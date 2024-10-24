Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

FAIR LAWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank ("Columbia"), reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $9.1 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, and higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, as compared to $29.5 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, and higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest income and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the 2023 period included a $10.8 million loss on securities transactions.

Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “The third quarter earnings have been challenged by continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin, which has increased 9 basis points since the first quarter of 2024, and our expense management, we believe, will contribute to improved earnings on a go forward basis. The Company's balance sheet and capital remain strong. We successfully closed the merger and performed the system conversion of Freehold Bank into Columbia Bank in October 2024. This was the final step of our fourth completed merger over the last five years."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income of $6.2 million was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 32.3%, compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $3.2 million decrease in net interest income, and a $1.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $376,000 increase in non-interest income, and a $1.6 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $45.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 6.7%, from $48.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $20.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $17.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred throughout 2023, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The 50 basis point decrease in market rates in September 2024 did not significantly impact the 2024 period results. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the 2023 rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with the continued intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $171,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $83,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53 basis points to 5.00%, as compared to 4.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by rising interest rates and the average balance of loans. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 53 basis points to 2.90%, as compared to 2.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 increased 81 basis points to 6.72%, as compared to 5.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $70.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $20.7 million, or 41.6%, from $49.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 90 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 17 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $16.3 million, or 45.3%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $4.5 million, or 31.9%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased 22 basis points to 1.84%, when compared to 2.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 53 basis points to 4.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.17% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 82 basis points to 3.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases in 2023. The net interest margin decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 9 basis points from 1.75% to 1.84%.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, from $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the quarter was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $2.7 million and an increase in the loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $376,000, from $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $347,000 in demand deposit account fees, mainly related to commercial account treasury services.

Non-interest expense was $42.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $76,000, from $42.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.0 million, partially offset by an increase in data processing fees of $666,000, and federal deposit insurance premiums of $317,000. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and lower incentive compensation related to employee cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. Data processing and software expenses increased due to costs related to cybersecurity and technology enhancements, and federal deposit insurance premiums increased due to the 2024 quarter including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.6 million, as compared to income tax expense of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 15.5% and 22.9% for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 quarter was primarily impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023

Net income of $9.6 million was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $19.9 million, or 67.6%, compared to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $29.0 million decrease in net interest income and a $7.9 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $9.5 million increase in non-interest income and a $7.8 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $131.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $29.0 million, or 18.1%, from $160.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $79.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $50.4 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases that occurred throughout 2023, and adjustable rate securities and loans tied to various indexes that repriced higher in the 2024 period. The 50 basis point decrease in market rates in September 2024 did not significantly impact the 2024 period results. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the 2023 rate increases and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with the continued intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and the increase in interest rates for new borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $339,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 55 basis points to 4.91%, as compared to 4.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as interest income was influenced by higher interest rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 40 basis points to 2.82%, as compared to 2.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes repriced higher during the nine months, and new securities purchased during the 2024 period were at higher yields. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 90 basis points to 6.35%, as compared to 5.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to the rise in average balances and interest rates paid on cash balances and an increase in the dividend rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Total interest expense was $206.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $79.4 million, 62.5%, from $126.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 134 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, along with a 25 basis point increase in the average cost of borrowings, and an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $68.7 million, or 84.1%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $10.6 million, or 23.6%.

The Company's net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased 47 basis points to 1.80%, when compared to 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 55 basis points to 4.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 4.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 118 basis points to 3.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 2.29% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in yields for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was due to the impact of market interest rate increases between periods. The net interest margin decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $11.6 million, an increase of $7.9 million, from $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses was primarily attributable to net charge-offs totaling $8.2 million and an increase in the loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $25.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $9.5 million, from $16.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a decrease in the loss on securities transactions of $9.6 million.

Non-interest expense was $134.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $321,000, from $134.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in federal deposit insurance premiums of $2.1 million, due to the 2024 period including an increase in a one-time special assessment charge. In addition, there was an increase in professional fees of $4.9 million, an increase in data processing and software expenses of $1.1 million, an increase in merger-related expense of $457,000, and an increase in other non-interest expense of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $9.5 million. Professional fees included an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs while data processing and software expenses increased due to costs related to cybersecurity and technology enhancements. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of workforce reduction and lower incentive compensation related to employee cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024.

