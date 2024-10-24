FTI Consulting Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Third Quarter 2024 Revenues of $926.0 Million, Up 4% Compared to $893.3 Million in Prior Year Quarter

Third Quarter 2024 EPS of $1.85, Down 21% Compared to $2.34 in Prior Year Quarter

Company Updates Revenue and EPS Guidance Ranges for Full Year 2024



FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third quarter 2024 revenues of $926.0 million increased $32.8 million, or 3.7%, compared to revenues of $893.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates in the Economic Consulting segment and higher demand in the Technology segment, which was partially offset by lower demand and realized bill rates in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Net income of $66.5 million compared to $83.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in compensation and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement loss compared to a gain in the prior year quarter, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $102.9 million, or 11.1% of revenues, compared to $118.7 million, or 13.3% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2024 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $1.85 compared to $2.34 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "Though this is the third highest quarterly revenues we’ve ever had, the revenue this quarter fell below last quarter and our expectations. This shortfall was driven by a combination of market conditions and a few idiosyncratic factors. As we’ve talked about a number of times, though there are lots of factors that can cause quarterly variations in our business, long-term success in professional services is driven almost entirely by strengthening your positions around the world and your ability to attract, retain and develop A+ talent. Our ongoing progress in these areas continues to leave me excited about the powerful multiyear growth trajectory this company is on."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $219.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $106.7 million for the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in cash collections.

Cash and cash equivalents of $386.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $201.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $226.4 million at June 30, 2024. Total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, of ($386.3) million at September 30, 2024 compared to $59.4 million at September 30, 2023 and ($166.4) million at June 30, 2024. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, was primarily due to an increase in net cash provided by operating activities.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $6.0 million, or 1.7%, to $341.5 million in the quarter compared to $347.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for business transformation & strategy services, which more than offset an increase in demand for transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $57.9 million, or 17.0% of segment revenues, compared to $68.1 million, or 19.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $2.6 million, or 1.6%, to $168.8 million in the quarter compared to $166.1 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $1.9 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher construction solutions and disputes revenues, which was partially offset by lower data & analytics and investigations revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $20.0 million, or 11.8% of segment revenues, compared to $21.5 million, or 12.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation and SG&A expenses, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $28.2 million, or 14.5%, to $222.0 million in the quarter compared to $193.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by lower demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $35.2 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $27.8 million, or 14.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 3.2% increase in billable headcount, compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $11.5 million, or 11.7%, to $110.4 million in the quarter compared to $98.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase in demand for M&A-related “second request,” litigation, and information governance, privacy & security services, which was partially offset by lower demand for investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.5 million, or 14.9% of segment revenues, compared to $14.9 million, or 15.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 14.1% increase in billable headcount, as well as an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment decreased $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $83.3 million in the quarter compared to $86.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $4.4 million or 5.1%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $3.1 million decline in pass-through revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.1 million, or 14.6% of segment revenues, compared to $13.5 million, or 15.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2024 Guidance

The Company is updating its full year 2024 guidance ranges for revenues and EPS. The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2024 will range between $3.700 billion and $3.750 billion, which compares to the prior range of between $3.700 billion and $3.790 billion. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2024 will range between $7.90 and $8.35, which compares to the prior range of between $8.10 and $8.60. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Total Segment Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDA

Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,344 $ 303,222 Accounts receivable, net 1,184,475 1,102,142 Current portion of notes receivable 44,836 30,997 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,318 119,092 Total current assets 1,715,973 1,555,453 Property and equipment, net 150,379 159,662 Operating lease assets 206,945 208,910 Goodwill 1,240,280 1,234,569 Intangible assets, net 17,523 18,285 Notes receivable, net 108,450 75,431 Other assets 77,630 73,568 Total assets $ 3,517,180 $ 3,325,878 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 201,806 $ 223,758 Accrued compensation 556,606 601,074 Billings in excess of services provided 64,764 67,937 Total current liabilities 823,176 892,769 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 216,992 223,774 Deferred income taxes 138,562 140,976 Other liabilities 86,251 86,939 Total liabilities 1,264,981 1,344,458 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none

outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares

issued and outstanding — 35,949 (2024) and 35,521 (2023) 360 355 Additional paid-in capital 41,555 16,760 Retained earnings 2,345,143 2,114,765 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (134,859 ) (150,460 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,252,199 1,981,420 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,517,180 $ 3,325,878





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 926,019 $ 893,261 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 628,079 598,804 Selling, general and administrative expenses 205,995 186,088 Amortization of intangible assets 1,053 1,340 835,127 786,232 Operating income 90,892 107,029 Other income (expense) Interest income and other (909 ) 5,147 Interest expense (1,197 ) (4,474 ) (2,106 ) 673 Income before income tax provision 88,786 107,702 Income tax provision 22,320 24,385 Net income $ 66,466 $ 83,317 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.88 $ 2.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,315 34,128 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.85 $ 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,892 35,656 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— $ 28,752 $ (18,228 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 28,752 (18,228 ) Comprehensive income $ 95,218 $ 65,089





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 2,803,728 $ 2,564,558 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 1,891,862 1,740,407 Selling, general and administrative expenses 614,100 556,672 Amortization of intangible assets 3,149 4,939 2,509,111 2,302,018 Operating income 294,617 262,540 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,581 3,221 Interest expense (6,235 ) (10,435 ) (3,654 ) (7,214 ) Income before income tax provision 290,963 255,326 Income tax provision 60,585 62,067 Net income $ 230,378 $ 193,259 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 6.55 $ 5.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 35,172 33,599 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 6.43 $ 5.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 35,842 35,599 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— $ 15,601 $ (1,982 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 15,601 (1,982 ) Comprehensive income $ 245,979 $ 191,277





