI death benefits and a $0.2 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income, partially offset a $0.9 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $1.2 million increase in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was due to a $0.7 million increase in net gains on equity securities, a $0.4 million increase in BOLI death benefits received, a $0.2 million increase in BOLI income, a $0.1 million increase in BoeFly income, and a $0.1 million increase in other deposit, loan and other income, partially offset by a decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.3 million.

Noninterest expenses were $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, $37.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in merger and restructuring expenses, a $0.3 million increase in information and technology communications, a $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.2 million increase in professional and consulting fees, partially offset by decreases in other expenses of $0.4 million. The $2.9 million increase in noninterest expenses for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $1.0 million increase in information technology and communications, a $0.7 million increase in merger and restructuring expenses, a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.3 million increase in professional and consulting, a $0.2 million increase in occupancy and equipment and a $0.1 million increase in marketing and advertising, partially offset by a decrease in other expenses of $0.1 million. The increases in information technology and communications when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 are attributable to additional investments in technology, equipment, and software. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, partially offset by decreases in payroll tax expenses and other employee benefit expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increases in incentive-based compensation accruals, and an increase in other employee benefit expenses, partially offset by decreases in stock-compensation expenses.

Income tax expense was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rates for the second quarter of 2024, first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 were 26.0%, 26.0% and 25.2%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the current quarter’s provision for credit losses from both the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increases in specific reserves, partially offset by decreases in general reserves.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), was $51.3 million as of September 30, 2024, $52.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $56.1 million as of September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.53% as of September 30, 2024, 0.53% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.58% as of September 30, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.63%, 0.63% and 0.69%, as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the third quarter of 2024, 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 0.12% for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.02%, 0.98%, and 1.08% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 160.8% as of September 30, 2024, 156.1% as of December 31, 2023 and 157.4% as of September 30, 2023. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans was 2.23% as of September 30, 2024, up from 1.35% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 1.44% as of September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to a loan modification of one CRE relationship that was moved to special mention. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days was 0.16% of loans as of September 30, 2024, down from 0.30% as of December 31, 2023 and up from 0.04% as of September 30, 2023.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.639 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $9.856 billion as of December 31, 2023. Loans receivable were $8.112 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $8.345 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $7.524 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $7.536 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.239 billion as of September 30, 2024 and $1.217 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to an increase in retained earnings of $28.5 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses of approximately $1.6 million and increases in treasury stock of approximately $5.8 million. As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.71% and $23.85, respectively, compared to 9.25% and $23.14, respectively, as of December 31, 2023. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $213.3 million as of September 30, 2024, and $214.