Income tax expense was $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million, as compared to income tax expense of $9.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 11.8% and 23.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the 2024 period was also impacted by permanent income tax differences.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $40.9 million, or 0.4%, to $10.7 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was primarily attributable to an increase in debt securities available for sale of $178.9 million, and an increase in other assets of $21.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $139.7 million, and a decrease in loans receivable, net, of $20.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $139.7 million, or 33.0%, to $283.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of securities of $283.5 million and repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $5.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from principal repayments on securities of $119.3 million, and repayments on loans receivable.

Debt securities available for sale increased $178.9 million, or 16.4%, to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the purchases of debt securities available for sale of $266.9 million, consisting primarily of U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities, and a decrease in gross unrealized losses on securities of $34.3 million, partially offset by repayments on securities of $107.8 million, maturities of securities of $10.0 million, and the sale of one corporate debt security with a carrying value of $4.8 million, resulting in a loss of $1.3 million.

Loans receivable, net, decreased $20.7 million, or 0.3%, with a balance of $7.8 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. One-to-four family real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, and home equity loans and advances decreased $55.6 million, $10.2 million, $64.3 million, and $5.6 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in construction loans of $67.3 million and commercial business loans of $53.4 million. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $3.4 million to $58.5 million at September 30, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Other assets increased $21.3 million or 6.9%, to $329.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $308.4 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in the Company's pension plan balance, as the return on plan assets outpaced the growth in the plan's obligations and a $12.6 million increase in the Company's collateral posting with certain of its derivative counterparties.

Total liabilities increased $2.1 million, or 0.02%, totaling $9.6 billion at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in total deposits of $111.5 million, or 1.4%, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $108.1 million, or 7.1%. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of an increase in certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits of $195.7 million, and $13.8 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, and savings and club accounts of $31.2 million, $16.3 million, and $50.5 million, respectively. The Bank has priced select certificates of deposit accounts very competitively to the market to attract new customers. The $108.1 million decrease in borrowings was primarily driven by a net decrease in short-term borrowings of $167.8 million and repayments of $175.5 million in maturing long-term borrowings, partially offset by an increase in long-term borrowings of $235.2 million.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $38.8 million, or 3.7%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2024 as compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to net income of $9.6 million, a $5.5 million increase in stock based compensation and an increase of $27.7 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes, included in other comprehensive income. These increases were partially offset by the repurchase of 365,116 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $5.9 million, or $16.14 per share, under our stock repurchase program. Repurchases have been paused in order to retain capital.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at September 30, 2024 totaled $28.0 million, or 0.36% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $15.4 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $4.2 million, an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans of $6.7 million, and an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $4.5 million. One borrower with an outstanding $5.7 million commercial real estate loan and a related $3.5 million commercial business loan was placed on non-accrual status, representing approximately 60% of the increase in non-performing loans during the 2024 period. This borrower is a healthcare facility that was acquired by another healthcare provider in 2024. The acquiring entity has strong cash flow, has guaranteed the commercial business loan and has provided cash collateral. The Company has the first lien on the healthcare facility which has a 2024 appraised value of approximately $18.5 million along with additional collateral. One commercial real estate loan for $2.0 million secured by a medical condominium was transferred to other real estate owned in May 2024, and a related commercial business loan to the same borrower for $54,000 was charged-off during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 27 loans at September 30, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.28% and 0.12% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million, as compared to $1.7 million in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $8.2 million, as compared to $2.3 million in net charge-offs recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to 15 commercial business loans totaling $7.7 million. The majority of these loans have continued making monthly payments, and management expects additional recoveries from these borrowers on a go forward basis.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $58.5 million, or 0.75% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 68 branches. With approximately 215,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $37,000 at September 30, 2024.