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance & Restructuring Forensic and Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 66,466 Interest income and other 909 Interest expense 1,197 Income tax provision 22,320 Operating income $ 54,503 $ 18,118 $ 33,880 $ 12,524 $ 11,188 $ (39,321 ) $ 90,892 Depreciation and amortization 2,631 1,644 1,364 3,941 897 526 11,003 Amortization of intangible assets 785 229 — — 39 — 1,053 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,919 $ 19,991 $ 35,244 $ 16,465 $ 12,124 $ (38,795 ) $ 102,948





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance & Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 230,378 Interest income and other (2,581 ) Interest expense 6,235 Income tax provision 60,585 Operating income $ 189,615 $ 63,185 $ 89,697 $ 40,600 $ 33,256 $ (121,736 ) $ 294,617 Depreciation and amortization 7,664 4,900 3,993 11,376 2,697 1,546 32,176 Amortization of intangible assets 2,332 609 — — 208 — 3,149 Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,611 $ 68,694 $ 93,690 $ 51,976 $ 36,161 $ (120,190 ) $ 329,942





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 83,317 Interest income and other (5,147 ) Interest expense 4,474 Income tax provision 24,385 Operating income $ 64,633 $ 19,708 $ 26,293 $ 11,481 $ 12,503 $ (27,589 ) $ 107,029 Depreciation and amortization 2,414 1,548 1,463 3,392 882 680 10,379 Amortization of intangible assets 1,047 224 — — 69 — 1,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,094 $ 21,480 $ 27,756 $ 14,873 $ 13,454 $ (26,909 ) $ 118,748 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 193,259 Interest income and other (3,221 ) Interest expense 10,435 Income tax provision 62,067 Operating income $ 154,724 $ 63,881 $ 73,017 $ 39,803 $ 32,464 $ (101,349 ) $ 262,540 Depreciation and amortization 6,657 4,349 4,455 10,523 2,570 1,372 29,926 Amortization of intangible assets 4,069 631 — — 239 — 4,939 Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,450 $ 68,861 $ 77,472 $ 50,326 $ 35,273 $ (99,977 ) $ 297,405





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT



Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 341,512 $ 57,919 17.0 % 57 % $ 503 2,295 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 168,778 19,991 11.8 % 55 % $ 388 1,529 Economic Consulting 222,033 35,244 15.9 % 65 % $ 598 1,120 Technology (1) 110,404 16,465 14.9 % N/M N/M 718 Strategic Communications (1) 83,292 12,124 14.6 % N/M N/M 997 $ 926,019 $ 141,743 15.3 % 6,659 Unallocated Corporate (38,795 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,948 11.1 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 1,055,493 $ 199,611 18.9 % 60 % $ 505 2,295 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 514,348 68,694 13.4 % 57 % $ 395 1,529 Economic Consulting 657,454 93,690 14.3 % 68 % $ 577 1,120 Technology (1) 326,992 51,976 15.9 % N/M N/M 718 Strategic Communications (1) 249,441 36,161 14.5 % N/M N/M 997 $ 2,803,728 $ 450,132 16.1 % 6,659 Unallocated Corporate (120,190 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 329,942 11.8 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 347,560 $ 68,094 19.6 % 60 % $ 514 2,251 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 166,137 21,480 12.9 % 57 % $ 388 1,503 Economic Consulting 193,866 27,756 14.3 % 65 % $ 559 1,085 Technology (1) 98,860 14,873 15.0 % N/M N/M 629 Strategic Communications (1) 86,838 13,454 15.5 % N/M N/M 1,010 $ 893,261 $ 145,657 16.3 % 6,478 Unallocated Corporate (26,909 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,748 13.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 981,124 $ 165,450 16.9 % 59 % $ 492 2,251 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 488,636 68,861 14.1 % 58 % $ 384 1,503 Economic Consulting 565,283 77,472 13.7 % 67 % $ 533 1,085 Technology (1) 286,922 50,326 17.5 % N/M N/M 629 Strategic Communications (1) 242,593 35,273 14.5 % N/M N/M 1,010 $ 2,564,558 $ 397,382 15.5 % 6,478 Unallocated Corporate (99,977 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,405 11.6 %









N/M Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.









FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 230,378 $ 193,259 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,176 29,926 Amortization of intangible assets 3,149 4,939 Provision for expected credit losses 28,376 21,347 Share-based compensation 27,975 21,412 Deferred income taxes (3,768 ) (4,602 ) Acquisition-related contingent consideration (1,025 ) 4,263 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other 710 1,722 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (100,004 ) (333,713 ) Notes receivable (45,589 ) (22,600 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,604 ) (3,252 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (2,590 ) (8,895 ) Income taxes (20,202 ) (347 ) Accrued compensation (57,691 ) (65,394 ) Billings in excess of services provided (3,509 ) 3,410 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 79,782 (158,525 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and other (21,729 ) (43,224 ) Maturity of short-term investment 25,246 — Purchase of short-term investment — (24,356 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,517 (67,580 ) Financing activities Borrowings under revolving line of credit 600,000 725,000 Repayments under revolving line of credit (600,000 ) (440,000 ) Repayment of convertible notes — (315,763 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock — (20,982 ) Share-based compensation tax withholdings (16,593 ) (15,211 ) Proceeds on stock option exercises 10,614 1,208 Deposits and other 1,106 (1,332 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,873 ) (67,080 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,696 2,645 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 83,122 (290,540 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 303,222 491,688 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 386,344 $ 201,148



FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com