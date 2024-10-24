FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Operating highlights:
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues (millions)
|$
|1,396.0
|$
|1,117.1
|$
|3,851.5
|$
|3,255.3
|Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)
|160.0
|111.9
|375.8
|312.4
|Adjusted EPS (note 2)
|1.63
|1.25
|3.66
|3.56
|GAAP Operating Earnings
|125.9
|73.6
|247.9
|196.8
|GAAP EPS
|1.34
|0.73
|2.26
|2.10
TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported strong results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.40 billion, a 25% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 43% to $160.0 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.63, up 30% versus the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported Operating Earnings of $125.9 million, up from $73.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share was $1.34 in the quarter, compared to $0.73 for the same quarter a year ago.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $3.85 billion, an 18% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $375.8 million, up 20%, and Adjusted EPS was $3.66, versus $3.56 in the prior year period. FirstService’s Operating Earnings were $247.9 million in the current year period, versus $196.8 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.26, compared to $2.10 in the prior year period.
“We are very pleased with our third quarter consolidated financial results which exceeded our internal expectations,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our strong top and bottom line performance was buoyed by robust and broad-based activity within our restoration operations, and supported by healthy profitability across our other brands. Our continued momentum reinforces our outlook for a strong finish to the year,” he concluded.
About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.
FirstService generates more than US$4.9 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.
Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $559.6 million for the third quarter, up 4% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 3%. Top-line growth moderated compared to recent quarters due to tempered fees and reduced service scope in the face of budgetary pressures impacting our community association clients in certain markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $58.6 million, versus $56.6 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $49.1 million, versus $49.0 million for the third quarter of last year. The operating margins for the division were relatively in-line with the prior year.
FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $836.5 million, up 44% relative to the prior year period. Strong organic revenue growth of 10% was primarily due to robust activity levels at our restoration operations arising from local weather events and large-loss claims across North America. The recent addition of our Roofing Corp of America operations contributed to the balance of growth in the division. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $105.8 million, up from $60.7 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $87.1 million, versus $33.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was driven by operating leverage from the strong top-line restoration growth, as well as improved margins at our home services brands which benefited from both reduced promotional initiatives and realized operating efficiencies. The further increase in the Operating Earnings margin performance resulted from fair value adjustments to contingent upside earn-out structures related to certain recently completed acquisitions.
Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $4.4 million in the third quarter, relative to $5.3 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $10.2 million, relative to $9.4 million in the prior year period.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.
Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in thousands of US$)
|September 30
|September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net earnings
|$
|77,761
|$
|45,858
|$
|137,595
|$
|123,238
|Income tax
|26,372
|16,447
|50,971
|44,266
|Other income, net
|(381
|)
|(702
|)
|(2,376
|)
|(5,215
|)
|Interest expense, net
|22,150
|11,956
|61,707
|34,541
|Operating earnings
|125,902
|73,559
|247,897
|196,830
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,409
|33,146
|117,441
|94,062
|Acquisition-related items
|(13,036
|)
|1,274
|(9,130
|)
|5,032
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,699
|3,957
|19,626
|16,461
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|159,974
|$
|111,936
|$
|375,834
|$
|312,385
|A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.
|(in thousands of US$)
|Three months ended, September 30, 2024
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate(1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|49,059
|$
|87,064
|$
|(10,221
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,871
|32,516
|22
|Acquisition-related items
|660
|(13,814
|)
|118
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|5,699
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|58,590
|$
|105,766
|$
|(4,382
|)
|Three months ended, September 30, 2023
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate(1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|49,001
|$
|33,935
|$
|(9,377
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,919
|23,204
|23
|Acquisition-related items
|(2,345
|)
|3,553
|66
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|3,957
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|56,575
|$
|60,692
|$
|(5,331
|)
|Nine months ended, September 30, 2024
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate(1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|124,824
|$
|160,171
|$
|(37,098
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,067
|90,306
|68
|Acquisition-related items
|1,385
|(11,685
|)
|1,170
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|19,626
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|153,276
|$
|238,792
|$
|(16,234
|)
|Nine months ended, September 30, 2023
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate(1)
|Operating earnings (loss)
|$
|120,908
|$
|105,865
|$
|(29,943
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|24,741
|69,252
|69
|Acquisition-related items
|(1,368
|)
|6,167
|233
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|16,461
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|144,281
|$
|181,284
|$
|(13,180
|)
|(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.