Deposit balances are summarized as follows:

 At September 30, 2024  At June 30, 2024
 Balance Weighted
Average
Rate		 Balance Weighted
Average
Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
        
Non-interest-bearing demand$1,406,152   % $1,405,441   %
Interest-bearing demand 1,980,298   2.41   1,904,483   2.37 
Money market accounts 1,239,204   2.92   1,246,663   3.17 
Savings and club deposits 649,858   0.79   673,031   0.83 
Certificates of deposit 2,682,547   4.45   2,551,929   4.34 
Total deposits$7,958,059   2.62% $7,781,547   2.56%
                

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had immediate access to approximately $2.6 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral in excess of $1.8 billion.

At September 30, 2024, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $9.4 million, or 0.12%, of the total loans receivable loan portfolio balance.

The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.

 At September 30, 2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Balance % of Gross Loans Weighted Average
Loan to Value Ratio		 Weighted
Average
Debt Service
Coverage
Multifamily Real Estate$1,399,000   17.8%  61.0%  1.62x
          
Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate$683,523   8.7%  53.6%  2.10x
          
Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:         
Retail / Shopping centers$484,121   6.2%  51.7%  1.59x
Mixed Use 211,853   2.7   58.1   1.61 
Industrial / Warehouse 389,470   5.0   54.9   1.70 
Non-Medical Office 197,768   2.5   54.2   1.64 
Medical Office 126,947   1.6   57.9   1.50 
Single Purpose 94,497   1.2   54.5   3.23 
Other 124,580   1.6   52.0   1.67 
Total$1,629,236   20.7%  54.3%  1.72x
          
Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans$3,711,759   47.2%  56.7%  1.75x
                

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had less than $1.0 million in loan exposure to office or rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Bank (the "Bank") and the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 68 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “projects,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics,, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses, and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

    
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
    
 September 30, December 31,
 2024
 2023
Assets(Unaudited)  
Cash and due from banks$283,391  $423,140 
Short-term investments 110   109 
Total cash and cash equivalents 283,501   423,249 
    
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 1,272,464   1,093,557 
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $367,559, and $357,177 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 401,331   401,154 
Equity securities, at fair value 4,504   4,079 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 75,847   81,022 
    
Loans receivable 7,857,190   7,874,537 
Less: allowance for credit losses 58,495   55,096 
Loans receivable, net 7,798,695   7,819,441 
    
Accrued interest receivable 41,659   39,345 
Office properties and equipment, net 82,248   83,577 
Bank-owned life insurance 272,970   268,362 
Goodwill and intangible assets 121,569   123,350 
Other real estate owned 1,974    
Other assets 329,741   308,432 
Total assets$10,686,503  $10,645,568 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities:   
Deposits$7,958,059  $7,846,556 
Borrowings 1,420,640   1,528,695 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 42,793   43,509 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 185,861   186,473 
Total liabilities 9,607,353   9,605,233 
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Total stockholders' equity 1,079,150   1,040,335 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$10,686,503  $10,645,568 
        


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
Interest income:(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Loans receivable$97,863  $87,548  $286,064  $252,026 
Debt securities available for sale and equity securities 9,592   6,147   26,618   21,043 
Debt securities held to maturity 2,616   2,434   7,487   7,338 
Federal funds and interest-earning deposits 3,850   747   11,872   3,360 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends 1,966   1,529   5,759   3,661 
Total interest income 115,887   98,405   337,800   287,428 
Interest expense:       
Deposits 52,196   35,918   150,440   81,733 
Borrowings 18,416   13,965   55,805   45,158 
Total interest expense 70,612   49,883   206,245   126,891 
        
Net interest income 45,275   48,522   131,555   160,537 
        
Provision for credit losses 4,103   2,379   11,575   3,632 
        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 41,172   46,143   119,980   156,905 
        
Non-interest income:       
Demand deposit account fees 1,695   1,348   4,698   3,815 
Bank-owned life insurance 1,669   2,014   5,253   5,670 
Title insurance fees 688   629   1,935   1,840 
Loan fees and service charges 951   969   3,290   3,366 
Loss on securities transactions       (1,256)  (10,847)
Change in fair value of equity securities (27)  (81)  425   249 
Gain on sale of loans 459   397   825   1,060 
Other non-interest income 3,543   3,326   10,440   10,977 
Total non-interest income 8,978   8,602   25,610   16,130 
        