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 61,093 $ 61,421 $ 56,170 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 186,155 181,293 197,128 Cash and cash equivalents 247,248 242,714 253,298 Investment securities 646,713 617,162 581,867 Equity securities 20,399 18,564 17,677 Loans receivable 8,111,976 8,345,145 8,181,109 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,494 81,974 88,230 Net loans receivable 8,029,482 8,263,171 8,092,879 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 42,772 51,457 49,387 Bank premises and equipment, net 29,068 30,779 28,432 Accrued interest receivable 46,951 49,108 46,795 Bank owned life insurance 242,016 237,644 236,009 Right of use operating lease assets 14,211 12,007 11,229 Goodwill 208,372 208,372 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 4,935 5,874 6,222 Other assets 107,436 118,751 146,718 Total assets $ 9,639,603 $ 9,855,603 $ 9,678,885 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,262,568 $ 1,259,364 $ 1,224,125 Interest-bearing 6,261,537 6,276,838 6,214,370 Total deposits 7,524,105 7,536,202 7,438,495 Borrowings 742,133 933,579 887,590 Subordinated debentures, net 79,818 79,439 79,313 Operating lease liabilities 15,252 13,171 12,424 Other liabilities 38,799 76,592 72,909 Total liabilities 8,400,107 8,638,983 8,490,731 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 110,927 110,927 Common stock 586,946 586,946 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 34,995 33,182 32,027 Retained earnings 619,497 590,970 579,776 Treasury stock (76,116 ) (70,296 ) (68,108 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,753 ) (35,109 ) (53,414 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,239,496 1,216,620 1,188,154 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,639,603 $ 9,855,603 $ 9,678,885







CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 09/30/24 09/30/23 09/30/24 09/30/23 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 119,280 $ 115,405 $ 359,513 $ 333,356 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,740 4,128 13,757 12,386 Tax-exempt 1,119 1,136 3,394 3,475 Dividends 1,048 907 3,390 2,750 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 4,055 2,110 9,802 9,141 Total interest income 130,242 123,686 389,856 361,108 Interest expense Deposits 63,785 56,043 186,278 146,844 Borrowings 5,570 5,286 20,952 20,980 Total interest expense 69,355 61,329 207,230 167,824 Net interest income 60,887 62,357 182,626 193,284 Provision for credit losses 3,800 1,500 10,300 5,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,087 60,857 172,326 187,784 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,817 1,605 5,063 4,553 Income on bank owned life insurance 2,145 1,597 5,486 4,681 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 343 633 2,126 1,232 Net losses (gains) on equity securities 432 (273 ) 309 (674 ) Total noninterest income 4,737 3,562 12,984 9,792 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 22,957 22,251 67,809 66,213 Occupancy and equipment 2,889 2,738 8,797 8,176 FDIC insurance 1,800 1,800 5,400 4,465 Professional and consulting 2,147 1,834 5,998 5,960 Marketing and advertising 635 554 1,925 1,642 Information technology and communications 4,464 3,487 13,051 10,192 Merger and restructuring 742 - 742 - Amortization of core deposit intangibles 297 347 939 1,090 Other expenses 2,710 2,773 8,639 8,366 Total noninterest expenses 38,641 35,784 113,300 106,104 Income before income tax expense 23,183 28,635 72,010 91,472 Income tax expense 6,022 7,228 18,588 23,742 Net income 17,161 21,407 53,422 67,730 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 4,527 4,527 Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,652 $ 19,898 $ 48,895 $ 63,203 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.51 $ 1.27 $ 1.62 Diluted 0.41 0.51 1.27 1.61







ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 9,639,603 $ 9,723,731 $ 9,853,964 $ 9,855,603 $ 9,678,885 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,505,743 $ 1,491,079 $ 1,561,063 $ 1,564,768 $ 1,464,479 Commercial real estate 3,261,160 3,274,941 3,333,488 3,342,603 3,288,704 Multifamily 2,482,258 2,499,581 2,507,893 2,566,904 2,559,927 Commercial construction 616,087 639,168 646,593 620,496 622,748 Residential 250,249 256,786 254,214 256,041 251,416 Consumer 835 945 850 1,029 936 Gross loans 8,116,332 8,162,500 8,304,101 8,351,841 8,188,210 Net deferred loan fees (4,356 ) (4,597 ) (6,144 ) (6,696 ) (7,101 ) Loans receivable 8,111,976 8,157,903 8,297,957 8,345,145 8,181,109 Loans held-for-sale - 435 - - - Total loans $ 8,111,976 $ 8,158,338 $ 8,297,957 $ 8,345,145 $ 8,181,109 Investment and equity securities $ 667,112 $ 640,322 $ 638,854 $ 635,726 $ 599,544 Goodwill and other intangible assets 213,307 213,604 213,925 214,246 214,594 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,262,568 $ 1,268,882 $ 1,290,523 $ 1,259,364 $ 1,224,125 Time deposits 2,614,187 2,593,165 2,623,391 2,531,371 2,522,210 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,647,350 3,713,967 3,674,740 3,745,467 3,692,160 Total deposits $ 7,524,105 $ 7,576,014 $ 7,588,654 $ 7,536,202 $ 7,438,495 Borrowings $ 742,133 $ 756,144 $ 877,568 $ 933,579 $ 887,590 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,818 79,692 79,566 79,439 79,313 Total stockholders' equity 1,239,496 1,224,227 1,216,609 1,216,620 1,188,154 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 9,742,853 $ 9,745,853 $ 9,860,753 $ 9,690,746 $ 9,625,625 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,485,777 $ 1,517,446 $ 1,552,360 $ 1,510,634 $ 1,471,006 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,752,467 5,789,498 5,890,853 5,874,854 5,821,794 Commercial construction 628,740 652,227 637,993 630,468 625,640 Residential 252,975 254,284 252,965 253,200 253,114 Consumer 7,887 5,155 5,091 6,006 4,972 Gross loans 8,127,846 8,218,610 8,339,262 8,275,162 8,176,526 Net deferred loan fees (4,513 ) (5,954 ) (6,533 ) (6,894 ) (7,387 ) Loans receivable 8,123,333 8,212,656 8,332,729 8,268,268 8,169,139 Loans held-for-sale 83 169 99 31 171 Total loans $ 8,123,416 $ 8,212,825 $ 8,332,828 $ 8,268,299 $ 8,169,310 Investment and equity securities $ 650,897 $ 637,551 $ 633,270 $ 602,287 $ 628,429 Goodwill and other intangible assets 213,502 213,813 214,133 214,472 214,822 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,259,912 $ 1,256,251 $ 1,254,201 $ 1,248,132 $ 1,275,325 Time deposits 2,625,329 2,587,706 2,567,767 2,495,091 2,606,122 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,747,427 3,721,167 3,696,374 3,747,093 3,723,561 Total deposits $ 7,632,668 $ 7,565,124 $ 7,518,342 $ 7,490,316 $ 7,605,008 Borrowings $ 717,586 $ 787,256 $ 947,003 $ 823,123 $ 651,112 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,735 79,609 79,483 79,356 79,230 Total stockholders' equity 1,234,724 1,220,621 1,220,818 1,198,389 1,202,647 Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 60,887 $ 61,439 $ 60,300 $ 61,822 $ 62,357 Provision for credit losses 3,800 2,500 4,000 2,700 1,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,087 58,939 56,300 59,122 60,857 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,817 1,654 1,592 1,545 1,605 Income on bank owned life insurance 2,145 1,677 1,664 1,635 1,597 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 343 1,277 506 472 633 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 432 (209 ) 86 557 (273 ) Total noninterest income 4,737 4,399 3,848 4,209 3,562 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 22,957 22,721 22,131 22,010 22,251 Occupancy and equipment 2,889 2,899 3,009 2,708 2,738 FDIC insurance 1,800 1,800 1,800 3,900 1,800 Professional and consulting 2,147 1,923 1,928 1,587 1,834 Marketing and advertising 635 613 677 323 554 Information technology and communications 4,464 4,198 4,389 4,148 3,487 Merger and restructuring 742 - - - - Amortization of core deposit intangible 297 321 321 348 347 Other expenses 2,710 3,119 2,810 2,821 2,773 Total noninterest expenses 38,641 37,594 37,065 37,845 35,784 Income before income tax expense 23,183 25,744 23,083 25,486 28,635 Income tax expense 6,022 6,688 5,878 6,213 7,228 Net income 17,161 19,056 17,205 19,273 21,407 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Net income available to common stockholders $ 15,652 $ 17,547 $ 15,696 $ 17,764 $ 19,898 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,525,484 38,448,594 38,511,747 38,651,391 38,829,681 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.51 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income: Net income $ 17,161 $ 19,056 $ 17,205 $ 19,273 $ 21,407 Merger and restructuring 742 - - - - Amoritization of core deposit intangibles 297 321 321 348 347 FDIC special assessment - - - 2,100 - Net (gains) losses on equity securities (432 ) 209 (86 ) (557 ) 273 Tax impact of adjustments (171 ) (149 ) (66 ) (569 ) (187 ) Operating net income $ 17,597 $ 19,437 $ 17,374 $ 20,595 $ 21,840 Preferred dividends 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 1,509 Operating net income available to common stockholders $ 16,088 $ 17,928 $ 15,865 $ 19,086 $ 20,331 Opearting diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.52 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 9,742,853 $ 9,745,853 $ 9,860,753 $ 9,690,746 $ 9,625,625 Return on avg. assets 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.88 % Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP)(2) 0.72 0.80 0.71 0.84 0.90 _________________________ (1)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. (2)Operating net income divided by average assets. Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average stockholders' equity $ 1,234,724 $ 1,220,621 $ 1,220,818 $ 1,198,389 $ 1,202,647 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Average common equity $ 1,123,797 $ 1,109,694 $ 1,109,891 $ 1,087,462 $ 1,091,720 Less: average intangible assets (213,502 ) (213,813 ) (214,133 ) (214,472 ) (214,822 ) Average tangible common equity $ 910,295 $ 895,881 $ 895,758 $ 872,990 $ 876,898 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 5.54 % 6.36 % 5.69 % 6.48 % 7.23 % Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 5.70 6.50 5.75 6.96 7.39 Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(4) 6.93 7.98 7.15 8.18 9.11 Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(5) 7.03 8.05 7.12 8.67 9.20 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 38,641 $ 37,594 $ 37,065 $ 37,845 $ 35,784 Merger and restructuring (742 ) - - - - Amortization of core deposit intangibles (297 ) (321 ) (321 ) (348 ) (347 ) FDIC special assessment - - - (2,100 ) - Operating noninterest expense $ 37,602 $ 37,273 $ 36,744 $ 35,397 $ 35,437 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 61,710 $ 62,255 $ 61,111 $ 62,627 $ 63,208 Noninterest income 4,737 4,399 3,848 4,209 3,562 Net (gains) losses on equity securities (432 ) 209 (86 ) (557 ) 273 Operating revenue $ 66,015 $ 66,863 $ 64,873 $ 66,279 $ 67,043 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(6) 57.0 % 55.7 % 56.6 % 53.4 % 52.9 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 9,206,038 $ 9,210,050 $ 9,323,291 $ 9,172,165 $ 9,089,431 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 61,710 62,255 61,111 62,627 63,208 Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.67 % 2.72 % 2.64 % 2.71 % 2.76 % _________________________ (3)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity. (4)Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity. (5)Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity. (6)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. As of Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Stockholders equity $ 1,239,496 $ 1,224,227 $ 1,216,609 $ 1,216,620 $ 1,188,154 Less: preferred stock (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) (110,927 ) Common equity $ 1,128,569 $ 1,113,300 $ 1,105,682 $ 1,105,693 $ 1,077,227 Less: intangible assets (213,307 ) (213,604 ) (213,925 ) (214,246 ) (214,594 ) Tangible common equity $ 915,262 $ 899,696 $ 891,757 $ 891,447 $ 862,633 Total assets $ 9,639,603 $ 9,723,731 $ 9,853,964 $ 9,855,603 $ 9,678,885 Less: intangible assets (213,307 ) (213,604 ) (213,925 ) (214,246 ) (214,594 ) Tangible assets $ 9,426,296 $ 9,510,127 $ 9,640,039 $ 9,641,357 $ 9,464,291 Common shares outstanding 38,368,217 38,365,069 38,333,053 38,519,770 38,621,970 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.71 % 11.45 % 11.22 % 11.22 % 11.13 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(7) 9.71 9.46 9.25 9.25 9.11 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 11.10 % 10.97 % 10.73 % 10.86 % 10.86 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.07 10.90 10.70 10.62 10.64 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.42 12.25 12.03 11.95 11.98 Risk-based total capital ratio 14.29 14.10 13.88 13.77 13.90 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 11.43 % 11.29 % 11.10 % 11.20 % 11.23 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.79 12.60 12.43 12.31 12.38 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.79 12.60 12.43 12.31 12.38 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.77 13.58 13.41 13.28 13.43 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 29.41 $ 29.02 $ 28.84 $ 28.70 $ 27.89 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(8) 23.85 23.45 23.26 23.14 22.34 Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries): Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ 3,559 $ 3,595 $ 3,185 $ 8,960 $ 2,487 Recoveries (53 ) (324 ) (23 ) - (8 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 3,506 $ 3,271 $ 3,162 $ 8,960 $ 2,479 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.43 % 0.12 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 51,300 $ 46,026 $ 47,438 $ 52,524 $ 56,059 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 51,300 $ 46,026 $ 47,438 $ 52,524 $ 56,059 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $ 82,494 $ 82,077 $ 82,869 $ 81,974 $ 88,230 Loans receivable 8,111,976 8,157,903 8,297,957 8,345,145 8,181,109 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.63 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.53 0.47 0.48 0.53 0.58 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.02 1.01 1.00 0.98 1.08 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 160.8 178.3 174.7 156.1 157.4 _________________________ (7)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (8)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.