2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in thousands of US$)
|September 30
|September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net earnings
|$
|77,761
|$
|45,858
|$
|137,595
|$
|123,238
|Non-controlling interest share of earnings
|(7,756
|)
|(4,406
|)
|(11,985
|)
|(10,215
|)
|Acquisition-related items
|(13,036
|)
|1,274
|(9,130
|)
|5,032
|Amortization of intangible assets
|17,825
|14,454
|50,065
|40,296
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,699
|3,957
|19,626
|16,461
|Income tax on adjustments
|(6,821
|)
|(4,787
|)
|(20,210
|)
|(14,757
|)
|Non-controlling interest on adjustments
|97
|(321
|)
|(487
|)
|(852
|)
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|73,769
|$
|56,029
|$
|165,474
|$
|159,203
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|(in US$)
|September 30
|September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Diluted net earnings per share
|$
|1.34
|$
|0.73
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.10
|Non-controlling interest redemption increment
|0.21
|0.20
|0.52
|0.42
|Acquisition-related items
|(0.28
|)
|0.03
|(0.20
|)
|0.11
|Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax
|0.27
|0.23
|0.77
|0.66
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax
|0.09
|0.06
|0.31
|0.27
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.66
|$
|3.56
|FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
|(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
|Three months
|Nine months
|ended September 30
|ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|1,396,041
|$
|1,117,109
|$
|3,851,545
|$
|3,255,288
|Cost of revenues
|936,573
|756,561
|2,587,613
|2,211,088
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|305,193
|252,569
|907,724
|748,276
|Depreciation
|23,584
|18,692
|67,376
|53,766
|Amortization of intangible assets
|17,825
|14,454
|50,065
|40,296
|Acquisition-related items (1)
|(13,036
|)
|1,274
|(9,130
|)
|5,032
|Operating earnings
|125,902
|73,559
|247,897
|196,830
|Interest expense, net
|22,150
|11,956
|61,707
|34,541
|Other income, net
|(381
|)
|(702
|)
|(2,376
|)
|(5,215
|)
|Earnings before income tax
|104,133
|62,305
|188,566
|167,504
|Income tax
|26,372
|16,447
|50,971
|44,266
|Net earnings
|77,761
|45,858
|137,595
|123,238
|Non-controlling interest share of earnings
|7,756
|4,406
|11,985
|10,215
|Non-controlling interest redemption increment
|9,472
|8,801
|23,711
|18,894
|Net earnings attributable to Company
|$
|60,533
|$
|32,651
|$
|101,899
|$
|94,129
|Net earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|1.34
|$
|0.73
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.11
|Diluted
|1.34
|0.73
|2.26
|2.10
|Adjusted earnings per share (2)
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.66
|$
|3.56
|Weighted average common shares (thousands)
|Basic
|45,047
|44,613
|44,961
|44,529
|Diluted
|45,336
|44,853
|45,163
|44,772
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|217,679
|$
|187,617
|Restricted cash
|18,369
|19,260
|Accounts receivable
|913,451
|842,236
|Prepaid and other current assets
|373,265
|311,889
|Current assets
|1,522,764
|1,361,002
|Other non-current assets
|28,801
|34,418
|Fixed assets
|246,314
|204,188
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|249,470
|218,299
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|2,070,215
|1,807,836
|Total assets
|$
|4,117,564
|$
|3,625,743
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|522,003
|$
|471,083
|Other current liabilities
|224,625
|211,661
|Operating lease liabilities - current
|52,298
|50,898
|Long-term debt - current
|41,983
|37,132
