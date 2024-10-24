Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: White-floor Space (Square Feet), Current IT Load Capacity and Future Capacity Additions, Retail Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sydney leads the country's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 50% of the total power capacity. Australia's upcoming data center capacity is projected to reach around 2.8 GW at full build, nearly doubling the current capacity. Additionally, almost 50% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Sydney.
AirTrunk is the largest data center operator in Australia, followed by NEXTDC and CDC Data Centers.
This database (Excel) product covers the Australia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 139 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Adelaide, Albury, Bendigo, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Coffs Harbour, Darwin, Dubbo, Grafton, Hobart, Mackay, Melbourne, Newcastle, Nowra, Pert, Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Tamworth, Toowoomba, Townsville, Traralgon.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (139 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (C1 Canberra or Melbourne Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- (New Era Technology) Intervolve
- 5G Networks
- AAPT (TPG Telecom)
- AirTrunk
- Amber Infrastructure Group
- CDC Data Centres
- Colocity
- DC Alliance
- DC Two
- DC West
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Digital Sense
- DXN
- Edge Centres
- Equinix
- Fujitsu
- Geraldton Data Centre
- Global Switch
- Gold Coast Data Centre
- Goodman
- GreenSquareDC
- Integer DC
- Interactive
- Internode Pty Ltd
- iseek
- Keppel DC REIT
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Micron21
- NEXTDC
- OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)
- On Q Communications
- Over the wire
- PIPE Networks
- Polaris
- Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Syncom
- Telstra
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verizon
- Vocus
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