Non-interest expense:       
Compensation and employee benefits 27,738   28,765   82,910   92,383 
Occupancy 5,594   5,845   17,621   17,337 
Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,518   1,201   5,752   3,624 
Advertising 766   834   2,053   2,307 
Professional fees 2,454   2,490   11,597   6,741 
Data processing and software expenses 4,125   3,459   12,006   10,885 
Merger-related expenses 23   14   737   280 
Other non-interest expense, net 616   302   2,063   861 
Total non-interest expense 42,834   42,910   134,739   134,418 
        
Income before income tax expense 7,316   11,835   10,851   38,617 
        
Income tax expense 1,131   2,705   1,281   9,100 
        
Net income$6,185  $9,130  $9,570  $29,517 
        
Earnings per share-basic$0.06  $0.09  $0.09  $0.29 
Earnings per share-diluted$0.06  $0.09  $0.09  $0.29 
Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 101,623,160   101,968,294   101,673,619   102,993,215 
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 101,832,048   102,097,491   101,813,253   103,257,616 
                


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
  
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,
 2024 2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:           
Loans$7,791,131  $97,863   5.00% $7,763,368  $87,548   4.47%
Securities 1,676,781   12,208   2.90%  1,437,944   8,581   2.37%
Other interest-earning assets 344,560   5,816   6.72%  152,900   2,276   5.91%
Total interest-earning assets 9,812,472   115,887   4.70%  9,354,212   98,405   4.17%
Non-interest-earning assets 870,155       844,884     
Total assets$10,682,627      $10,199,096     
            
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,970,444  $14,581   2.94% $2,054,464  $10,274   1.98%
Money market accounts 1,250,676   8,256   2.63%  1,049,277   7,763   2.94%
Savings and club deposits 658,628   1,313   0.79%  758,999   691   0.36%
Certificates of deposit 2,589,190   28,046   4.31%  2,296,573   17,190   2.97%
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,468,938   52,196   3.21%  6,159,313   35,918   2.31%
FHLB advances 1,497,580   18,249   4.85%  1,142,484   13,508   4.69%
Notes payable       %  29,925   297   3.94%
Junior subordinated debentures 7,028   164   9.28%  7,315   160   8.68%
Other borrowings 217   3   5.50%        %
Total borrowings 1,504,825   18,416   4.87%  1,179,724   13,965   4.70%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,973,763  $70,612   3.52%  7,339,037  $49,883   2.70%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,411,622       1,498,726     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 235,990       241,463     
Total liabilities 9,621,375       9,079,226     
Total stockholders' equity 1,061,252       1,119,870     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$10,682,627      $10,199,096     
            
Net interest income  $45,275      $48,522   
Interest rate spread     1.18%      1.47%
Net interest-earning assets$1,838,709      $2,015,175     
Net interest margin     1.84%      2.06%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.06%      127.46%    
                


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
  
 For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2024 2023
 Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
and
Dividends		 Yield / Cost
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earnings assets:           
Loans$7,789,356  $286,064   4.91% $7,725,121  $252,026   4.36%
Securities 1,618,319   34,105   2.82%  1,569,999   28,381   2.42%
Other interest-earning assets 370,749   17,631   6.35%  172,151   7,021   5.45%
Total interest-earning assets 9,778,424   337,800   4.61%  9,467,271   287,428   4.06%
Non-interest-earning assets 864,036       835,459     
Total assets$10,642,460      $10,302,730     
            
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,972,520  $41,673   2.82% $2,244,978  $25,465   1.52%
Money market accounts 1,235,520   25,349   2.74%  894,520   15,334   2.29%
Savings and club deposits 673,930   3,920   0.78%  819,804   1,384   0.23%
Certificates of deposit 2,550,634   79,498   4.16%  2,165,778   39,550   2.44%
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,432,604   150,440   3.12%  6,125,080   81,733   1.78%
FHLB advances 1,507,045   55,316   4.90%  1,254,637   43,806   4.67%
Notes payable       %  30,148   895   3.97%
Junior subordinated debentures 7,023   486   9.24%  7,377   457   8.28%
Other borrowings 73   3   5.49%        %
Total borrowings 1,514,141   55,805   4.92%  1,292,162   45,158   4.67%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,946,745  $206,245   3.47%  7,417,242  $126,891   2.29%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:           
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,406,666       1,572,497     
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 243,848       225,629     
Total liabilities 9,597,259       9,215,368     
Total stockholders' equity 1,045,201       1,087,362     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$10,642,460      $10,302,730     
            
