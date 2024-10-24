Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: White-floor Space (Square Feet), Current IT Load Capacity and Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sydney leads the country's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 50% of the total power capacity. Australia's upcoming data center capacity is projected to reach around 2.8 GW at full build, nearly doubling the current capacity. Additionally, almost 50% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Sydney.

AirTrunk is the largest data center operator in Australia, followed by NEXTDC and CDC Data Centers.



This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralgon.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

AirTrunk

Amber Infrastructure Group

CDC Data Centres

Colocity

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

DXN

Edge Centres

Equinix

Fujitsu

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

GreenSquareDC

Integer DC

Interactive

Internode Pty Ltd

iseek

Keppel DC REIT

Leading Edge Data Centres

Macquarie Telecom Group

Micron21

NEXTDC

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

Over the wire

PIPE Networks

Polaris

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

Supernode

Syncom

Telstra

Trifalga

Vantage Data Centers

Verizon

Vocus

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

