Paycor Welcomes Industry Leader Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay, to Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the election of Dru Armstrong to its Board of Directors, effective October 23, 2024.

Ms. Armstrong brings a wealth of leadership experience to Paycor's board, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, a leading provider of practice management software, integrated payments, and embedded fintech solutions. Her expertise spans software-as-a-service (SaaS), embedded technology, and adjacent payment industries, aligning closely with Paycor’s current and potential growth strategies.

"Dru's proven track record in driving technology companies to exponential growth, coupled with her strategic financial leadership, will be invaluable to our board," said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor. "Her deep industry knowledge and experience in scaling SaaS businesses will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand our HCM offerings. Additionally, Dru's commitment to fostering diverse, inclusive workplaces aligns perfectly with our company values."

With over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Ms. Armstrong has proven success in building high-performing teams, driving product innovation and accelerating growth. She has been named a Top 25 Women Leader in PE-Backed Software Companies for 2024 by Calibre One and featured in American Banker's 2024 list of Most Influential Women in Fintech. Additionally, she is widely regarded as a thought leader on innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion, and verticalized software.

"Paycor is at the forefront of transforming how leaders leverage HCM technology to drive success," said Armstrong. "I'm thrilled to join the board at this pivotal time and look forward to contributing my experience in scaling SaaS companies and navigating complex financial landscapes. Together, we'll push the boundaries of innovation in HCM solutions, helping organizations build high-performing teams and achieve their full potential in today's dynamic business environment."

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.​

