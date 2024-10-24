Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024-2025 & 2028: White-floor Space (Square Feet), Current IT Load Capacity, Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southern Singapore leads the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 35% of the total power capacity. In terms of power capacity, Equinix is the largest data center operator in the country, followed by ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Digital Realty.

The existing data center capacity in Singapore is over 700 MW at full build, which is nearly four times the country's current upcoming capacity. Additionally, around 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated in Eastern Singapore.



This database (Excel) product covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (40 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered

Airtrunk+ ByteDance

BDx

CapitaLand

China Mobile International

Digital Realty

DODID

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Evoque Data Centre Solutions

GDS Services

Global Switch

INAP

Iron Mountain

Keppel DC REIT

Mapletree Investment Trust

NTT Global Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group

Racks Central

Singtel

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telin Singapore

YTL Data Center Holdings

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

