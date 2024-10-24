Bryn Pharma Appoints Joshua Ziel as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Biotech Executive Further Strengthens Company’s Leadership Team

Sandy Loreaux, former CEO, to Remain on Board of Directors

LEBANON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Pharma, LLC, a privately held pharmaceutical company dedicated to finding a novel and convenient way for patients and caregivers to treat anaphylaxis, today announced that Joshua Ziel, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors. Sandy Loreaux is stepping down as CEO for family-related reasons but will remain on Bryn Pharma’s Board of Directors to continue to help guide company strategy.

Dr. Ziel is a seasoned biotech executive and founder who brings to Bryn Pharma deep and relevant expertise in inhalation product development and a proven track record crafting strategies for product differentiation, launch, and commercialization across categories. Before joining Bryn Pharma, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of Aerami Therapeutics, where he was responsible for multiple aspects of corporate and pipeline development, ranging from R&D to business development. In that role, he spearheaded the clinical development program to enhance the company's portfolio of inhaled products in pulmonary hypertension and successfully drove key clinical and regulatory milestones for the company's lead asset. Prior to Aerami, Josh held senior executive roles in the contract research organization (CRO) sector at Syneos Health and within the WPP agency network.

“We are pleased to welcome Josh to our team and leverage his extensive background in corporate strategy, R&D, and operations as we advance NDS1C towards FDA approval and commercialization,” said Michelle Lobel, co-founder and board member of Bryn Pharma. “He has an impressive and well-rounded background that will be a strong asset for Bryn Pharma’s growth. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Sandy Loreaux for her leadership and look forward to her continued contributions to our Board.”

“I am excited to join Bryn Pharma as we finalize the regulatory pathway and commercial strategy for NDS1C,” said Joshua Ziel, Chief Executive Officer. “There is an incredible potential with NDS1C to bring patients best-in-class, needle-free epinephrine administration for anaphylaxis that is comparable to the EpiPen, and I look forward to working with Sandy to build on the momentum established by the impressive team at Bryn Pharma.”

“I am confident in Josh’s expertise and leadership, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance NDS1C toward regulatory approval.” stated Steven Hartman, co-founder and chairman of the Bryn Pharma Board of Directors. “We have a significant opportunity to differentiate our product in the large and growing epinephrine market and Bryn Pharma is well positioned to deliver on the profound unmet need in this space.”

About NDS1C

If approved, NDS1C will offer patients a needle-free nasal delivery system for emergency epinephrine, an area that hadn’t seen significant innovation in decades until recently. Bryn Pharma is dedicated to creating a novel and practical solution to help this community address these challenges and better manage their daily lives.

About Bryn Pharma

Bryn Pharma, established in 2017, is a privately held pharmaceutical company founded by patients for patients. Bryn Pharma is focused on positively disrupting the existing market for epinephrine autoinjectors by delivering an accessible, needle-free, easy-to-use alternative that better meets the needs of patients. Bryn Pharma seeks to provide this growing population at risk with a novel and practical way to prepare for a potential life-threatening allergic reaction. For more information visit www.brynpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Jeremy Feffer

JFeffer@LifeSciAdvisors.com