Net interest income  $131,555      $160,537   
Interest rate spread     1.15%      1.77%
Net interest-earning assets$1,831,679      $2,050,029     
Net interest margin     1.80%      2.27%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.05%      127.64%    
                


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
  
 Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Yield on interest-earning assets:         
Loans 5.00%  4.93%  4.79%  4.66%  4.47%
Securities 2.90   2.89   2.65   2.58   2.37 
Other interest-earning assets 6.72   6.30   6.06   5.64   5.91 
Total interest-earning assets 4.70%  4.64%  4.50%  4.39%  4.17%
          
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:         
Total interest-bearing deposits 3.21%  3.14%  3.02%  2.76%  2.31%
Total borrowings 4.87   4.92   4.98   4.96   4.70 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.52%  3.49%  3.38%  3.18%  2.70%
          
Interest rate spread 1.18%  1.15%  1.12%  1.21%  1.47%
Net interest margin 1.84%  1.81%  1.75%  1.85%  2.06%
          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.06%  123.03%  123.06%  125.32%  127.46%
                    


COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
  
 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1):         
Return on average assets 0.23%  0.17%  (0.04)%  0.25%  0.36%
Core return on average assets 0.23%  0.20%  0.02%  0.38%  0.36%
Return on average equity 2.32%  1.77%  (0.45)%  2.31%  3.23%
Core return on average equity 2.29%  2.06%  0.18%  3.55%  3.24%
Core return on average tangible equity 2.58%  2.34%  0.20%  3.99%  3.64%
Interest rate spread 1.18%  1.15%  1.12%  1.21%  1.47%
Net interest margin 1.84%  1.81%  1.75%  1.85%  2.06%
Non-interest income to average assets 0.33%  0.35%  0.28%  0.42%  0.33%
Non-interest expense to average assets 1.60%  1.74%  1.74%  1.80%  1.67%
Efficiency ratio 78.95%  86.83%  91.96%  84.82%  75.12%
Core efficiency ratio 79.14%  85.34%  88.39%  76.93%  75.09%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.06%  123.03%  123.06%  125.32%  127.46%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.14%  0.03%  0.26%  0.01%  0.09%
          
(1) Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
 


ASSET QUALITY DATA: 
 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
          
Non-accrual loans$28,014  $25,281  $22,935  $12,618  $15,150 
90+ and still accruing              
Non-performing loans 28,014   25,281   22,935   12,618   15,150 
Real estate owned 1,974   1,974          
Total non-performing assets$29,988  $27,255  $22,935  $12,618  $15,150 
          
Non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.36%  0.33%  0.30%  0.16%  0.19%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28%  0.25%  0.22%  0.12%  0.15%
Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")$58,495  $57,062  $55,401  $55,096  $54,113 
ACL to total non-performing loans 208.81%  225.71%  241.56%  436.65%  357.18%
ACL to gross loans 0.75%  0.73%  0.71%  0.70%  0.69%
                    


LOAN DATA: 
 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
 (In thousands)
Real estate loans:     
One-to-four family$2,737,190  $2,764,177  $2,778,932  $2,792,833  $2,791,939 
Multifamily 1,399,000   1,409,316   1,429,369   1,409,187   1,417,233 
Commercial real estate 2,312,759   2,316,252   2,318,178   2,377,077   2,374,488 
Construction 510,439   462,880   437,566   443,094   390,940 
Commercial business loans 586,447   554,768   538,260   533,041   546,750 
Consumer loans:         
Home equity loans and advances 261,041   260,427   260,786   266,632   267,016 
Other consumer loans 2,877   2,689   2,601   2,801   2,586 
Total gross loans 7,809,753   7,770,509   7,765,692   7,824,665   7,790,952 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans 11,795   12,150   14,945   15,089   15,228 
Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts 35,642   36,352   34,992   34,783   34,360 
Allowance for credit losses (58,495)  (57,062)  (55,401)  (55,096)  (54,113)
Loans receivable, net$7,798,695  $7,761,949  $7,760,228  $7,819,441  $7,786,427 
                    