|Current liabilities
|840,909
|770,774
|Long-term debt - non-current
|1,252,670
|1,144,975
|Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|221,328
|183,923
|Other liabilities
|133,544
|115,938
|Deferred income tax
|93,567
|53,024
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|426,998
|332,963
|Shareholders' equity
|1,148,548
|1,024,146
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,117,564
|$
|3,625,743
|Supplemental balance sheet information
|Total debt
|$
|1,294,653
|$
|1,182,107
|Total debt, net of cash
|1,076,974
|994,490
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash provided by (used in)
|Operating activities
|Net earnings
|$
|77,761
|$
|45,858
|$
|137,595
|$
|123,238
|Items not affecting cash:
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,409
|33,146
|117,441
|94,062
|Deferred income tax
|(2,265
|)
|55
|(6,814
|)
|(636
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|5,699
|3,957
|19,626
|16,461
|Other
|(12,854
|)
|1,077
|(12,397
|)
|(429
|)
|109,750
|84,093
|255,451
|232,696
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|(17,343
|)
|45,576
|(19,983
|)
|(76,777
|)
|Payables and accruals
|30,635
|(29,489
|)
|7,353
|(18,497
|)
|Other
|(46,031
|)
|(16,215
|)
|(43,866
|)
|32,492
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|77,011
|83,965
|198,955
|169,914
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(4,016
|)
|(19,366
|)
|(158,665
|)
|(112,816
|)
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(26,560
|)
|(23,465
|)
|(80,882
|)
|(67,669
|)
|Other investing activities
|3,715
|(1,496
|)
|2,715
|(240
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(26,861
|)
|(44,327
|)
|(236,832
|)
|(180,725
|)
|Financing activities
|Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net
|(36,764
|)
|(29,196
|)
|99,964
|55,849
|Purchases of non-controlling interests, net
|(3,963
|)
|(564
|)
|(25,405
|)
|(4,174
|)
|Dividends paid to common shareholders
|(11,253
|)
|(10,033
|)
|(32,551
|)
|(29,013
|)
|Distributions paid to non-controlling interests
|(3,267
|)
|(2,450
|)
|(7,737
|)
|(6,922
|)
|Other financing activities
|9,787
|(3,508
|)
|32,577
|13,636
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(45,460
|)
|(45,751
|)
|66,848
|29,376
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(151
|)
|577
|200
|(27
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|4,539
|(5,536
|)
|29,171
|18,538
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|231,509
|183,422
|206,877
|159,348
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|236,048
|$
|177,886
|$
|236,048
|$
|177,886
|Segmented Results
|(in thousands of US dollars)
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Three months ended September 30
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|559,585
|$
|836,456
|$
|-
|$
|1,396,041
|Adjusted EBITDA
|58,590
|105,766
|(4,382
|)
|159,974
|Operating earnings
|49,059
|87,064
|(10,221
|)
|125,902
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|537,828
|$
|579,281
|$
|-
|$
|1,117,109
|Adjusted EBITDA
|56,575
|60,692
|(5,331
|)
|111,936
|Operating earnings
|49,001
|33,935
|(9,377
|)
|73,559
|FirstService
|FirstService
|Residential
|Brands
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|1,613,213
|$
|2,238,332
|$
|-
|$
|3,851,545
|Adjusted EBITDA
|153,276
|238,792
|(16,234
|)
|375,834
|Operating earnings
|124,824
|160,171
|(37,098
|)
|247,897
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|1,500,542
|$
|1,754,746
|$
|-
|$
|3,255,288
|Adjusted EBITDA
|144,281
|181,284
|(13,180
|)
|312,385
|Operating earnings
|120,908
|105,865
|(29,943
|)
|196,830