CAPITAL RATIOS:   
 September 30, December 31,
 2024 (1) 2023
Company:   
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.37%  14.08%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.59%  13.32%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.50%  13.23%
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 10.16%  10.04%
    
Columbia Bank:   
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.44%  14.02%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.61%  13.22%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.61%  13.22%
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 9.62%  9.48%
    
Freehold Bank:   
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 25.98%  22.49%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 25.41%  21.81%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 25.41%  21.81%
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 16.63%  15.27%
    
(1) Estimated ratios at September 30, 2024
    


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
    
Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
 September 30, December 31,
 2024 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
  
Total stockholders' equity$1,079,150  $1,040,335 
Less: goodwill (110,715)  (110,715)
Less: core deposit intangible (9,496)  (11,155)
Total tangible stockholders' equity$958,939  $918,465 
    
Shares outstanding 104,725,436   104,918,905 
    
Book value per share$10.30  $9.92 
Tangible book value per share$9.16  $8.75 
        


Reconciliation of Core Net Income       
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023
 2024
 2023
 (In thousands)
        
Net income$6,185  $9,130  $9,570  $29,517 
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax       1,130   9,249 
Less/add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax (107)     385    
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax       67   1,390 
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 19   11   691   241 
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax          262 
Core net income$6,097  $9,141  $11,843  $40,659 
                


Return on Average Assets       
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
        
Net income$6,185  $9,130  $9,570  $29,517 
        
Average assets$10,682,627  $10,199,096  $10,642,460  $10,302,730 
        
Return on average assets 0.23%  0.36%  0.12%  0.38%
        
Core net income$6,097  $9,141  $11,843  $40,659 
        
Core return on average assets 0.23%  0.36%  0.15%  0.53%
                


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
        
Return on Average Equity       
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
        
Total average stockholders' equity$1,061,252  $1,119,870  $1,045,201  $1,087,362 
Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax       1,130   9,249 
Less/add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax (107)     385    
Add: severance expense from reduction in workforce, net of tax       67   1,390 
Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax 19   11   691   241 
Add: litigation expenses, net of tax          262 
Core average stockholders' equity$1,061,164  $1,119,881  $1,047,474  $1,098,504 
        
Return on average equity 2.32%  3.23%  1.22%  3.63%
        
Core return on core average equity 2.29%  3.24%  1.51%  4.95%
                


Return on Average Tangible Equity    
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
        
Total average stockholders' equity$1,061,252  $1,119,870  $1,045,201  $1,087,362 
Less: average goodwill (110,715)  (110,715)  (110,715)  (110,715)
Less: average core deposit intangible (9,842)  (12,109)  (10,391)  (12,989)
Total average tangible stockholders' equity$940,695  $997,046  $924,095  $963,658 
        
Core return on average tangible equity 2.58%  3.64%  1.71%  5.64%
                


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
        
Efficiency Ratios       
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (Dollars in thousands)
        
Net interest income$45,275  $48,522  $131,555  $160,537 
Non-interest income 8,978   8,602   25,610   16,130 
Total income$54,253  $57,124  $157,165  $176,667 
        
Non-interest expense$42,834  $42,910  $134,739  $134,418 
        
Efficiency ratio 78.95%  75.12%  85.73%  76.09%
        
Non-interest income$8,978  $8,602  $25,610  $16,130 
Add: loss on securities transactions       1,256   10,847 
Core non-interest income$8,978  $8,602  $26,866  $26,977 
        
Non-interest expense$42,834  $42,910  $134,739  $134,418 
Add/less: FDIC special assessment, net 126      (439)   
Less: severance expense from reduction in workforce       (74)  (1,605)
Less: merger-related expenses (23)  (14)  (737)  (280)
Less: litigation expenses          (317)
Core non-interest expense$42,937  $42,896  $133,489  $132,216 
        
Core efficiency ratio 79.14%  75.09%  84.26%  70.51%
                

